Avalanche vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 16

The Colorado Avalanche will take on the Seattle Kraken in NHL action on Thursday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Avalanche vs Kraken Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (54-16-11) vs. Seattle Kraken (34-36-11)

Date: Thursday, April 16, 2026

Thursday, April 16, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ESPN

Avalanche vs Kraken Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-182) Kraken (+150) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Avalanche win (69.8%)

Avalanche vs Kraken Puck Line

The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-170 to cover). And Colorado, the favorite, is +138.

Avalanche vs Kraken Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Avalanche-Kraken on April 16, with the over at +116 and the under at -142.

Avalanche vs Kraken Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Kraken-Avalanche, Seattle is the underdog at +150, and Colorado is -182 playing at home.

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