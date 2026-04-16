NHL
Avalanche vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 16
The Colorado Avalanche will take on the Seattle Kraken in NHL action on Thursday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Avalanche vs Kraken Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (54-16-11) vs. Seattle Kraken (34-36-11)
- Date: Thursday, April 16, 2026
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: ESPN
Avalanche vs Kraken Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-182)
|Kraken (+150)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Avalanche win (69.8%)
Avalanche vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-170 to cover). And Colorado, the favorite, is +138.
Avalanche vs Kraken Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Avalanche-Kraken on April 16, with the over at +116 and the under at -142.
Avalanche vs Kraken Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Kraken-Avalanche, Seattle is the underdog at +150, and Colorado is -182 playing at home.