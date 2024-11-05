Avalanche vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 5

NHL action on Tuesday includes the Colorado Avalanche facing the Seattle Kraken.

Avalanche vs Kraken Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (5-7) vs. Seattle Kraken (5-7-1)

Date: Tuesday, November 5, 2024

Tuesday, November 5, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Kraken Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-184) Kraken (+152) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Avalanche win (64.5%)

Avalanche vs Kraken Puck Line

The Avalanche are 1.5-goal favorites against the Kraken. The Avalanche are +134 to cover the spread, and the Kraken are -164.

Avalanche vs Kraken Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Avalanche-Kraken on November 5, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Avalanche vs Kraken Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Avalanche vs. Kraken reveal Colorado as the favorite (-184) and Seattle as the underdog (+152) on the road.

