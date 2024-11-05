menu item
NHL

Avalanche vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 5

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Avalanche vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 5

NHL action on Tuesday includes the Colorado Avalanche facing the Seattle Kraken.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NHL betting odds.

Avalanche vs Kraken Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (5-7) vs. Seattle Kraken (5-7-1)
  • Date: Tuesday, November 5, 2024
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Kraken Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-184)Kraken (+152)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (64.5%)

Avalanche vs Kraken Puck Line

  • The Avalanche are 1.5-goal favorites against the Kraken. The Avalanche are +134 to cover the spread, and the Kraken are -164.

Avalanche vs Kraken Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Avalanche-Kraken on November 5, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Avalanche vs Kraken Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Avalanche vs. Kraken reveal Colorado as the favorite (-184) and Seattle as the underdog (+152) on the road.

