Avalanche vs Golden Knights NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 3

The Colorado Avalanche versus the Vegas Golden Knights is on the NHL schedule for Sunday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Avalanche vs Golden Knights Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (55-16-11) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (39-26-17)

Date: Sunday, May 24, 2026

Sunday, May 24, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada Coverage: ESPN

Avalanche vs Golden Knights Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-142) Golden Knights (+118) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Avalanche win (57.7%)

Avalanche vs Golden Knights Puck Line

The Golden Knights are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Golden Knights are -215 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +172.

Avalanche vs Golden Knights Over/Under

The Avalanche-Golden Knights matchup on May 24 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +114 and the under is -140.

Avalanche vs Golden Knights Moneyline

Colorado is the favorite, -142 on the moneyline, while Vegas is a +118 underdog despite being at home.

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