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NHL

Avalanche vs Golden Knights NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 3

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Avalanche vs Golden Knights NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 3

The Colorado Avalanche versus the Vegas Golden Knights is on the NHL schedule for Sunday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Avalanche vs Golden Knights Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (55-16-11) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (39-26-17)
  • Date: Sunday, May 24, 2026
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
  • Coverage: ESPN

Avalanche vs Golden Knights Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-142)Golden Knights (+118)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Avalanche win (57.7%)

Avalanche vs Golden Knights Puck Line

  • The Golden Knights are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Golden Knights are -215 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +172.

Avalanche vs Golden Knights Over/Under

  • The Avalanche-Golden Knights matchup on May 24 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +114 and the under is -140.

Avalanche vs Golden Knights Moneyline

  • Colorado is the favorite, -142 on the moneyline, while Vegas is a +118 underdog despite being at home.

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