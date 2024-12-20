Avalanche vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 20

The NHL slate on Friday includes the Colorado Avalanche facing the Anaheim Ducks.

Avalanche vs Ducks Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (19-15) vs. Anaheim Ducks (12-14-4)

Date: Friday, December 20, 2024

Friday, December 20, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California

Honda Center -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Ducks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-255) Ducks (+205) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Avalanche win (66.9%)

Avalanche vs Ducks Puck Line

The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals. The Avalanche are -104 to cover the spread, with the Ducks being -118.

Avalanche vs Ducks Over/Under

The Avalanche-Ducks game on December 20 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -114 and the under is -106.

Avalanche vs Ducks Moneyline

Anaheim is a +205 underdog on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -255 favorite on the road.

