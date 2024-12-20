FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Avalanche vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 20

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Avalanche vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 20

The NHL slate on Friday includes the Colorado Avalanche facing the Anaheim Ducks.

Avalanche vs Ducks Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (19-15) vs. Anaheim Ducks (12-14-4)
  • Date: Friday, December 20, 2024
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Ducks Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-255)Ducks (+205)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Avalanche win (66.9%)

Avalanche vs Ducks Puck Line

  • The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals. The Avalanche are -104 to cover the spread, with the Ducks being -118.

Avalanche vs Ducks Over/Under

  • The Avalanche-Ducks game on December 20 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -114 and the under is -106.

Avalanche vs Ducks Moneyline

  • Anaheim is a +205 underdog on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -255 favorite on the road.

