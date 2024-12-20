NHL
Avalanche vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 20
The NHL slate on Friday includes the Colorado Avalanche facing the Anaheim Ducks.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Avalanche vs Ducks Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (19-15) vs. Anaheim Ducks (12-14-4)
- Date: Friday, December 20, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Avalanche vs Ducks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-255)
|Ducks (+205)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Ducks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (66.9%)
Avalanche vs Ducks Puck Line
- The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals. The Avalanche are -104 to cover the spread, with the Ducks being -118.
Avalanche vs Ducks Over/Under
- The Avalanche-Ducks game on December 20 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -114 and the under is -106.
Avalanche vs Ducks Moneyline
- Anaheim is a +205 underdog on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -255 favorite on the road.