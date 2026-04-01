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NHL

Avalanche vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 1

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Avalanche vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 1

The Colorado Avalanche versus the Vancouver Canucks is on the NHL schedule for Wednesday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Avalanche vs Canucks Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (49-14-10) vs. Vancouver Canucks (21-44-8)
  • Date: Wednesday, April 1, 2026
  • Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Canucks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-465)Canucks (+350)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Avalanche win (81.7%)

Avalanche vs Canucks Puck Line

  • The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals against the Canucks. The Avalanche are -172 to cover the spread, while the Canucks are +138.

Avalanche vs Canucks Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Avalanche-Canucks on April 1, with the over at -114 and the under at -106.

Avalanche vs Canucks Moneyline

  • Colorado is the favorite, -465 on the moneyline, while Vancouver is a +350 underdog on the road.

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