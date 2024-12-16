Avalanche vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 16

The NHL's Monday schedule includes the Colorado Avalanche taking on the Vancouver Canucks.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Avalanche vs Canucks Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (18-14) vs. Vancouver Canucks (15-9-5)

Date: Monday, December 16, 2024

Monday, December 16, 2024 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Canucks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-134) Canucks (+112) 5.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Canucks win (51.2%)

Avalanche vs Canucks Puck Line

The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals (+186 to cover). Vancouver, the underdog, is -235.

Avalanche vs Canucks Over/Under

The Avalanche-Canucks game on December 16 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -140 and the under is +114.

Avalanche vs Canucks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Avalanche-Canucks, Colorado is the favorite at -134, and Vancouver is +112 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!