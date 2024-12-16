FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Avalanche vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 16

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Avalanche vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 16

The NHL's Monday schedule includes the Colorado Avalanche taking on the Vancouver Canucks.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Avalanche vs Canucks Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (18-14) vs. Vancouver Canucks (15-9-5)
  • Date: Monday, December 16, 2024
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Canucks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-134)Canucks (+112)5.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Canucks win (51.2%)

Avalanche vs Canucks Puck Line

  • The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals (+186 to cover). Vancouver, the underdog, is -235.

Avalanche vs Canucks Over/Under

  • The Avalanche-Canucks game on December 16 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -140 and the under is +114.

Avalanche vs Canucks Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Avalanche-Canucks, Colorado is the favorite at -134, and Vancouver is +112 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup