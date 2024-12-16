NHL
Avalanche vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 16
The NHL's Monday schedule includes the Colorado Avalanche taking on the Vancouver Canucks.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Avalanche vs Canucks Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (18-14) vs. Vancouver Canucks (15-9-5)
- Date: Monday, December 16, 2024
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Avalanche vs Canucks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-134)
|Canucks (+112)
|5.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Canucks win (51.2%)
Avalanche vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals (+186 to cover). Vancouver, the underdog, is -235.
Avalanche vs Canucks Over/Under
- The Avalanche-Canucks game on December 16 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -140 and the under is +114.
Avalanche vs Canucks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Avalanche-Canucks, Colorado is the favorite at -134, and Vancouver is +112 playing at home.