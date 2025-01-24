FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Avalanche vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 25

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Avalanche vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 25

The Colorado Avalanche versus the Boston Bruins is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Avalanche vs Bruins Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (28-19-2) vs. Boston Bruins (24-20-6)
  • Date: Saturday, January 25, 2025
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Avalanche vs Bruins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-154)Bruins (+128)5.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (64.3%)

Avalanche vs Bruins Puck Line

  • The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Bruins are -196 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +158.

Avalanche vs Bruins Over/Under

  • The Avalanche-Bruins game on January 25 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -134 and the under is +110.

Avalanche vs Bruins Moneyline

  • Boston is the underdog, +128 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -154 favorite despite being on the road.

