Avalanche vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 25
The Colorado Avalanche versus the Boston Bruins is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.
Avalanche vs Bruins Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (28-19-2) vs. Boston Bruins (24-20-6)
- Date: Saturday, January 25, 2025
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: NHL Network
Avalanche vs Bruins Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-154)
|Bruins (+128)
|5.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Bruins Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Avalanche win (64.3%)
Avalanche vs Bruins Puck Line
- The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Bruins are -196 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +158.
Avalanche vs Bruins Over/Under
- The Avalanche-Bruins game on January 25 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -134 and the under is +110.
Avalanche vs Bruins Moneyline
- Boston is the underdog, +128 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -154 favorite despite being on the road.