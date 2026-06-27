Austria vs. Algeria World Cup Prediction Today: Picks, Best Bets and Props (June 27)

Austria vs. Algeria Picks in Summary

Austria Moneyline +190

The 2026 World Cup group stage continues today as we are now into the final round of the group stage.

At 10 p.m. ET, Algeria meets Austria.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Predictions Today: Austria vs Algeria

A draw would suit either side, and that's definitely baked into the market as draw is listed at +120. While the motivation and advancing scenarios absolutely matter, I think it's creating some value on Austria to win.

Austria was impressive in its opener, defeating Jordan by a 3-1 score and holding 63% of the possession. They understandably didn't look the same against Argentina, falling 2-0 and getting just one shot on target. But they had 46% of the possession and put up a respectable fight against one of the tourney's elite sides.

Algeria was bulldozed 3-0 by Argentina before bouncing back with a come-from-behind 2-1 victory against Jordan where they put a whopping eight shots on target. But Austria are a different kettle of fish than Jordan as Austria hadn't allowed more than one goal in any World Cup or qualifying match prior to the bout with Argentina.

Austria don't need a win here -- a draw will get them second in the group -- but I think they'll get it as they're a well-organized side, one that is superior to Algeria.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans have completed their group stage matches, winning Group D. Their Round of 32 match against Bosnia takes place at 8 p.m. ET on July 1.

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? Bet $5 and get $50 for 7 days. Get $350 in Bonus Bets guaranteed when you bet $5 every day for 7 days. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.