Algeria vs Austria Prediction: Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets Today World Cup 2026

This is Group J's second-place decider with Argentina already through. Austria sit second on goal difference and only need a draw to advance. Algeria must win to guarantee second — a draw could still see them progress as a best third-place team but it's not certain. This creates one of football's most awkward scenarios: both sides can technically advance with a draw, which shapes the psychological approach to the entire match.

Covers notes explicitly: "It wouldn't be the first time two teams settled for a result that benefited both sides, and that could well be the case on Saturday in Kansas City." The draw is priced at +115 — shorter than usual precisely because the market recognises both sides have incentive to accept a point. RotoWire: "This one is genuinely tough to call, which fits a game between two evenly matched sides."

Key tactical matchup: Algeria's Riyad Mahrez drifting inside from the right versus Austria's pressing double pivot of Seiwald and Grillitsch. RotoWire: "Mahrez drifting in off the right onto his left foot is Algeria's clearest route to goal." For Austria, Sabitzer's runs from deep behind Arnautovic are their attacking spine. Algeria won 8 of last 11 but lost 3-0 to Argentina (similar style to Austria's pressing game). Austria scored 23 goals in last 9 matches. ❓ Amoura questionable for Algeria.