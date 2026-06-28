Algeria vs Austria Prediction: Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets Today World Cup 2026
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Algeria vs Austria: Prediction, Picks & Best Bets
Austria +190 · Algeria +320 · Draw +115 · O/U 1.5 Over -150
📋 Predicted Lineups
🔎 Match Preview
This is Group J's second-place decider with Argentina already through. Austria sit second on goal difference and only need a draw to advance. Algeria must win to guarantee second — a draw could still see them progress as a best third-place team but it's not certain. This creates one of football's most awkward scenarios: both sides can technically advance with a draw, which shapes the psychological approach to the entire match.
Covers notes explicitly: "It wouldn't be the first time two teams settled for a result that benefited both sides, and that could well be the case on Saturday in Kansas City." The draw is priced at +115 — shorter than usual precisely because the market recognises both sides have incentive to accept a point. RotoWire: "This one is genuinely tough to call, which fits a game between two evenly matched sides."
Key tactical matchup: Algeria's Riyad Mahrez drifting inside from the right versus Austria's pressing double pivot of Seiwald and Grillitsch. RotoWire: "Mahrez drifting in off the right onto his left foot is Algeria's clearest route to goal." For Austria, Sabitzer's runs from deep behind Arnautovic are their attacking spine. Algeria won 8 of last 11 but lost 3-0 to Argentina (similar style to Austria's pressing game). Austria scored 23 goals in last 9 matches. ❓ Amoura questionable for Algeria.
💰 Best Bets — All FanDuel
Covers primary: "It wouldn't be the first time two teams settled for a result that benefited both sides, and that could well be the case on Saturday in Kansas City." The draw is priced at +115 — notably shorter than a typical three-way draw price — because the market recognises both teams can advance with a point. Austria only need a draw to clinch second. Algeria advance automatically as second with a win, but a draw could still see them through as best third. $10→$21.50.
CBS SportsLine primary: Over 1.5 -150. Austria scored 23 goals in last 9 matches and beat Jordan 3-1. Algeria scored twice vs Jordan coming from behind. FootballWhispers: "Austria have only failed to score in one of their last seven games." Even a cautious draw scenario often produces 2 goals. $10→$16.67.
FOX Sports explicitly lists Arnautovic +280 FD anytime (also Gregoritsch +310, Kalajdzic +320). Arnautovic is Austria's experienced No.9 and focal point. If Algeria push for the win they need, Austria have space to counter — Arnautovic is the finisher. $10→$38.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Austria +190 / Algeria +320 / Draw +115 CBS FD confirmed · O/U 1.5 Over -150 · Arnautovic anytime +280 FOX FD / Gregoritsch +310 / Kalajdzic +320 · Algeria 4-3-3: Zidane; Bensebaini, Mandi (c), Tougai, Ait-Nouri; Zerrouki, Bentaleb, Chaibi; Hadj Moussa, Amoura ❓, Mahrez · Austria 4-2-3-1: Schlager; Posch, Danso, Lienhart, Mwene; Grillitsch, Seiwald; Schmid, Sabitzer (c), Wimmer; Arnautovic · Arrowhead Stadium Kansas City MO · June 27 10PM ET · FOX/FS1 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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