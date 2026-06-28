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Algeria vs Austria Prediction: Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets Today World Cup 2026

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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Algeria vs Austria Prediction: Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets Today World Cup 2026
Algeria vs Austria Prediction, Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 | FanDuel
⚽ PREDICTION · PICKS · LINEUPS · BEST BETS · TONIGHT 10PM ET · ARROWHEAD STADIUM KANSAS CITY · FOX/FS1 · GROUP J MD3
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group J · Matchday 3 · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook

Algeria vs Austria: Prediction, Picks & Best Bets

Austria +190 · Algeria +320 · Draw +115 · O/U 1.5 Over -150

⚡ BOTH ADVANCE WITH DRAW · DRAW +115 (COVERS PRIMARY) · ALGERIA MUST WIN TO GUARANTEE 2ND · AUSTRIA DRAW = 2ND · MAHREZ vs SABITZER
CBS FD confirmed · Algeria 3pts 3rd · Austria 3pts 2nd (GD) · Both need result · Arrowhead Stadium KC · Must be 21+
Algeria ML
+320
Draw +115 · O/U 1.5 Over -150
Draw primary (Covers) · both advance if draw
Austria ML
+190
⚡ GROUP J DECIDER · ARGENTINA 6PTS THROUGH · AUSTRIA 3PTS 2ND (DRAW ADVANCES) · ALGERIA 3PTS 3RD (MUST WIN TO GUARANTEE 2ND) · DRAW +115 COVERS PRIMARY · MAHREZ KEY FOR ALGERIA · SABITZER CAPTAINS AUSTRIA · ARNAUTOVIC +280 ANYTIME FOX · OVER 1.5 -150 CBS SPORTSLINE · AUSTRIA O1.5 +214 LINEUPS.COM · ❓ AMOURA QUESTIONABLE
Group J's decisive second-place battle. Austria only need a draw to advance as runner-up. Algeria must win to guarantee second place — a draw could still see them through as a best third-place team but not certainty. Covers primary: Draw +115, noting "it wouldn't be the first time two teams settled for a result that benefited both sides." CBS SportsLine: Over 1.5 -150. Lineups.com: Austria O1.5 +214. FOX: Arnautovic anytime +280.
📊 Group J Standings · What's at Stake Tonight
1st
🇦🇷 Argentina
6pts · THROUGH · not playing here
2nd
🇦🇹 Austria ← HERE
3pts · DRAW = ADVANCES 2ND
3rd
🇩🇿 Algeria ← HERE
3pts · MUST WIN TO GUARANTEE 2ND
4th
🇯🇴 Jordan
0pts · ❌ eliminated

📋 Predicted Lineups

Sources: TheSportsRush/FootballWhispers confirmed both XIs · ❓ Amoura questionable for Algeria · No other injury concerns
🇩🇿 Algeria · 4-3-3 Petkovic · 3pts · must win to guarantee 2nd · Mahrez key · ❓ Amoura
4-3-3
HADJ MOUSSA
LW
AMOURA ❓
ST · questionable
MAHREZ ⭐
RW · Algeria star
ZERROUKI
52 caps CM
BENTALEB
59 caps CM
CHAIBI
AM
AIT-NOURI
LB · Wolves
TOUGAI
CB
MANDI (c)
CB captain
BENSEBAINI
RB · Dortmund
L. ZIDANE
GK
TheSportsRush/FootballWhispers confirmed · ❓ Amoura questionable · Gouiri scored winner vs Jordan (5 goals in last 6 caps)
🇦🇹 Austria · 4-2-3-1 Rangnick · 3pts · draw advances as 2nd · first WC since 1998 · Arnautovic veteran
4-2-3-1
ARNAUTOVIC ⭐
ST · +280 FD anytime
SCHMID
LW
SABITZER ⭐ (c)
CAM · captain
WIMMER
RW
GRILLITSCH
DM
SEIWALD
DM
MWENE
LB
LIENHART
CB
DANSO
CB
POSCH
RB
SCHLAGER
GK
TheSportsRush confirmed · Austria scored 23 goals in last 9 matches · first WC since 1998 · Sabitzer captain · Arnautovic experience

🔎 Match Preview

This is Group J's second-place decider with Argentina already through. Austria sit second on goal difference and only need a draw to advance. Algeria must win to guarantee second — a draw could still see them progress as a best third-place team but it's not certain. This creates one of football's most awkward scenarios: both sides can technically advance with a draw, which shapes the psychological approach to the entire match.

Covers notes explicitly: "It wouldn't be the first time two teams settled for a result that benefited both sides, and that could well be the case on Saturday in Kansas City." The draw is priced at +115 — shorter than usual precisely because the market recognises both sides have incentive to accept a point. RotoWire: "This one is genuinely tough to call, which fits a game between two evenly matched sides."

Key tactical matchup: Algeria's Riyad Mahrez drifting inside from the right versus Austria's pressing double pivot of Seiwald and Grillitsch. RotoWire: "Mahrez drifting in off the right onto his left foot is Algeria's clearest route to goal." For Austria, Sabitzer's runs from deep behind Arnautovic are their attacking spine. Algeria won 8 of last 11 but lost 3-0 to Argentina (similar style to Austria's pressing game). Austria scored 23 goals in last 9 matches. ❓ Amoura questionable for Algeria.

💰 Best Bets — All FanDuel

⭐ #1 · COVERS PRIMARY · DRAW +115 · BOTH ADVANCE WITH DRAW · INCENTIVE TO SETTLE · $10→$21.50
Draw / Both Qualify
+115
$10→$21.50

Covers primary: "It wouldn't be the first time two teams settled for a result that benefited both sides, and that could well be the case on Saturday in Kansas City." The draw is priced at +115 — notably shorter than a typical three-way draw price — because the market recognises both teams can advance with a point. Austria only need a draw to clinch second. Algeria advance automatically as second with a win, but a draw could still see them through as best third. $10→$21.50.

Draw +115 — Covers primary. Both advance with draw. Incentive for both teams. $10→$21.50.
💎 #2 · CBS SPORTSLINE PRIMARY · OVER 1.5 -150 · AUSTRIA 23 GOALS LAST 9 · ALGERIA SCORED VS JORDAN · $10→$16.67
Over 1.5 Goals
-150
$10→$16.67

CBS SportsLine primary: Over 1.5 -150. Austria scored 23 goals in last 9 matches and beat Jordan 3-1. Algeria scored twice vs Jordan coming from behind. FootballWhispers: "Austria have only failed to score in one of their last seven games." Even a cautious draw scenario often produces 2 goals. $10→$16.67.

Over 1.5 -150 — CBS SportsLine primary. Austria 23 goals last 9. Algeria scored vs Jordan. $10→$16.67.
💎 #3 · FOX FD EXPLICIT · ARNAUTOVIC ANYTIME +280 · AUSTRIA ST · AERIAL THREAT · $10→$38
Arnautovic Anytime
+280
$10→$38

FOX Sports explicitly lists Arnautovic +280 FD anytime (also Gregoritsch +310, Kalajdzic +320). Arnautovic is Austria's experienced No.9 and focal point. If Algeria push for the win they need, Austria have space to counter — Arnautovic is the finisher. $10→$38.

Arnautovic Anytime +280 — FOX FD explicit. Austria's focal point striker. $10→$38.
📋 Best Bets Ranked
⭐ Draw +115 (Covers primary · both advance · $10→$21.50)
+115
💎 Over 1.5 -150 (CBS SportsLine · 23 goals last 9 · $10→$16.67)
-150
💎 Arnautovic Anytime +280 (FOX FD explicit · $10→$38)
+280
Score Predictions · Lineups.com 2-1 AUT · Covers Draw · CBS SportsLine Over 1.5
Austria 1 – 1 Algeria
Draw · Both advance · Arnautovic goal · Mahrez equaliser · Over 1.5 lands
FanDuel Sportsbook · Algeria vs Austria · 10PM ET · Arrowhead Stadium KC · FOX/FS1
Bet Algeria vs Austria on FanDuel
Draw +115 · Over 1.5 -150 · Arnautovic +280 · Austria +190 · Algeria +320
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Austria +190 / Algeria +320 / Draw +115 CBS FD confirmed · O/U 1.5 Over -150 · Arnautovic anytime +280 FOX FD / Gregoritsch +310 / Kalajdzic +320 · Algeria 4-3-3: Zidane; Bensebaini, Mandi (c), Tougai, Ait-Nouri; Zerrouki, Bentaleb, Chaibi; Hadj Moussa, Amoura ❓, Mahrez · Austria 4-2-3-1: Schlager; Posch, Danso, Lienhart, Mwene; Grillitsch, Seiwald; Schmid, Sabitzer (c), Wimmer; Arnautovic · Arrowhead Stadium Kansas City MO · June 27 10PM ET · FOX/FS1 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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