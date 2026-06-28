Astros vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 28

Odds updated as of 1:12 p.m.

The Houston Astros will face the Detroit Tigers in MLB action on Sunday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Astros vs Tigers Game Info

Houston Astros (41-44) vs. Detroit Tigers (35-48)

Date: Sunday, June 28, 2026

Sunday, June 28, 2026 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: DSN and SCHN

Astros vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-116) | DET: (-102)

HOU: (-116) | DET: (-102) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+155) | DET: +1.5 (-188)

HOU: -1.5 (+155) | DET: +1.5 (-188) Total: 8 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Astros vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown (Astros) - 1-0, 1.40 ERA vs Jack Flaherty (Tigers) - 1-8, 5.35 ERA

The Astros will give the ball to Hunter Brown (1-0, 1.40 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Jack Flaherty (1-8, 5.35 ERA). Brown and his team have a record of 2-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Brown's team is 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Flaherty starts, the Tigers have gone 4-11-0 against the spread. The Tigers have been the moneyline underdog in six of Flaherty's starts this season, and they went 1-5 in those matchups.

Astros vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (53.3%)

Astros vs Tigers Moneyline

Detroit is the underdog, -102 on the moneyline, while Houston is a -116 favorite despite being on the road.

Astros vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are +1.5 on the run line against the Astros. The Tigers are -188 to cover, and the Astros are +155.

Astros vs Tigers Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Astros-Tigers on June 28, with the over at -114 and the under at -106.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Detroit Tigers on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Astros have come away with 12 wins in the 27 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Houston has come away with a win 10 times in 23 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over in 44 of their 85 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Astros are 39-46-0 against the spread in their 85 games that had a posted line this season.

The Tigers have put together a 14-22 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 38.9% of those games).

Detroit has a 13-18 record (winning 41.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Tigers have combined with opponents to go over the total 34 times this season for a 34-46-1 record against the over/under.

The Tigers are 41-40-0 ATS this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston in OBP (.427), slugging percentage (.619) and total hits (94) this season. He has a .314 batting average.

Among qualified batters, he is sixth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Christian Walker has 16 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 28 walks. He's batting .240 and slugging .470 with an on-base percentage of .309.

He is 108th in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Isaac Paredes has 70 hits this season and has a slash line of .250/.347/.414.

Paredes takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with two doubles, a walk and five RBIs.

Jeremy Pena is batting .298 with a .360 OBP and 21 RBI for Houston this season.

Pena enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .412 with three walks and three RBIs.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle has put up an on-base percentage of .391, a team-high for the Tigers. He's batting .283 and slugging .423.

Including all qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average places him 29th, his on-base percentage is ninth, and he is 81st in slugging.

McGonigle enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a double and three walks.

Dillon Dingler paces his team with 75 hits. He has a batting average of .267 while slugging .537 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 54th in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage.

Riley Greene has a .437 slugging percentage, which paces the Tigers.

Spencer Torkelson is hitting .207 with 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 36 walks.

Astros vs Tigers Head to Head

6/27/2026: 8-6 HOU (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-6 HOU (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/26/2026: 8-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/25/2026: 2-1 HOU (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

2-1 HOU (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 6/17/2026: 4-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/16/2026: 4-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/15/2026: 9-3 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-3 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/20/2025: 7-2 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-2 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/19/2025: 1-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

1-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/18/2025: 10-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

10-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/30/2025: 7-4 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

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