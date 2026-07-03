Australia vs Egypt Prediction - Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Today & Odds World Cup 2026

Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ KICKOFF TODAY 2PM ET · SALAH +185 (REG TIME ONLY) LEADS THE BOARD — CLEARED TO PLAY BUT START VS SUB ROLE UNCONFIRMED · MARMOUSH +230 IS THE SAFER PICK, CONFIRMED STARTER · TOURE +290 (AUS TOP) · IRANKUNDA +320 · TREZEGUET +320 · EGYPT TO ADVANCE -162
Match Details · Kickoff Today
🇦🇺 Australia vs Egypt 🇪🇬 · 2PM ET · AT&T Stadium, Arlington · FOX
Egypt To Advance -162 · Australia +134 · Salah cleared, role TBD
→ R16 vs ARG/CPV
⚠️
Important: Salah Is Cleared, But His Role Is Still Unclear
This board's shortest price belongs to a player whose exact playing time isn't confirmed. Mohamed Salah has been cleared to play after his hamstring strain, but coach Hossam Hassan hasn't committed to starting him — he could just as easily be introduced as a second-half impact substitute. That matters a lot for this specific 90-minute-only market: fewer minutes means fewer chances to score, even against a defense he's well-equipped to break down.
📖 Anytime Goalscorer Market Overview
This board runs deep — roughly 33 players priced across both squads — and Egypt's attack dominates the top tier even before accounting for Salah's uncertainty. Omar Marmoush sits at +230 as the confirmed starting striker regardless of what happens with his captain, while Trézéguet and Mostafa Zico round out a genuinely crowded Egyptian front line around the +320-330 mark. On Australia's side, Mohamed Toure leads at +290, just ahead of Nestory Irankunda (+320) — Australia's clearest individual outlet on the counter-attack all tournament.
The gap between Salah's +185 and Marmoush's +230 is smaller than you might expect given Salah's individual quality — a direct reflection of the market pricing in real uncertainty about his minutes tonight. If Hassan confirms a start closer to kickoff, expect that price to shorten further; if he's held for the bench, it could well drift the other way.
📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel (90 Min Only)
FanDuel Sportsbook · Anytime Goalscorer · 90 Min + Stoppage Only · Live Today
🇪🇬 Egypt ScorersFirst-ever WC win vs New Zealand this tournament
Mohamed Salah ⚠️ Cleared, start unconfirmed
Board's shortest price, but real minutes uncertainty
+185
Omar Marmoush Confirmed starting striker
Full 90+ minutes of opportunity · ⭐ SAFER PICK
+230
Trézéguet FW
67 international goals, wide attacking role
+320
Mostafa Zico FW
Attacking midfield/forward option
+330
Zizo FW
Likely starter if Salah begins on the bench
+390
Nishan Velupillay FW
Rotation/impact option
+500
Emam Ashour MF
Clever late-arriving midfielder
+500
Mahmoud Saber MF
Midfield option
+650
Mohamed Hany RB
Attacking full-back option
+950
Hamdy Fathy MF · Now fit
Set-piece option if he features
+1400
Ramy Rabia CB
Set-piece aerial option
+1400
Karim Hafez LB
Overlapping full-back
+1700
Marwan Attia DEF
Defensive depth
+2200
Yasser Ibrahim CB
Likely starter in for Abdelmonem
+2200
🇦🇺 Australia Scorers2 goals scored, best defensive record in group
Mohamed Toure FW
Likely starting striker · ⭐ TOP AUSTRALIA PLAY
+290
Nestory Irankunda FW
Australia's main counter-attacking outlet
+320
Tete Yengi FW
Forward rotation option
+360
Cristian Volpato AM
Primary set-piece taker (5 corners/FKs)
+440
Connor Metcalfe MF
Set-piece taker, late runner
+600
Ajdin Hrustić MF
Set-piece taker
+600
Jackson Irvine MF
Midfield engine
+700
Awer Mabil FW
Impact-sub option
+700
Jordan Bos Wing-back
Overlapping wing-back in the back three system
+1100
Harry Souttar CB
Anchors the back three, set-piece threat
+1400
Aiden O'Neill MF
Midfield engine
+1800
Aziz Behich Wing-back
Faces a tough matchup vs Salah/Trezeguet
+2000
Lucas Herrington CB
Part of the back three
+2200
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 90 min + stoppage time only, no ET/PKs, own goals don't count · Live today
⭐ Anytime Goalscorer Picks — Ranked
⭐ Pick #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · The Safer Egypt Play
Omar Marmoush — Anytime Goalscorer
Confirmed starter regardless of Salah's role
+230
$10→$33
Unlike Salah's price, this one carries no minutes uncertainty — Marmoush leads the line for the full match no matter how Hassan handles his captain. The cleanest way to back Egypt's attack tonight.
Confirmed starting wide regardless of what happens with Salah, and carries a proven international scoring record. A solid second Egypt name to pair with Marmoush.
Verdict · Confirmed +320, solid depth pick · 1 unit
Experienced finisher, confirmed starting role.
📊 Picks Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds
Anytime Goalscorer Picks · FanDuel · Australia vs Egypt · Today 2PM ET
⭐⭐⭐ Omar Marmoush
Confirmed starter, no lineup risk · 2 units
+230
⭐⭐ Mohamed Salah
Board favorite, confirm status first · 1 unit
+185
⭐⭐ Mohamed Toure
Australia's top route to a historic goal · 1 unit
+290
⭐ Trézéguet
Confirmed starter, proven scorer · 1 unit
+320
🎲 Longshot Watch: Egypt's Set-Piece Threats
Ramy Rabia (+1400) and Yasser Ibrahim (+2200) both carry live corner-kick prices for Egypt against an Australian side that will defend set pieces in numbers with their back three. On the Australian side, Cristian Volpato (+440) and Ajdin Hrustić (+600) are the primary dead-ball takers and worth a small dart given how much Australia may lean on set pieces to create chances against a possession-dominant Egypt side.
🎯 Goalscorer Parlay Ideas · FanDuel
Core Combo (No Lineup Risk)
Omar Marmoush Anytime (+230) + Trézéguet Anytime (+320) — as separate singles
Both confirmed starters regardless of how Hassan handles Salah — the safest way to build Egypt goalscorer exposure today.
Cross-Match Combo
Omar Marmoush Anytime (+230) + Mohamed Toure Anytime (+290) — as separate singles
The most likely confirmed scorer on each side — live together if this plays into the BTTS Yes case the market is pricing.
⚠️ This anytime goalscorer market covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalties don't count. Own goals don't count. Confirm lineups before betting. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live today · Anytime goalscorer covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, own goals do not count · Mohamed Salah +185 (cleared to play, start unconfirmed) · Omar Marmoush +230 (confirmed starter) · Mohamed Toure +290 · Nestory Irankunda +320 · Trezeguet +320 · Mostafa Zico +330 · Tete Yengi +360 · Zizo +390 · Cristian Volpato +440 · Nishan Velupillay +500 · Emam Ashour +500 · Connor Metcalfe +600 · Ajdin Hrustic +600 · Mahmoud Saber +650 · Jackson Irvine +700 · Awer Mabil +700 · Mohamed Hany +950 · Jordan Bos +1100 · Harry Souttar +1400 · Hamdi Fathy +1400 · Ramy Rabia +1400 · Cameron Devlin +1700 · Karim Hafez +1700 · Paul Okon-Engstler +1700 · Aiden O'Neill +1800 · Aziz Behich +2000 · Kai Trewin +2000 · Lucas Herrington +2200 · Cameron Burgess +2200 · Marwan Attia +2200 · Yasser Ibrahim +2200 · Alessandro Circati +2700 · Jason Geria +3500 · Milos Degenek +3500 · Egypt To Advance -162 / Australia +134 · AT&T Stadium, Arlington TX · Today, Friday July 3, kickoff 2:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Argentina/Cabo Verde winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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