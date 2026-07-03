Australia vs Egypt Prediction - Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Today & Odds World Cup 2026

⚡ KICKOFF TODAY 2PM ET · SALAH +185 (REG TIME ONLY) LEADS THE BOARD — CLEARED TO PLAY BUT START VS SUB ROLE UNCONFIRMED · MARMOUSH +230 IS THE SAFER PICK, CONFIRMED STARTER · TOURE +290 (AUS TOP) · IRANKUNDA +320 · TREZEGUET +320 · EGYPT TO ADVANCE -162

Match Details · Kickoff Today 🇦🇺 Australia vs Egypt 🇪🇬 · 2PM ET · AT&T Stadium, Arlington · FOX Egypt To Advance -162 · Australia +134 · Salah cleared, role TBD → R16 vs ARG/CPV

⚠️ Important: Salah Is Cleared, But His Role Is Still Unclear This board's shortest price belongs to a player whose exact playing time isn't confirmed. Mohamed Salah has been cleared to play after his hamstring strain, but coach Hossam Hassan hasn't committed to starting him — he could just as easily be introduced as a second-half impact substitute. That matters a lot for this specific 90-minute-only market: fewer minutes means fewer chances to score, even against a defense he's well-equipped to break down.

📖 Anytime Goalscorer Market Overview

This board runs deep — roughly 33 players priced across both squads — and Egypt's attack dominates the top tier even before accounting for Salah's uncertainty. Omar Marmoush sits at +230 as the confirmed starting striker regardless of what happens with his captain, while Trézéguet and Mostafa Zico round out a genuinely crowded Egyptian front line around the +320-330 mark. On Australia's side, Mohamed Toure leads at +290, just ahead of Nestory Irankunda (+320) — Australia's clearest individual outlet on the counter-attack all tournament.

The gap between Salah's +185 and Marmoush's +230 is smaller than you might expect given Salah's individual quality — a direct reflection of the market pricing in real uncertainty about his minutes tonight. If Hassan confirms a start closer to kickoff, expect that price to shorten further; if he's held for the bench, it could well drift the other way.

📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel (90 Min Only)

FanDuel Sportsbook · Anytime Goalscorer · 90 Min + Stoppage Only · Live Today 🇪🇬 Egypt Scorers First-ever WC win vs New Zealand this tournament Mohamed Salah ⚠️ Cleared, start unconfirmed Board's shortest price, but real minutes uncertainty +185 Omar Marmoush Confirmed starting striker Full 90+ minutes of opportunity · ⭐ SAFER PICK +230 Trézéguet FW 67 international goals, wide attacking role +320 Mostafa Zico FW Attacking midfield/forward option +330 Zizo FW Likely starter if Salah begins on the bench +390 Nishan Velupillay FW Rotation/impact option +500 Emam Ashour MF Clever late-arriving midfielder +500 Mahmoud Saber MF Midfield option +650 Mohamed Hany RB Attacking full-back option +950 Hamdy Fathy MF · Now fit Set-piece option if he features +1400 Ramy Rabia CB Set-piece aerial option +1400 Karim Hafez LB Overlapping full-back +1700 Marwan Attia DEF Defensive depth +2200 Yasser Ibrahim CB Likely starter in for Abdelmonem +2200 🇦🇺 Australia Scorers 2 goals scored, best defensive record in group Mohamed Toure FW Likely starting striker · ⭐ TOP AUSTRALIA PLAY +290 Nestory Irankunda FW Australia's main counter-attacking outlet +320 Tete Yengi FW Forward rotation option +360 Cristian Volpato AM Primary set-piece taker (5 corners/FKs) +440 Connor Metcalfe MF Set-piece taker, late runner +600 Ajdin Hrustić MF Set-piece taker +600 Jackson Irvine MF Midfield engine +700 Awer Mabil FW Impact-sub option +700 Jordan Bos Wing-back Overlapping wing-back in the back three system +1100 Harry Souttar CB Anchors the back three, set-piece threat +1400 Aiden O'Neill MF Midfield engine +1800 Aziz Behich Wing-back Faces a tough matchup vs Salah/Trezeguet +2000 Lucas Herrington CB Part of the back three +2200 All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 90 min + stoppage time only, no ET/PKs, own goals don't count · Live today

⭐ Anytime Goalscorer Picks — Ranked

⭐ Pick #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · The Safer Egypt Play Omar Marmoush — Anytime Goalscorer Confirmed starter regardless of Salah's role +230 $10→$33 Unlike Salah's price, this one carries no minutes uncertainty — Marmoush leads the line for the full match no matter how Hassan handles his captain. The cleanest way to back Egypt's attack tonight. Verdict · Confirmed +230, our top pick · 2 units Zero lineup risk, full match window. ⭐ Pick #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · High Upside, Contingent Mohamed Salah — Anytime Goalscorer Confirm his starting status before betting +185 $10→$18.50 The board favorite if he plays 90 minutes, but this 90-minute-only market means a substitute cameo genuinely caps his ceiling here. Wait for a confirmed starting lineup before locking this in. Verdict · Confirmed +185, contingent on lineup · 1 unit, confirm first Best value only if he's confirmed starting. ⭐ Pick #3 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Australia's Best Play Mohamed Toure — Anytime Goalscorer Shortest price of any Australian +290 $10→$39 Australia's likely starting striker and their most direct goal threat, ahead of even Irankunda. With Egypt's defense still patched together despite the fitness boosts, there's a live path here. Verdict · Confirmed +290, Australia's top play · 1 unit Best route to a historic Australian knockout goal. ⭐ Pick #4 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Egypt's Depth Option Trézéguet — Anytime Goalscorer 67 international goals +320 $10→$42 Confirmed starting wide regardless of what happens with Salah, and carries a proven international scoring record. A solid second Egypt name to pair with Marmoush. Verdict · Confirmed +320, solid depth pick · 1 unit Experienced finisher, confirmed starting role.

📊 Picks Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds

Anytime Goalscorer Picks · FanDuel · Australia vs Egypt · Today 2PM ET ⭐⭐⭐ Omar Marmoush Confirmed starter, no lineup risk · 2 units +230 ⭐⭐ Mohamed Salah Board favorite, confirm status first · 1 unit +185 ⭐⭐ Mohamed Toure Australia's top route to a historic goal · 1 unit +290 ⭐ Trézéguet Confirmed starter, proven scorer · 1 unit +320

🎲 Longshot Watch: Egypt's Set-Piece Threats Ramy Rabia (+1400) and Yasser Ibrahim (+2200) both carry live corner-kick prices for Egypt against an Australian side that will defend set pieces in numbers with their back three. On the Australian side, Cristian Volpato (+440) and Ajdin Hrustić (+600) are the primary dead-ball takers and worth a small dart given how much Australia may lean on set pieces to create chances against a possession-dominant Egypt side.

🎯 Goalscorer Parlay Ideas · FanDuel Core Combo (No Lineup Risk) Omar Marmoush Anytime (+230) + Trézéguet Anytime (+320) — as separate singles Both confirmed starters regardless of how Hassan handles Salah — the safest way to build Egypt goalscorer exposure today. Cross-Match Combo Omar Marmoush Anytime (+230) + Mohamed Toure Anytime (+290) — as separate singles The most likely confirmed scorer on each side — live together if this plays into the BTTS Yes case the market is pricing. ⚠️ This anytime goalscorer market covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalties don't count. Own goals don't count. Confirm lineups before betting. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · Australia vs Egypt Goalscorer Props · Today · Kickoff 2PM ET Bet Anytime Goalscorer Props on FanDuel Now Marmoush +230 · Salah +185 · Toure +290

Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live today · Anytime goalscorer covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, own goals do not count · Mohamed Salah +185 (cleared to play, start unconfirmed) · Omar Marmoush +230 (confirmed starter) · Mohamed Toure +290 · Nestory Irankunda +320 · Trezeguet +320 · Mostafa Zico +330 · Tete Yengi +360 · Zizo +390 · Cristian Volpato +440 · Nishan Velupillay +500 · Emam Ashour +500 · Connor Metcalfe +600 · Ajdin Hrustic +600 · Mahmoud Saber +650 · Jackson Irvine +700 · Awer Mabil +700 · Mohamed Hany +950 · Jordan Bos +1100 · Harry Souttar +1400 · Hamdi Fathy +1400 · Ramy Rabia +1400 · Cameron Devlin +1700 · Karim Hafez +1700 · Paul Okon-Engstler +1700 · Aiden O'Neill +1800 · Aziz Behich +2000 · Kai Trewin +2000 · Lucas Herrington +2200 · Cameron Burgess +2200 · Marwan Attia +2200 · Yasser Ibrahim +2200 · Alessandro Circati +2700 · Jason Geria +3500 · Milos Degenek +3500 · Egypt To Advance -162 / Australia +134 · AT&T Stadium, Arlington TX · Today, Friday July 3, kickoff 2:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Argentina/Cabo Verde winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER