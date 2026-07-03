Argentina vs Cabo Verde Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Today World Cup 2026

⚡ KEY LINES: ARG -700 ML (90 MIN) · -1800 TO ADVANCE · BTTS NO -230 · O2.5 -168 · CORRECT SCORE 2-0 +420 IS THE BOARD'S SHORTEST PRICE · MESSI ANYTIME -195 · MESSI TO SCORE 2+ +230 · MESSI IS NOW THE ALL-TIME LEADING WC GOALSCORER (19) AND LEADS THIS TOURNAMENT WITH 6 GOALS · CABO VERDE ARE THE SMALLEST NATION EVER (POP. 525,000) TO REACH A WC KNOCKOUT ROUND

FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 32 · Tonight · 6:00 PM ET · Miami Stadium Miami Gardens · FOX 🇦🇷 Argentina vs 🇨🇻 Cabo Verde Defending Champions · Perfect 3-0-0 Smallest Nation Ever In WC Knockouts FD Moneyline (90 min) ARG -700 CPV +2000 · Draw +700 To Qualify (reg+ET+pens) ARG -1800 · CPV +1140 FD ODDS: BTTS No -230 BTTS Yes +176 O2.5 -168 U2.5 +136 O1.5 -590

Bracket Path Winner plays the Australia/Egypt winner in the Round of 16 → R16 if advance

📖 Match Preview

Argentina have been ruthlessly efficient — three wins from three, with Lionel Scaloni's side sitting second only to France in the tournament's title odds. At the center of everything is Lionel Messi, 39, in his sixth and surely final World Cup, who has done something once thought untouchable this summer: become the outright all-time leading goalscorer in men's World Cup history with 19 career goals, passing Miroslav Klose. He opened with a hat-trick against Algeria, added a brace against Austria to seize the record, then came off the bench to curl in a free-kick against Jordan — six goals this tournament, comfortably leading the Golden Boot race.

Cabo Verde are the story of the tournament regardless of what happens tonight. An archipelago of roughly 525,000 people off the coast of West Africa, they're the smallest nation by population to ever reach a men's World Cup knockout round — and they got there without losing a game, drawing Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia in a group nobody expected them to survive. Their 40-year-old, currently-clubless goalkeeper Vozinha has become a global phenomenon in the process, racking up over 17 million Instagram followers after a seven-save masterclass against Spain.

On paper, this isn't close — one outside bookmaker gives Cabo Verde just a 4.8% chance of winning tonight, and Argentina have progressed from four of their last five Round of 16 ties at major tournaments. But Cabo Verde have made a habit of defying the numbers all summer, and their disciplined, deep defensive shape is exactly the kind of puzzle that's occasionally troubled even the best teams in this tournament.

🩺 Team News & Injuries

🇦🇷 Argentina ✅ No injuries or suspensions reported ✅ Lionel Messi — 6 goals, all-time WC scoring leader ✅ Julián Álvarez — tied second-shortest goalscorer price ✅ Lautaro Martínez — scored vs Jordan, tied second favorite ✅ Full squad rotation options available 🇨🇻 Cabo Verde ✅ No injuries or suspensions reported ✅ Vozinha, 40 — viral sensation, 3 clean-sheet-caliber displays ✅ Dailon Livramento — leading the line, yet to score at the WC ✅ Kevin Pina — scored the nation's first-ever WC goal ✅ Full squad available for their biggest match ever

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇦🇷 Argentina · 4-4-2 GK Emiliano Martínez DEF Nahuel Molina · Cristian Romero · Lisandro Martínez · Facundo Medina MID Rodrigo De Paul · Alexis Mac Allister · Enzo Fernández · Thiago Almada ATT Lionel Messi ⭐ · Lautaro Martínez Notable subs: Julián Álvarez · Giovani Lo Celso 🇨🇻 Cabo Verde · 4-1-4-1 GK Vozinha ⭐ DEF Steven Moreira · Pico Lopes · Diney Borges · Stopira Cabral DM Lenini MID Ryan Mendes · Deroy Duarte · Jamiro Monteiro · Jorge Cabral LONE ST Dailon Livramento Notable subs: Kevin Pina · Willy Semedo · Sidny Cabral

🎯 Tactical Preview Cabo Verde will look to replicate the compact, deep block that held Spain scoreless in the opener — expect them to sit in numbers behind the ball and try to frustrate Argentina's possession game, betting on set pieces or a rare transition moment for their own chance. Argentina's plan is simple: patient buildup through Mac Allister and Enzo Fernández, width from De Paul and Almada, and Messi doing what he's done all tournament — finding the gaps a well-organized defense inevitably leaves against sustained pressure.

📊 Key Stats & Head-to-Head

All-Time H2H · Tournament Context · Group Stage Form All-time meetings First-ever meeting Argentina group stage record 3-0-0, 8 GF Messi's World Cup career goals 19 (all-time record) Cabo Verde group stage record 0-3-0 (3 draws), unbeaten Cabo Verde population (smallest ever in WC knockouts) ~525,000 Argentina's last 5 major-tournament R16 ties 4 wins

⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel

⭐ Best Bet #1 · Board's Shortest Exact Score Correct Score — Argentina 2-0 Shorter than any other scoreline on the entire grid — a comfortable, controlled win without needing a blowout, matching Argentina's exact result against Austria +420 $10→$52 ⭐ Best Bet #2 · The Headline Individual Prop Lionel Messi — To Score 2 or More Goals He's already done this twice in three group games this tournament, against a side given just a 4.8% chance of winning tonight +230 $10→$33 ⭐ Best Bet #3 · Foundation Play Lionel Messi — Anytime Goalscorer He's scored in every single group game this tournament — the safest way to back the sport's greatest player against a heavy underdog -195 $19.50→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #4 · Backed By The Attacking Depth Over 2.5 Total Goals Argentina have scored 8 goals across 3 group games with multiple scorers, and Cabo Verde's low-block plan tends to concede a goal or two even when it mostly holds -168 $16.80→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #5 · The Secondary Scorer Value Julián Álvarez or Lautaro Martínez — Anytime Goalscorer Both tied as the shortest non-Messi price on the board — either as a single covers Argentina's likely second scoring source if the game gets comfortable -125 $12.50→$10 profit

🎯 Same-Game Parlay Idea · FanDuel Argentina to advance + Messi anytime goal + Over 2.5 total goals Builds on Argentina's overwhelming favorite status, Messi's remarkable tournament form, and the attacking depth behind him. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties. ⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

🏆 Our Prediction · Argentina vs Cabo Verde · World Cup R32 · Tonight Argentina 2–0 Cabo Verde Messi breaks down the low block with a brace, extending his own record, while Cabo Verde's Cinderella run ends with heads held high after a historic tournament. Confidence HIGH This is about as close to a formality as the Round of 32 gets, but Cabo Verde's discipline all tournament means it's unlikely to be a rout either. Messi anytime at -195 and the 2-0 correct score at +420 are the strongest supporting plays regardless of exactly how it unfolds.

FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 · Argentina vs Cabo Verde · Tonight · 6PM ET · FOX Bet Argentina vs Cabo Verde on FanDuel Messi anytime -195 · To score 2+ +230 · Correct score 2-0 +420

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All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Argentina -700 / Draw +700 / Cabo Verde +2000 · 2 Up Early Payout: Argentina -750 / Draw +700 / Cabo Verde +1800 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Argentina -1800 / Cabo Verde +1140 · Anytime Goalscorer: Messi -195, Lautaro Martinez -125, Julian Alvarez -125, Almada +185, Enzo Fernandez +250, Mac Allister +340, De Paul +480 · To Score or Assist: Messi -425, Alvarez -230, Lautaro -190, Almada -130, Enzo Fernandez -110 · Player 1+ SOT: Messi -2000, Alvarez -650, Lautaro -500, Almada -185, Enzo Fernandez -170 · First Goalscorer: Messi +195, Alvarez +300, Lautaro +310, Almada +650 · To Score 2+: Messi +230, Alvarez +440, Lautaro +450 · To Score a Hat-Trick: Messi +950, Lautaro +2000, Alvarez +2000 · Correct Score: Argentina 1-0 +650, 0-0 +1700, 0-1 +3500, 2-0 +420, 1-1 +1500, 0-2 +10000, 2-1 +1100, 2-2 +4500, 1-2 +6000, 3-0 +500, 3-1 +1200, 3-2 +5000, 2-3 +22500 · BTTS Yes +176 / No -230 · O/U 1.5: -590 / +410 · O/U 2.5: -168 / +136 · Argentina predicted 4-4-2: E.Martinez; Molina, Romero, L.Martinez, Medina; De Paul, Mac Allister, E.Fernandez, Almada; Messi, Lautaro · Cabo Verde predicted 4-1-4-1: Vozinha; Moreira, Pico, Diney, S.Cabral; Lenini; Mendes, Duarte, Monteiro, J.Cabral; Livramento · No injuries reported for either side · Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens FL · Tonight, Friday July 3, kickoff 6:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Australia/Egypt winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER