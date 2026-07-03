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Argentina vs Cabo Verde Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Today World Cup 2026

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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Argentina vs Cabo Verde Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Today World Cup 2026
Argentina vs Cabo Verde: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets | World Cup 2026 Round of 32
🏆
🏆 WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 32 · ALL ODDS FANDUEL
Tonight, Friday July 3 · 6:00 PM ET · Miami Stadium · Miami Gardens, FL · FOX

Argentina vs Cabo Verde: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets

World Cup 2026 Round of 32 · Preview · Messi's Record Chase · Best Bets · FanDuel odds

ARG -700 ML · -1800 To Advance · CPV +2000 · Cabo Verde Given Just 4.8% Win Probability
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ KEY LINES: ARG -700 ML (90 MIN) · -1800 TO ADVANCE · BTTS NO -230 · O2.5 -168 · CORRECT SCORE 2-0 +420 IS THE BOARD'S SHORTEST PRICE · MESSI ANYTIME -195 · MESSI TO SCORE 2+ +230 · MESSI IS NOW THE ALL-TIME LEADING WC GOALSCORER (19) AND LEADS THIS TOURNAMENT WITH 6 GOALS · CABO VERDE ARE THE SMALLEST NATION EVER (POP. 525,000) TO REACH A WC KNOCKOUT ROUND
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 32 · Tonight · 6:00 PM ET · Miami Stadium Miami Gardens · FOX
🇦🇷 Argentina
vs 🇨🇻 Cabo Verde
Defending Champions · Perfect 3-0-0 Smallest Nation Ever In WC Knockouts
FD Moneyline (90 min)
ARG -700
CPV +2000 · Draw +700
To Qualify (reg+ET+pens)
ARG -1800 · CPV +1140
FD ODDS:
BTTS No -230
BTTS Yes +176
O2.5 -168
U2.5 +136
O1.5 -590
Bracket Path
Winner plays the Australia/Egypt winner in the Round of 16
→ R16 if advance

📖 Match Preview

Argentina have been ruthlessly efficient — three wins from three, with Lionel Scaloni's side sitting second only to France in the tournament's title odds. At the center of everything is Lionel Messi, 39, in his sixth and surely final World Cup, who has done something once thought untouchable this summer: become the outright all-time leading goalscorer in men's World Cup history with 19 career goals, passing Miroslav Klose. He opened with a hat-trick against Algeria, added a brace against Austria to seize the record, then came off the bench to curl in a free-kick against Jordan — six goals this tournament, comfortably leading the Golden Boot race.

Cabo Verde are the story of the tournament regardless of what happens tonight. An archipelago of roughly 525,000 people off the coast of West Africa, they're the smallest nation by population to ever reach a men's World Cup knockout round — and they got there without losing a game, drawing Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia in a group nobody expected them to survive. Their 40-year-old, currently-clubless goalkeeper Vozinha has become a global phenomenon in the process, racking up over 17 million Instagram followers after a seven-save masterclass against Spain.

On paper, this isn't close — one outside bookmaker gives Cabo Verde just a 4.8% chance of winning tonight, and Argentina have progressed from four of their last five Round of 16 ties at major tournaments. But Cabo Verde have made a habit of defying the numbers all summer, and their disciplined, deep defensive shape is exactly the kind of puzzle that's occasionally troubled even the best teams in this tournament.

🩺 Team News & Injuries

🇦🇷 Argentina
✅ No injuries or suspensions reported
Lionel Messi — 6 goals, all-time WC scoring leader
Julián Álvarez — tied second-shortest goalscorer price
Lautaro Martínez — scored vs Jordan, tied second favorite
✅ Full squad rotation options available
🇨🇻 Cabo Verde
✅ No injuries or suspensions reported
Vozinha, 40 — viral sensation, 3 clean-sheet-caliber displays
Dailon Livramento — leading the line, yet to score at the WC
Kevin Pina — scored the nation's first-ever WC goal
✅ Full squad available for their biggest match ever

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇦🇷 Argentina · 4-4-2
GK
Emiliano Martínez
DEF
Nahuel Molina · Cristian Romero · Lisandro Martínez · Facundo Medina
MID
Rodrigo De Paul · Alexis Mac Allister · Enzo Fernández · Thiago Almada
ATT
Lionel Messi ⭐ · Lautaro Martínez
Notable subs: Julián Álvarez · Giovani Lo Celso
🇨🇻 Cabo Verde · 4-1-4-1
GK
Vozinha ⭐
DEF
Steven Moreira · Pico Lopes · Diney Borges · Stopira Cabral
DM
Lenini
MID
Ryan Mendes · Deroy Duarte · Jamiro Monteiro · Jorge Cabral
LONE ST
Dailon Livramento
Notable subs: Kevin Pina · Willy Semedo · Sidny Cabral
🎯 Tactical Preview

Cabo Verde will look to replicate the compact, deep block that held Spain scoreless in the opener — expect them to sit in numbers behind the ball and try to frustrate Argentina's possession game, betting on set pieces or a rare transition moment for their own chance.

Argentina's plan is simple: patient buildup through Mac Allister and Enzo Fernández, width from De Paul and Almada, and Messi doing what he's done all tournament — finding the gaps a well-organized defense inevitably leaves against sustained pressure.

📊 Key Stats & Head-to-Head

All-Time H2H · Tournament Context · Group Stage Form
All-time meetings
First-ever meeting
Argentina group stage record
3-0-0, 8 GF
Messi's World Cup career goals
19 (all-time record)
Cabo Verde group stage record
0-3-0 (3 draws), unbeaten
Cabo Verde population (smallest ever in WC knockouts)
~525,000
Argentina's last 5 major-tournament R16 ties
4 wins

⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel

⭐ Best Bet #1 · Board's Shortest Exact Score
Correct Score — Argentina 2-0
Shorter than any other scoreline on the entire grid — a comfortable, controlled win without needing a blowout, matching Argentina's exact result against Austria
+420
$10→$52
⭐ Best Bet #2 · The Headline Individual Prop
Lionel Messi — To Score 2 or More Goals
He's already done this twice in three group games this tournament, against a side given just a 4.8% chance of winning tonight
+230
$10→$33
⭐ Best Bet #3 · Foundation Play
Lionel Messi — Anytime Goalscorer
He's scored in every single group game this tournament — the safest way to back the sport's greatest player against a heavy underdog
-195
$19.50→$10 profit
⭐ Best Bet #4 · Backed By The Attacking Depth
Over 2.5 Total Goals
Argentina have scored 8 goals across 3 group games with multiple scorers, and Cabo Verde's low-block plan tends to concede a goal or two even when it mostly holds
-168
$16.80→$10 profit
⭐ Best Bet #5 · The Secondary Scorer Value
Julián Álvarez or Lautaro Martínez — Anytime Goalscorer
Both tied as the shortest non-Messi price on the board — either as a single covers Argentina's likely second scoring source if the game gets comfortable
-125
$12.50→$10 profit
🎯 Same-Game Parlay Idea · FanDuel
Argentina to advance + Messi anytime goal + Over 2.5 total goals
Builds on Argentina's overwhelming favorite status, Messi's remarkable tournament form, and the attacking depth behind him. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties.
⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
🏆 Our Prediction · Argentina vs Cabo Verde · World Cup R32 · Tonight
Argentina 2–0 Cabo Verde
Messi breaks down the low block with a brace, extending his own record, while Cabo Verde's Cinderella run ends with heads held high after a historic tournament.
Confidence
HIGH
This is about as close to a formality as the Round of 32 gets, but Cabo Verde's discipline all tournament means it's unlikely to be a rout either. Messi anytime at -195 and the 2-0 correct score at +420 are the strongest supporting plays regardless of exactly how it unfolds.
FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 · Argentina vs Cabo Verde · Tonight · 6PM ET · FOX
Bet Argentina vs Cabo Verde on FanDuel
Messi anytime -195 · To score 2+ +230 · Correct score 2-0 +420
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Argentina -700 / Draw +700 / Cabo Verde +2000 · 2 Up Early Payout: Argentina -750 / Draw +700 / Cabo Verde +1800 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Argentina -1800 / Cabo Verde +1140 · Anytime Goalscorer: Messi -195, Lautaro Martinez -125, Julian Alvarez -125, Almada +185, Enzo Fernandez +250, Mac Allister +340, De Paul +480 · To Score or Assist: Messi -425, Alvarez -230, Lautaro -190, Almada -130, Enzo Fernandez -110 · Player 1+ SOT: Messi -2000, Alvarez -650, Lautaro -500, Almada -185, Enzo Fernandez -170 · First Goalscorer: Messi +195, Alvarez +300, Lautaro +310, Almada +650 · To Score 2+: Messi +230, Alvarez +440, Lautaro +450 · To Score a Hat-Trick: Messi +950, Lautaro +2000, Alvarez +2000 · Correct Score: Argentina 1-0 +650, 0-0 +1700, 0-1 +3500, 2-0 +420, 1-1 +1500, 0-2 +10000, 2-1 +1100, 2-2 +4500, 1-2 +6000, 3-0 +500, 3-1 +1200, 3-2 +5000, 2-3 +22500 · BTTS Yes +176 / No -230 · O/U 1.5: -590 / +410 · O/U 2.5: -168 / +136 · Argentina predicted 4-4-2: E.Martinez; Molina, Romero, L.Martinez, Medina; De Paul, Mac Allister, E.Fernandez, Almada; Messi, Lautaro · Cabo Verde predicted 4-1-4-1: Vozinha; Moreira, Pico, Diney, S.Cabral; Lenini; Mendes, Duarte, Monteiro, J.Cabral; Livramento · No injuries reported for either side · Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens FL · Tonight, Friday July 3, kickoff 6:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Australia/Egypt winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

Here's our World Cup prediction and preview for the Argentina vs Cabo Verde World Cup Match. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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