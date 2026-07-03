Argentina vs Cabo Verde Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Today World Cup 2026
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Argentina vs Cabo Verde: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets
World Cup 2026 Round of 32 · Preview · Messi's Record Chase · Best Bets · FanDuel odds
📖 Match Preview
Argentina have been ruthlessly efficient — three wins from three, with Lionel Scaloni's side sitting second only to France in the tournament's title odds. At the center of everything is Lionel Messi, 39, in his sixth and surely final World Cup, who has done something once thought untouchable this summer: become the outright all-time leading goalscorer in men's World Cup history with 19 career goals, passing Miroslav Klose. He opened with a hat-trick against Algeria, added a brace against Austria to seize the record, then came off the bench to curl in a free-kick against Jordan — six goals this tournament, comfortably leading the Golden Boot race.
Cabo Verde are the story of the tournament regardless of what happens tonight. An archipelago of roughly 525,000 people off the coast of West Africa, they're the smallest nation by population to ever reach a men's World Cup knockout round — and they got there without losing a game, drawing Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia in a group nobody expected them to survive. Their 40-year-old, currently-clubless goalkeeper Vozinha has become a global phenomenon in the process, racking up over 17 million Instagram followers after a seven-save masterclass against Spain.
On paper, this isn't close — one outside bookmaker gives Cabo Verde just a 4.8% chance of winning tonight, and Argentina have progressed from four of their last five Round of 16 ties at major tournaments. But Cabo Verde have made a habit of defying the numbers all summer, and their disciplined, deep defensive shape is exactly the kind of puzzle that's occasionally troubled even the best teams in this tournament.
🩺 Team News & Injuries
📋 Predicted Lineups
Cabo Verde will look to replicate the compact, deep block that held Spain scoreless in the opener — expect them to sit in numbers behind the ball and try to frustrate Argentina's possession game, betting on set pieces or a rare transition moment for their own chance.
Argentina's plan is simple: patient buildup through Mac Allister and Enzo Fernández, width from De Paul and Almada, and Messi doing what he's done all tournament — finding the gaps a well-organized defense inevitably leaves against sustained pressure.
📊 Key Stats & Head-to-Head
⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Argentina -700 / Draw +700 / Cabo Verde +2000 · 2 Up Early Payout: Argentina -750 / Draw +700 / Cabo Verde +1800 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Argentina -1800 / Cabo Verde +1140 · Anytime Goalscorer: Messi -195, Lautaro Martinez -125, Julian Alvarez -125, Almada +185, Enzo Fernandez +250, Mac Allister +340, De Paul +480 · To Score or Assist: Messi -425, Alvarez -230, Lautaro -190, Almada -130, Enzo Fernandez -110 · Player 1+ SOT: Messi -2000, Alvarez -650, Lautaro -500, Almada -185, Enzo Fernandez -170 · First Goalscorer: Messi +195, Alvarez +300, Lautaro +310, Almada +650 · To Score 2+: Messi +230, Alvarez +440, Lautaro +450 · To Score a Hat-Trick: Messi +950, Lautaro +2000, Alvarez +2000 · Correct Score: Argentina 1-0 +650, 0-0 +1700, 0-1 +3500, 2-0 +420, 1-1 +1500, 0-2 +10000, 2-1 +1100, 2-2 +4500, 1-2 +6000, 3-0 +500, 3-1 +1200, 3-2 +5000, 2-3 +22500 · BTTS Yes +176 / No -230 · O/U 1.5: -590 / +410 · O/U 2.5: -168 / +136 · Argentina predicted 4-4-2: E.Martinez; Molina, Romero, L.Martinez, Medina; De Paul, Mac Allister, E.Fernandez, Almada; Messi, Lautaro · Cabo Verde predicted 4-1-4-1: Vozinha; Moreira, Pico, Diney, S.Cabral; Lenini; Mendes, Duarte, Monteiro, J.Cabral; Livramento · No injuries reported for either side · Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens FL · Tonight, Friday July 3, kickoff 6:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Australia/Egypt winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
Here's our World Cup prediction and preview for the Argentina vs Cabo Verde World Cup Match. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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