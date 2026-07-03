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Australia vs Egypt Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Today For World Cup 2026

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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Australia vs Egypt Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Today For World Cup 2026
Australia vs Egypt: Updated Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Today | World Cup 2026
🏆 WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 32 · UPDATED ODDS · TODAY · ALL ODDS FANDUEL
Today, Friday July 3 · 2:00 PM ET · AT&T Stadium · Arlington, TX · FOX

Australia vs Egypt: Updated Prediction, Picks & Best Bets

Updated for kickoff day · Salah CLEARED to play · Latest FanDuel odds

EGY -162 To Advance · AUS +134 · Draw +180 · Salah Anytime +185 (Shortened)
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ UPDATED TODAY: SALAH CLEARED TO PLAY — NO LONGER A DOUBT TO FEATURE, BUT STARTING ROLE STILL UNCONFIRMED · EGYPT -162 TO ADVANCE (WAS -152) · SALAH ANYTIME +185 (SHORTENED FROM +200) · MARMOUSH +230 · EGYPT ALSO GET HAMDY FATHY AND HOSSAM ABDELMAGUID BACK · AUSTRALIA NOW PROJECTED IN A BACK THREE, NOT A FLAT BACK FOUR · BTTS YES +114
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 32 · Today · 2:00 PM ET · AT&T Stadium Arlington · FOX
🇦🇺 Australia
vs 🇪🇬 Egypt
Never Won a WC Knockout Match Salah Cleared To Play ✅
FD Moneyline (90 min)
EGY +135
AUS +270 · Draw +180
To Qualify (reg+ET+pens)
EGY -162 · AUS +134
Confirmed Today: Salah Cleared, Two More Egypt Fitness Boosts
Hossam Hassan confirmed at his pre-match press conference that Salah "will play in some capacity" after passing fitness tests this week, though the coach is deliberately not committing to a start — expect him either in the XI or as a high-impact substitute after the hour mark. Egypt also got good news on Hamdy Fathy (groin) and Hossam Abdelmaguid (concussion), both now available. Ahmed Fatouh remains out with a torn hamstring, and Mohanad Lasheen is still suspended.

📖 Match Preview

Australia have never won a World Cup knockout match, falling to Italy in 2006 and Argentina in 2022. Tony Popovic's side ground through Group D to a second-place finish behind the USA, built entirely around defensive discipline — just two goals scored across three group games, but among the tournament's stingiest defenses.

Egypt are in their first World Cup knockout round since 1934. Hossam Hassan's side remain unbeaten after a landmark first-ever World Cup win over New Zealand, sandwiched between draws with Belgium and Iran. With Salah now cleared and two more fitness boosts confirmed, Egypt head into this one healthier than they've been at any point since the group stage began.

The tactical picture has sharpened too. Australia now look set to line up in a back three rather than the flat back four many earlier previews expected, with Harry Souttar anchoring alongside Alessandro Circati and Lucas Herrington, and wing-backs Jordan Bos and Aziz Behich providing width. Egypt's shape hinges entirely on Salah's role — a full start likely means a more direct, transition-heavy approach from the opening whistle, while an impact-sub role would mean a more conservative build before a second-half tempo shift once he's introduced.

🩺 Team News & Injuries

🇦🇺 Australia
Jacob Italiano — unavailable
Matthew Leckie — hamstring, done for the tournament
Harry Souttar — anchors a projected back three
Nestory Irankunda — main counter-attacking outlet
✅ Otherwise healthy and settled squad
🇪🇬 Egypt
Mohamed Salah — CLEARED, role TBD (start or impact sub)
Hamdy Fathy — groin, now fit
Hossam Abdelmaguid — concussion, now fit
⚠️ Mohamed Abdelmonem — ankle, doubtful, likely not starting
Ahmed Fatouh — hamstring tear, OUT
Mohanad Lasheen — suspended

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇦🇺 Australia · 3-4-3
GK
Patrick Beach
DEF (BACK 3)
Alessandro Circati · Harry Souttar · Lucas Herrington
MID (INCL. WING-BACKS)
Jordan Bos · Aiden O'Neill · Jackson Irvine · Aziz Behich
ATT
Cristian Volpato · Nestory Irankunda ⭐ · Connor Metcalfe
Notable subs: Mohamed Toure · Awer Mabil · Ajdin Hrustic
🇪🇬 Egypt · 4-2-3-1
GK
Mohamed El Shenawy
DEF
Mohamed Hany · Ramy Rabia · Yasser Ibrahim · Karim Hafez
MID
Emam Ashour · Mahmoud Saber
ATT
Zizo/Salah ⚠️ · Mostafa Zico · Trézéguet
LONE ST
Omar Marmoush ⭐
If Salah doesn't start: he's the highest-value impact sub option after the hour mark
🎯 Tactical Preview

If Salah starts, expect Egypt to push a direct, transition-based attack from the opening whistle, targeting Aziz Behich's side in particular. If he's held for a substitute role, expect a more conservative Egyptian opening with tempo increasing sharply after 60 minutes once he's introduced against tiring Australian legs.

Australia's new back-three shape adds an extra body to defend crosses and combination play, but it also means Bos and Behich have to cover enormous ground as wing-backs — exactly the space Egypt's full-backs will look to exploit when they push forward.

⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel

⭐ Best Bet #1 · Anchor Play
Egypt To Advance
Now even more favored with Salah cleared and two more fitness boosts confirmed · Covers 90 min, ET and penalties
-162
$16.20→$10 profit
⭐ Best Bet #2 · Both Sides Carry Threats
Both Teams to Score — Yes
Egypt's back line is still patched together even with the fitness boosts, and Australia's counter through Irankunda has produced looks all tournament
+114
$10→$11.40
⭐ Best Bet #3 · The Safer Egypt Play
Omar Marmoush — Anytime Goalscorer
Confirmed starting striker regardless of Salah's role — the cleanest way to back Egypt's attack without needing to predict a fitness call
+230
$10→$33
⭐ Best Bet #4 · Improved With The Fitness News
Mohamed Salah — To Score or Assist (Incl. ET)
Now the shortest price on the entire board — even if he starts on the bench, this market covers the full 90-plus minutes for whenever he's introduced
-120
$12→$10 profit
⭐ Best Bet #5 · Still A Tight Total
Under 2.5 Total Goals
Slightly less favored than before given Egypt's improved attacking health, but Australia's defensive solidity keeps this a live, well-supported line
-215
$21.50→$10 profit
🎯 Same-Game Parlay Idea · FanDuel
Egypt to advance + Both Teams to Score Yes + Omar Marmoush anytime goal
Builds on Egypt's now-stronger favorite status, both sides' attacking outlets, and Marmoush's confirmed starting role regardless of Salah's status. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties.
⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
🏆 Our Prediction · Australia vs Egypt · World Cup R32 · Today
Egypt 2–1 Australia
Marmoush gets one, Salah's introduction (whenever it comes) tips the balance late, Irankunda makes Australia earn it. Egypt reach their first-ever World Cup Round of 16.
Confidence
MEDIUM-HIGH
Salah's clearance is genuinely significant — even used as a late substitute, his introduction against a tiring Australian back three built around wing-backs covering huge ground is exactly the kind of matchup that decides tight knockout games. Marmoush's confirmed starting role gives Egypt a reliable floor regardless of how Hassan uses his captain.
FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 · Australia vs Egypt · Today · 2PM ET · FOX
Bet Australia vs Egypt on FanDuel
Marmoush anytime +230 · BTTS Yes +114 · Egypt to advance -162
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, updated today · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Australia +270 / Draw +180 / Egypt +135 · 2 Up Early Payout: Australia +250 / Draw +185 / Egypt +125 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Australia +134 / Egypt -162 · Anytime Goalscorer (top of board): Salah +185, Marmoush +230, Toure +290, Irankunda +320, Trezeguet +320, Zico +330, Yengi +360, Zizo +390 · To Score or Assist: Salah +100, Marmoush +140, Trezeguet +185, Zico +185, Zizo +190, Toure +200 · To Score or Assist (incl. ET): Salah -120, Marmoush +115, Trezeguet +150, Zico +155, Zizo +160 · Player 1+ SOT: Marmoush -180, Salah -165, Toure -135, Irankunda -130, Trezeguet -120, Yengi -115 · First Goalscorer: Salah +460, Marmoush +550, No Goalscorer +650, Toure +700, Irankunda +800, Zico +800, Trezeguet +800 · To Score 2+: Salah +1400, Marmoush +2000, Toure +2700 · BTTS Yes +114 / No -148 · O/U 1.5: -188 / +152 · O/U 2.5: +172 / -215 · O/U 3.5: +470 / -700 · Mohamed Salah cleared to play, exact role (start vs. impact sub) unconfirmed · Hamdy Fathy and Hossam Abdelmaguid also fit · Mohamed Abdelmonem doubtful (ankle) · Ahmed Fatouh out (hamstring tear), Mohanad Lasheen suspended for Egypt · Jacob Italiano and Matthew Leckie both unavailable for Australia, who project in a back three · AT&T Stadium, Arlington TX · Today, Friday July 3, kickoff 2:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Argentina/Cabo Verde winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

Updated predictions for the Egypt vs Australia World Cup match today. Make your bets now! Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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