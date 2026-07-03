Australia vs Egypt Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Today For World Cup 2026
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Australia vs Egypt: Updated Prediction, Picks & Best Bets
Updated for kickoff day · Salah CLEARED to play · Latest FanDuel odds
📖 Match Preview
Australia have never won a World Cup knockout match, falling to Italy in 2006 and Argentina in 2022. Tony Popovic's side ground through Group D to a second-place finish behind the USA, built entirely around defensive discipline — just two goals scored across three group games, but among the tournament's stingiest defenses.
Egypt are in their first World Cup knockout round since 1934. Hossam Hassan's side remain unbeaten after a landmark first-ever World Cup win over New Zealand, sandwiched between draws with Belgium and Iran. With Salah now cleared and two more fitness boosts confirmed, Egypt head into this one healthier than they've been at any point since the group stage began.
The tactical picture has sharpened too. Australia now look set to line up in a back three rather than the flat back four many earlier previews expected, with Harry Souttar anchoring alongside Alessandro Circati and Lucas Herrington, and wing-backs Jordan Bos and Aziz Behich providing width. Egypt's shape hinges entirely on Salah's role — a full start likely means a more direct, transition-heavy approach from the opening whistle, while an impact-sub role would mean a more conservative build before a second-half tempo shift once he's introduced.
🩺 Team News & Injuries
📋 Predicted Lineups
If Salah starts, expect Egypt to push a direct, transition-based attack from the opening whistle, targeting Aziz Behich's side in particular. If he's held for a substitute role, expect a more conservative Egyptian opening with tempo increasing sharply after 60 minutes once he's introduced against tiring Australian legs.
Australia's new back-three shape adds an extra body to defend crosses and combination play, but it also means Bos and Behich have to cover enormous ground as wing-backs — exactly the space Egypt's full-backs will look to exploit when they push forward.
⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, updated today · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Australia +270 / Draw +180 / Egypt +135 · 2 Up Early Payout: Australia +250 / Draw +185 / Egypt +125 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Australia +134 / Egypt -162 · Anytime Goalscorer (top of board): Salah +185, Marmoush +230, Toure +290, Irankunda +320, Trezeguet +320, Zico +330, Yengi +360, Zizo +390 · To Score or Assist: Salah +100, Marmoush +140, Trezeguet +185, Zico +185, Zizo +190, Toure +200 · To Score or Assist (incl. ET): Salah -120, Marmoush +115, Trezeguet +150, Zico +155, Zizo +160 · Player 1+ SOT: Marmoush -180, Salah -165, Toure -135, Irankunda -130, Trezeguet -120, Yengi -115 · First Goalscorer: Salah +460, Marmoush +550, No Goalscorer +650, Toure +700, Irankunda +800, Zico +800, Trezeguet +800 · To Score 2+: Salah +1400, Marmoush +2000, Toure +2700 · BTTS Yes +114 / No -148 · O/U 1.5: -188 / +152 · O/U 2.5: +172 / -215 · O/U 3.5: +470 / -700 · Mohamed Salah cleared to play, exact role (start vs. impact sub) unconfirmed · Hamdy Fathy and Hossam Abdelmaguid also fit · Mohamed Abdelmonem doubtful (ankle) · Ahmed Fatouh out (hamstring tear), Mohanad Lasheen suspended for Egypt · Jacob Italiano and Matthew Leckie both unavailable for Australia, who project in a back three · AT&T Stadium, Arlington TX · Today, Friday July 3, kickoff 2:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Argentina/Cabo Verde winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
Updated predictions for the Egypt vs Australia World Cup match today. Make your bets now! Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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