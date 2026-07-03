Australia vs Egypt Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Today For World Cup 2026

⚡ UPDATED TODAY: SALAH CLEARED TO PLAY — NO LONGER A DOUBT TO FEATURE, BUT STARTING ROLE STILL UNCONFIRMED · EGYPT -162 TO ADVANCE (WAS -152) · SALAH ANYTIME +185 (SHORTENED FROM +200) · MARMOUSH +230 · EGYPT ALSO GET HAMDY FATHY AND HOSSAM ABDELMAGUID BACK · AUSTRALIA NOW PROJECTED IN A BACK THREE, NOT A FLAT BACK FOUR · BTTS YES +114

FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 32 · Today · 2:00 PM ET · AT&T Stadium Arlington · FOX 🇦🇺 Australia vs 🇪🇬 Egypt Never Won a WC Knockout Match Salah Cleared To Play ✅ FD Moneyline (90 min) EGY +135 AUS +270 · Draw +180 To Qualify (reg+ET+pens) EGY -162 · AUS +134

✅ Confirmed Today: Salah Cleared, Two More Egypt Fitness Boosts Hossam Hassan confirmed at his pre-match press conference that Salah "will play in some capacity" after passing fitness tests this week, though the coach is deliberately not committing to a start — expect him either in the XI or as a high-impact substitute after the hour mark. Egypt also got good news on Hamdy Fathy (groin) and Hossam Abdelmaguid (concussion), both now available. Ahmed Fatouh remains out with a torn hamstring, and Mohanad Lasheen is still suspended.

📖 Match Preview

Australia have never won a World Cup knockout match, falling to Italy in 2006 and Argentina in 2022. Tony Popovic's side ground through Group D to a second-place finish behind the USA, built entirely around defensive discipline — just two goals scored across three group games, but among the tournament's stingiest defenses.

Egypt are in their first World Cup knockout round since 1934. Hossam Hassan's side remain unbeaten after a landmark first-ever World Cup win over New Zealand, sandwiched between draws with Belgium and Iran. With Salah now cleared and two more fitness boosts confirmed, Egypt head into this one healthier than they've been at any point since the group stage began.

The tactical picture has sharpened too. Australia now look set to line up in a back three rather than the flat back four many earlier previews expected, with Harry Souttar anchoring alongside Alessandro Circati and Lucas Herrington, and wing-backs Jordan Bos and Aziz Behich providing width. Egypt's shape hinges entirely on Salah's role — a full start likely means a more direct, transition-heavy approach from the opening whistle, while an impact-sub role would mean a more conservative build before a second-half tempo shift once he's introduced.

🩺 Team News & Injuries

🇦🇺 Australia ❌ Jacob Italiano — unavailable ❌ Matthew Leckie — hamstring, done for the tournament ✅ Harry Souttar — anchors a projected back three ✅ Nestory Irankunda — main counter-attacking outlet ✅ Otherwise healthy and settled squad 🇪🇬 Egypt ✅ Mohamed Salah — CLEARED, role TBD (start or impact sub) ✅ Hamdy Fathy — groin, now fit ✅ Hossam Abdelmaguid — concussion, now fit ⚠️ Mohamed Abdelmonem — ankle, doubtful, likely not starting ❌ Ahmed Fatouh — hamstring tear, OUT ❌ Mohanad Lasheen — suspended

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇦🇺 Australia · 3-4-3 GK Patrick Beach DEF (BACK 3) Alessandro Circati · Harry Souttar · Lucas Herrington MID (INCL. WING-BACKS) Jordan Bos · Aiden O'Neill · Jackson Irvine · Aziz Behich ATT Cristian Volpato · Nestory Irankunda ⭐ · Connor Metcalfe Notable subs: Mohamed Toure · Awer Mabil · Ajdin Hrustic 🇪🇬 Egypt · 4-2-3-1 GK Mohamed El Shenawy DEF Mohamed Hany · Ramy Rabia · Yasser Ibrahim · Karim Hafez MID Emam Ashour · Mahmoud Saber ATT Zizo/Salah ⚠️ · Mostafa Zico · Trézéguet LONE ST Omar Marmoush ⭐ If Salah doesn't start: he's the highest-value impact sub option after the hour mark

🎯 Tactical Preview If Salah starts, expect Egypt to push a direct, transition-based attack from the opening whistle, targeting Aziz Behich's side in particular. If he's held for a substitute role, expect a more conservative Egyptian opening with tempo increasing sharply after 60 minutes once he's introduced against tiring Australian legs. Australia's new back-three shape adds an extra body to defend crosses and combination play, but it also means Bos and Behich have to cover enormous ground as wing-backs — exactly the space Egypt's full-backs will look to exploit when they push forward.

⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel

⭐ Best Bet #1 · Anchor Play Egypt To Advance Now even more favored with Salah cleared and two more fitness boosts confirmed · Covers 90 min, ET and penalties -162 $16.20→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #2 · Both Sides Carry Threats Both Teams to Score — Yes Egypt's back line is still patched together even with the fitness boosts, and Australia's counter through Irankunda has produced looks all tournament +114 $10→$11.40 ⭐ Best Bet #3 · The Safer Egypt Play Omar Marmoush — Anytime Goalscorer Confirmed starting striker regardless of Salah's role — the cleanest way to back Egypt's attack without needing to predict a fitness call +230 $10→$33 ⭐ Best Bet #4 · Improved With The Fitness News Mohamed Salah — To Score or Assist (Incl. ET) Now the shortest price on the entire board — even if he starts on the bench, this market covers the full 90-plus minutes for whenever he's introduced -120 $12→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #5 · Still A Tight Total Under 2.5 Total Goals Slightly less favored than before given Egypt's improved attacking health, but Australia's defensive solidity keeps this a live, well-supported line -215 $21.50→$10 profit

🎯 Same-Game Parlay Idea · FanDuel Egypt to advance + Both Teams to Score Yes + Omar Marmoush anytime goal Builds on Egypt's now-stronger favorite status, both sides' attacking outlets, and Marmoush's confirmed starting role regardless of Salah's status. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties. ⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

🏆 Our Prediction · Australia vs Egypt · World Cup R32 · Today Egypt 2–1 Australia Marmoush gets one, Salah's introduction (whenever it comes) tips the balance late, Irankunda makes Australia earn it. Egypt reach their first-ever World Cup Round of 16. Confidence MEDIUM-HIGH Salah's clearance is genuinely significant — even used as a late substitute, his introduction against a tiring Australian back three built around wing-backs covering huge ground is exactly the kind of matchup that decides tight knockout games. Marmoush's confirmed starting role gives Egypt a reliable floor regardless of how Hassan uses his captain.

FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 · Australia vs Egypt · Today · 2PM ET · FOX Bet Australia vs Egypt on FanDuel Marmoush anytime +230 · BTTS Yes +114 · Egypt to advance -162

Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, updated today · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Australia +270 / Draw +180 / Egypt +135 · 2 Up Early Payout: Australia +250 / Draw +185 / Egypt +125 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Australia +134 / Egypt -162 · Anytime Goalscorer (top of board): Salah +185, Marmoush +230, Toure +290, Irankunda +320, Trezeguet +320, Zico +330, Yengi +360, Zizo +390 · To Score or Assist: Salah +100, Marmoush +140, Trezeguet +185, Zico +185, Zizo +190, Toure +200 · To Score or Assist (incl. ET): Salah -120, Marmoush +115, Trezeguet +150, Zico +155, Zizo +160 · Player 1+ SOT: Marmoush -180, Salah -165, Toure -135, Irankunda -130, Trezeguet -120, Yengi -115 · First Goalscorer: Salah +460, Marmoush +550, No Goalscorer +650, Toure +700, Irankunda +800, Zico +800, Trezeguet +800 · To Score 2+: Salah +1400, Marmoush +2000, Toure +2700 · BTTS Yes +114 / No -148 · O/U 1.5: -188 / +152 · O/U 2.5: +172 / -215 · O/U 3.5: +470 / -700 · Mohamed Salah cleared to play, exact role (start vs. impact sub) unconfirmed · Hamdy Fathy and Hossam Abdelmaguid also fit · Mohamed Abdelmonem doubtful (ankle) · Ahmed Fatouh out (hamstring tear), Mohanad Lasheen suspended for Egypt · Jacob Italiano and Matthew Leckie both unavailable for Australia, who project in a back three · AT&T Stadium, Arlington TX · Today, Friday July 3, kickoff 2:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Argentina/Cabo Verde winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER