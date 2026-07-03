Argentina vs Cape Verde Prediction: Best Messi Prop Bets Today - Will He Score 2+ Goals?

⚡ MESSI, 39, IS NOW THE ALL-TIME LEADING GOALSCORER IN MEN'S WORLD CUP HISTORY WITH 19 CAREER GOALS · LEADS THIS TOURNAMENT'S GOLDEN BOOT RACE WITH 6 (HAT-TRICK VS ALGERIA, BRACE VS AUSTRIA, FREE-KICK VS JORDAN) · WENT MULTI-GOAL IN 2 OF 3 GROUP GAMES · CABO VERDE ARE UNBEATEN THROUGH 3 DRAWS BUT GIVEN JUST A 4.8% WIN PROBABILITY TODAY · KICKOFF 6PM ET TODAY

Match Details · Kickoff Today 🇦🇷 Argentina vs Cabo Verde 🇨🇻 · 6PM ET · Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens · FOX Argentina -1800 to advance · Cabo Verde's Vozinha, 40, has been a viral sensation in goal → R16 vs AUS/EGY

📖 The Case For Messi Scoring 2+ Today

The base rate alone is remarkable: Messi has already gone multi-goal in two of his three group-stage matches this tournament — a hat-trick against Algeria (three goals in just 79 minutes, including a long-range opener, a composed finish, and a curled effort from the edge of the box) and a brace against Austria that made him the outright all-time leading goalscorer in men's World Cup history. His six goals this tournament lead every other player, comfortably ahead of the chasing pack of Mbappé, Haaland and Kane.

The matchup context makes this even more favorable. Cabo Verde are given just a 4.8% win probability by one major bookmaker, and while their defensive discipline has been genuinely impressive against Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia, none of those sides possess anything close to Messi's individual quality to break down a well-organized low block. He's motivated too — extending his newly-won all-time scoring record and pulling further ahead in the Golden Boot race are exactly the kind of milestones that have brought out his best all tournament.

⚖️ The Case Against

Scaloni has managed Messi's minutes carefully throughout this tournament — he played just 79 minutes against Algeria and only 31 minutes off the bench against Jordan once the group was already won. With Argentina heavy favorites and little at stake beyond seeding, there's a real chance he's substituted early again if the game is comfortably in hand, capping his window to find a second goal. Cabo Verde's defense has also been legitimately excellent, not just fortunate — a scoreless draw against Spain and a goalkeeper in Vozinha who made seven saves in that same match. At 39 (and in what's widely expected to be his final World Cup), there's also the simple reality that a second consecutive multi-goal knockout-adjacent performance is asking a lot, even of the greatest player of his generation.

📋 Lionel Messi — Full Prop Board (FanDuel)

Lionel Messi · All Confirmed FanDuel Markets · Argentina vs Cabo Verde Anytime Goalscorer 90 min + stoppage only, no ET/pens -195 Anytime Goalscorer — Including ET Covers 90 min + extra time -220 To Score 2 or More Goals 90 min + stoppage only +230 To Score 2 or More Goals — Including ET Covers 90 min + extra time +220 To Score a Hat-Trick He's done it once already this tournament +950 To Score a Hat-Trick — Including ET Covers 90 min + extra time +900 First Goalscorer Single-winner market, bigger payout +195 To Score or Assist 90 min + stoppage only -425 1+ Shots on Target Shortest price of any player in this match -2000 All confirmed prices FanDuel Sportsbook

⭐ Best Messi Prop Bets — Ranked

⭐ #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · The Headline Bet Messi — To Score 2 or More Goals +230 $10→$33 Directly matches his tournament base rate — this exact outcome has already happened twice in three games. Against a heavy underdog with no realistic individual answer for him, this is the single best expression of "vintage knockout Messi" on the board. ⭐ #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Foundation Play Messi — Anytime Goalscorer -195 $19.50→$10 profit He's scored in literally every group game this tournament. Even accounting for a possible early substitution if Argentina race to a big lead, this remains the safest way to back his continued dominance. ⭐ #3 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Bigger Payout Messi — First Goalscorer +195 $10→$29.50 He opened the scoring in the 17th minute against Algeria with a long-range strike — exactly the kind of early individual moment that's defined his tournament. A similar-strength price to anytime goalscorer, but for a considerably bigger payout. ⭐ #4 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · The Longshot That Isn't Crazy Messi — To Score a Hat-Trick +950 $10→$105 He's already done this exact thing once this tournament, against a similarly overmatched Algeria side. Not a core play, but genuinely more live than most nine-figure long shots given the precedent already set.

📊 The Verdict: Will Messi Score 2+ Today? The tournament base rate (2 multi-goal games in 3) and the sheer quality gap against a 4.8%-win-probability underdog both point toward "yes" more strongly than the +230 price might suggest at first glance. The real risk isn't Messi's ability — it's Scaloni's willingness to pull him early once the result is safe, exactly as happened in the Jordan finale. If he plays anything close to a full match, this is a live, well-supported bet rather than a pure longshot swing.

🎯 Messi-Built Parlay Idea · FanDuel Messi to score or assist + Argentina to qualify + Messi 1+ shot on target Three legs that all describe the same core thesis: the greatest player of his generation heavily involved in a routine Argentina win. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. "To Qualify" covers 90 min, ET and penalties; the other two legs are 90-minute only. ⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · Lionel Messi Props · Argentina vs Cabo Verde · Today · 6PM ET Bet Lionel Messi Props on FanDuel Now Anytime -195 · To Score 2+ +230 · First Goalscorer +195

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All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Lionel Messi: anytime goalscorer -195 (90 min) / -220 (incl. ET) · to score 2+ goals +230 (90 min) / +220 (incl. ET) · to score a hat-trick +950 (90 min) / +900 (incl. ET) · first goalscorer +195 · to score or assist -425 · 1+ shots on target -2000 · Messi is now the all-time leading men's World Cup goalscorer with 19 career goals, passing Miroslav Klose (16) · Leads this tournament with 6 goals: hat-trick vs Algeria, brace vs Austria, free-kick vs Jordan · Went multi-goal in 2 of 3 group games · Cabo Verde unbeaten through 3 draws (0-0 Spain, 2-2 Uruguay, 0-0 Saudi Arabia) but given a 4.8% win probability today · Goalkeeper Vozinha, 40, made 7 saves vs Spain · Argentina -1800 to advance · Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens FL · Today, Friday July 3, kickoff 6:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Australia/Egypt winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER