Australia vs Egypt Confirmed Lineups & Formations Today: World Cup Predictions

Australia vs Egypt: Confirmed Lineups & Formations Today | World Cup 2026 Round of 32 📋 ✅ CONFIRMED LINEUPS · WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 32 · TODAY · KICKOFF IN ~45 MIN Today, Friday July 3 2026 · 2:00 PM ET · AT&T Stadium, Arlington · FOX Australia vs Egypt: Confirmed Lineups & Formations Official XIs · Salah is starting · Player roles · Betting impact ✅ Salah Confirmed Starting · ⚠️ Trezeguet Benched · ⚠️ Toure (AUS Top Price) Not In The XI Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook ⚡ LINEUPS OFFICIALLY CONFIRMED TODAY · EGYPT (4-2-3-1): SHOBEIR, HANY, IBRAHIM, RABIA, HAFEZ, FATHY, ATTIA, SALAH, ASHOUR, ZICO, MARMOUSH — SALAH STARTS CENTRALLY, TREZEGUET AND ZIZO BOTH ON THE BENCH · AUSTRALIA (BACK THREE): BEACH, CIRCATI, SOUTTAR, HERRINGTON, BOS, IRVINE, O'NEILL, BEHICH, VOLPATO, METCALFE, IRANKUNDA — MOHAMED TOURE, THE SHORTEST-PRICED AUSTRALIAN GOALSCORER, NOT IN THE STARTING XI FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 32 · Confirmed Ahead of Kickoff Today 🇦🇺 Australia vs Egypt 🇪🇬 · Today · 2PM ET · AT&T Stadium Arlington · FOX Egypt To Advance -162 · Australia +134 · Salah Anytime +185 → R16 vs ARG/CPV ✅ The Headline: Salah Starts, Playing Centrally After days of uncertainty around his hamstring strain, Mohamed Salah is confirmed in Egypt's starting XI — not out wide in his customary role, but centrally behind Omar Marmoush, flanked by Emam Ashour and Mostafa Zico. Trézéguet, who many previews expected to start on the wing, is on the bench instead. On the Australian side, Mohamed Toure — the shortest-priced Australian on the goalscorer board at +290 — isn't in the confirmed XI at all. 🇪🇬 Egypt — Confirmed Starting XI ✅ Confirmed Formation: 4-2-3-1, Salah Starts Centrally Hossam Hassan's confirmed XI settles the tournament's biggest lingering question — Salah starts, operating in the central "number 10" role behind Marmoush rather than his customary wide position, exactly as he did for stretches of the group stage. Hamdi Fathy and Marwan Attia anchor a double pivot behind him, with Yasser Ibrahim confirmed at centre-back ahead of the still-recovering Mohamed Abdelmonem. Trézéguet and Zizo, both widely predicted starters elsewhere, are on the bench. 🇪🇬 EGYPT · CONFIRMED 4-2-3-1 · HASSAN 9 Marmoush ⭐ ST · Confirmed starter · +230 AT 7 Zico +330 AT 10 Salah ✅ Confirmed starter, central · +185 AT 18 Ashour +500 AT 6 Fathy DM · Now fit 14 Attia DM 2 Hany RB 4 Ibrahim ⚠️ CB · Over Abdelmonem 5 Rabia CB 3 Hafez LB 1 Shobeir GK Confirmed substitutes Trézéguet ⚠️ (widely predicted starter) · Zizo ⚠️ · Mahmoud Saber · Hossam Abdelmaguid · Ibrahim Adel · Tarek Alaa · Hamza Abdelkarim · Mohamed El Shenawy (GK) · Nabil Emad Dunga 🇦🇺 Australia — Confirmed Starting XI ⚠️ Confirmed Formation: Back Three, Toure Not Included Tony Popovic's confirmed XI matches the back-three shape flagged by several previews. Harry Souttar, Alessandro Circati and Lucas Herrington form the central three, with Jordan Bos and Aziz Behich providing width. The one genuine surprise: Mohamed Toure — priced as Australia's shortest anytime goalscorer at +290 — is not in the confirmed XI, with Cristian Volpato, Connor Metcalfe and Nestory Irankunda forming the attacking line instead. 🇦🇺 AUSTRALIA · CONFIRMED BACK THREE · POPOVIC 17 Irankunda ⭐ Main outlet · +320 AT 21 Volpato +440 AT 8 Metcalfe +600 AT 11 Bos LWB · +1100 AT 6 Irvine CM 14 O'Neill CM 5 Behich RWB 15 Circati CB 4 Souttar CB · +1400 AT 3 Herrington CB 1 Beach GK Confirmed substitutes Mohamed Touré ⚠️ (was AUS's shortest goalscorer price) · Cameron Burgess · Ajdin Hrustić · Nishan Velupillay · Awer Mabil · Tete Yengi · Cameron Devlin · Jason Geria · Kai Trewin · Milos Degenek · Paul Okon-Engstler · Mathew Ryan (GK) · Paul Izzo (GK) 📊 Confirmed XIs — Side by Side 🇦🇺 Australia Stat Egypt 🇪🇬 Back 3 Formation 4-2-3-1 Tony Popovic Manager Hossam Hassan Beach GK Shobeir Circati · Souttar · Herrington Def Hany · Ibrahim ⚠️ · Rabia · Hafez Bos · Irvine · O'Neill · Behich Mid Fathy · Attia Volpato · Metcalfe Attack Salah ✅ · Ashour · Zico Irankunda Lone ST Marmoush Toure benched (was AUS top price) Notable Salah starts; Trezeguet, Zizo benched 💡 Lineup Betting Impact — Now Confirmed ✅ SALAH — confirmed starting, price now fully supported His +185 anytime price no longer carries any lineup uncertainty — he's in for the full match, though playing a more central role than usual. ⚠️ TREZEGUET — fade any prop built on him starting Confirmed on the bench despite several predicted lineups. Any value in his goalscorer price now depends entirely on a substitute cameo. 🚨 TOURE — fade completely, he's not starting His +290 price was Australia's shortest anytime goalscorer price. It's now a bench-only price — shift any Australia goalscorer exposure to Irankunda instead. ✅ MARMOUSH & IRANKUNDA — confirmed as each side's top starting threats Both confirmed exactly as expected — their +230 and +320 anytime prices remain the cleanest, lowest-risk reads on this board. FanDuel Sportsbook · Australia vs Egypt · Today · Kickoff 2PM ET · AT&T Stadium Arlington Bet With Confirmed Lineups on FanDuel Now Salah AT +185 · Marmoush AT +230 · Egypt To Advance -162 Bet Now Confirmed lineups · Egypt (4-2-3-1): Mostafa Shobeir; Mohamed Hany, Yasser Ibrahim, Ramy Rabia, Karim Hafez; Hamdi Fathy, Marwan Attia; Mohamed Salah, Emam Ashour, Mostafa Zico; Omar Marmoush · Substitutes: Trezeguet, Zizo, Mahmoud Saber, Hossam Abdelmaguid, Ibrahim Adel, Tarek Alaa, Hamza Abdelkarim, Mohamed El Shenawy, Nabil Emad Dunga · Australia (back three): Patrick Beach; Alessandro Circati, Harry Souttar, Lucas Herrington; Jordan Bos, Jackson Irvine, Aiden O'Neill, Aziz Behich; Cristian Volpato, Connor Metcalfe; Nestory Irankunda · Substitutes: Mohamed Toure, Cameron Burgess, Ajdin Hrustic, Nishan Velupillay, Awer Mabil, Tete Yengi, Cameron Devlin, Jason Geria, Kai Trewin, Milos Degenek, Paul Okon-Engstler, Mathew Ryan, Paul Izzo · Selection surprises: Mohamed Salah confirmed starting centrally after his hamstring scare; Trezeguet and Zizo both benched for Egypt; Mohamed Toure, Australia's shortest-priced goalscorer, left out of the starting XI · AT&T Stadium, Arlington TX · Today, Friday July 3, kickoff 2:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Argentina/Cabo Verde winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

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