Australia vs Egypt Confirmed Lineups & Formations Today: World Cup Predictions
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Australia vs Egypt: Confirmed Lineups & Formations
Official XIs · Salah is starting · Player roles · Betting impact
🇪🇬 Egypt — Confirmed Starting XI
Hossam Hassan's confirmed XI settles the tournament's biggest lingering question — Salah starts, operating in the central "number 10" role behind Marmoush rather than his customary wide position, exactly as he did for stretches of the group stage. Hamdi Fathy and Marwan Attia anchor a double pivot behind him, with Yasser Ibrahim confirmed at centre-back ahead of the still-recovering Mohamed Abdelmonem. Trézéguet and Zizo, both widely predicted starters elsewhere, are on the bench.
🇦🇺 Australia — Confirmed Starting XI
Tony Popovic's confirmed XI matches the back-three shape flagged by several previews. Harry Souttar, Alessandro Circati and Lucas Herrington form the central three, with Jordan Bos and Aziz Behich providing width. The one genuine surprise: Mohamed Toure — priced as Australia's shortest anytime goalscorer at +290 — is not in the confirmed XI, with Cristian Volpato, Connor Metcalfe and Nestory Irankunda forming the attacking line instead.
📊 Confirmed XIs — Side by Side
Confirmed lineups · Egypt (4-2-3-1): Mostafa Shobeir; Mohamed Hany, Yasser Ibrahim, Ramy Rabia, Karim Hafez; Hamdi Fathy, Marwan Attia; Mohamed Salah, Emam Ashour, Mostafa Zico; Omar Marmoush · Substitutes: Trezeguet, Zizo, Mahmoud Saber, Hossam Abdelmaguid, Ibrahim Adel, Tarek Alaa, Hamza Abdelkarim, Mohamed El Shenawy, Nabil Emad Dunga · Australia (back three): Patrick Beach; Alessandro Circati, Harry Souttar, Lucas Herrington; Jordan Bos, Jackson Irvine, Aiden O'Neill, Aziz Behich; Cristian Volpato, Connor Metcalfe; Nestory Irankunda · Substitutes: Mohamed Toure, Cameron Burgess, Ajdin Hrustic, Nishan Velupillay, Awer Mabil, Tete Yengi, Cameron Devlin, Jason Geria, Kai Trewin, Milos Degenek, Paul Okon-Engstler, Mathew Ryan, Paul Izzo · Selection surprises: Mohamed Salah confirmed starting centrally after his hamstring scare; Trezeguet and Zizo both benched for Egypt; Mohamed Toure, Australia's shortest-priced goalscorer, left out of the starting XI · AT&T Stadium, Arlington TX · Today, Friday July 3, kickoff 2:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Argentina/Cabo Verde winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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