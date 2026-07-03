2026 Suburban Stakes Preview

Key Takeaways:

The Suburban looks wide open, with several improving runners taking on proven Grade 1 horses. In a race without a standout favorite, betting value should be there for the taking.

Pace is the key handicapping angle. Several horses want to be forward early, giving tactical runners and late closers a chance to capitalize if the fractions get too hot.

Original Sin has found his best form as the distances have stretched out, and his tactical versatility gives Tyler Gaffalione plenty of options in a contentious pace scenario.

Stars and Stripes continues to improve with experience, and his stalking style, proven Saratoga form, and Bill Mott connections make him a dangerous contender.

Tiztastic is back on dirt and back in form. If the expected pace battle develops, he has the closing kick to make his presence felt at an appealing price.

The summer season at Saratoga gets underway on Friday, and a large field of handicap horses take the spotlight the next day. Saturday’s card at the Spa features the Grade 2, $500,000 Suburban Stakes. Contested over the classic distance of 1 ¼ miles, the race drew a well-matched field of 11, with both well-proven handicap contenders and new faces to the graded-stakes ranks.

The exacta from last year’s Suburban returns to the fray: Philieas Fogg and Antiquarian, who were separated by just a head last year, with Phileas Fogg getting the decision – and Antiquarian turning the tables in the Jockey Club Gold Cup (G1) later in the summer. Hit Show, last year’s Dubai World Cup (G1) winner, also tries to regain top form. Another major contender is Forged Steel, who will try to back up his dazzling 9 ¼-length victory in the Gold Cup (G2) at Santa Anita last out.

Originally run as the Suburban Handicap, the history of this race dates back to 1884, when it was inaugurated at the old Sheepshead Bay racetrack. It was moved to Belmont Park in 1913, where it has been run for most of the rest of its editions, except for brief stints at Empire City Race Track (1915), Aqueduct (1961-74, 1976), and Saratoga (2024-2026).

Though the race has been run at distances as short as nine furlongs and as long as one and a half miles, the mile and a quarter is the traditional trip for the Suburban. The race was run at 1 ½ miles in its most recent editions at Belmont Park, but with that track being under construction still, the race will be run one more time at Saratoga at the 1 ¼-mile trip before returning downstate.

The winners’ list is a veritable who’s who of horse racing history. Some of its greatest winners over the years include Salvator (1890), Beldame (1905), Triple Crown winner Assault (1947), Kelso (1961, 1963), Dr. Fager (1968), Forego (1975), and Easy Goer (1990).

Suburban Stakes Information

Race Date: Saturday, July 4

Saturday, July 4 Track : Saratoga Race Course

: Saratoga Race Course Post Time : 4:42 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time

: 4:42 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time Distance : 1 ¼ miles on the dirt

: 1 ¼ miles on the dirt Age/Sex : ages four and up

: ages four and up Where to Watch : FanDuel Racing

: FanDuel Racing Where to Bet: FanDuel Racing

Suburban Stakes Draw and Odds

This is the field for the Suburban Stakes, including post positions, trainers, jockeys, and morning-line odds for each runner:

Post Horse Trainer Jockey ML 1 Classicist Todd Pletcher Javier Castellano 20-1 2 Forged Steel Saffie Joseph, Jr. Flavien Prat 4-1 3 Yo Daddy Linda Rice Ricardo Santana, Jr. 15-1 4 Parchment Party Bill Mott Jose Lezcano 8-1 5 Tiztastic Steve Asmussen Jose Ortiz 12-1 6 Phileas Fogg Gustavo Rodriguez Kendrick Carmouche 8-1 7 Antiquarian Todd Pletcher John Velazquez 3-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Suburban Stakes Prep Race Results

The only race with more than one last-out runner is the Blame (G3) at Churchill Downs on May 30. Original Sin stalked and pounced to score by half a length. Hit Show, after a troubled trip, rallied to be third, beaten 1 ½ lengths.

Five others come from graded or group stakes. Two come from top-level races: Obstacle makes his United States debut off a third-place finish in the Gran Premio Jose Pedro Ramirez (G1) in Uruguay on January 6, and Antiquarian was most recently fourth behind Nysos in the Met Mile (G1) on June 6. Forged Steel won the Santa Anita Gold Cup (G2) in blowout fashion on May 25. Stars and Stripes has freshened up since a win in his graded-stakes debut, which came April 18 in the Ben Ali (G3) at Keeneland. Yo Daddy will have to bounce back from a well-beaten sixth in the Pimlico Special (G3) on May 15.

One other runner comes out of an ungraded stakes race. Parchment Party won the Isaac Murphy Marathon at 1 ½ miles in the Churchill Downs slop. Proven at those longer distances, he shortens up for the Suburban.

The other three horses in the field come out of allowance-level victories, all at 1 ⅛ miles on the dirt. Phileas Fogg won at Aqueduct on May 1, Classicist won at Aqueduct on May 23, and Tiztastic scored at Churchill Downs on May 9.

Suburban Stakes Contenders

These are the 11 contenders, in order of their post positions:

Classicist: He makes his graded-stakes debut in this spot, off of a neck victory in an allowance at Aqueduct. The rail post may prove tough: he does his best work on or near the lead, but has to deal with Forged Steel and Phileas Fogg to his outside. He also has yet to prove he wants 1 ¼ miles – his pedigree suggests he would love it, though he came up empty and was well beaten by Yo Daddy in his one try at the distance in the Excelsior in April. Forged Steel: Flavien Prat rode him to a gate-to-wire score in the Gold Cup at Santa Anita a little over a month ago, his graded-stakes breakthrough. That came at 1 ¼ miles, the same distance as the Suburban. The big question is how much he’ll have to be used early – with Phileas Fogg and Classicist in the field, the early pace may be sharper than it was in the Gold Cup, and he needs to be on or very close to the pace early to get the job done late. Yo Daddy: He was well beaten in the Pimlico Special last out, but looked good winning the Excelsior over this distance two starts back and rates as a contender if he bounces back to that form. He has never been worse than third in three starts at Saratoga, which is a good sign. He also has tactical speed, something that should play well with a few speedy types in the field. Though he has some class questions to answer, there’s enough to give this Linda Rice charge some long-shot appeal. Parchment Party: Parchment Party has taken the mantle from Next to become the top marathon dirt horse. Unlike most horses, who have to prove they can get as long as 1 ¼ miles – Parchment Party has to prove he can shorten up to this distance, since all of the races he has contested since the light came on last year were at 1 ½ miles or longer. If he can run back to his marathon form, he fits, especially since he has the tactical versatility to track in fairly close range of the pace or rally from well off the fractions. Though it raises questions that his regular rider, John Velazquez, rides Antiquarian instead. Tiztastic: 2025 Louisiana Derby (G2) winner Tiztastic struggled through four attempts on the grass after the Kentucky Derby last year, but a switch back to the dirt for a third-level allowance in May got him into the winner’s circle. It was a step in the right direction, and it’s good that Jose Ortiz keeps the faith. There are questions about the step back up to graded-stakes company, but his win last year at 1 3/16 miles is a positive, as is the fact that he may get a lively pace to close into. Phileas Fogg: Last year, he sent to the front and upset this race, holding by a head over Antiquarian. However, he got an uncontested lead last year. This time around, that is unlikely, which weighs against him. He does his best work as lone speed, and though he is able to set behind a runaway longshot with a second-lone-speed kind of trip (as he did when he won the Excelsior last year over this distance), he looks more likely to have to battle, which typically leads to him running out of gas at the end. Antiquarian: He was fourth beaten six lengths last out, but that day he was trying to go a mile against Nysos. This is a better distance for him, and none of these horses are on Nysos’ level. The question is whether he shows up with his best. His best race fits here – he won the Jockey Club Gold Cup last year and was second in the Suburban – but he isn’t the most consistent horse either. Todd Pletcher often targets Saratoga, so there’s reason to believe he is well-intended … but as the likely favorite against a pretty deep field, he probably will not be a playable price. Hit Show: Signals are mixed with this one, a typical refrain throughout his career. His return in the Blame on May 30 at Churchill Downs wasn’t bad. He overcame some trip trouble and came running late, beaten by 1 ½ lengths by Original Sin in the end. And, he’ll get at least an honest pace to chase into for this. His biggest win came at 1 ¼ miles in the Dubai World Cup, but he has been hit or miss … there is a strong argument that his best distance is in fact 1 ⅛ miles, not the Classic one. All things considered, a piece underneath wouldn’t be surprising, but a win would be. Stars and Stripes: Parchment Part’s stablemate in the Bill Mott barn, this lightly-raced four-year-old tried a graded-stakes race for the first time in April and passed muster, winning by half a length in the 1 3/16-mile Ben Ali (G3) at Keeneland. The presence of Bill Mott’s top rider Junior Alvarado reads as a sign of confidence. He is also proven at Saratoga; he won an allowance going 1 ⅛ miles over the course last year. All in all, there’s a lot to like about him. Original Sin: This Brendan Walsh trainee’s first foray into graded-stakes company was a success; he beat a field including Hit Show in the Blame. The son of Curlin is showing that tendency of many foals by his sire to improve with age and distance – his last two starts have come at 1 ⅛ miles, both victories, and now he stretches out even further. The pace versatility is a positive, too; he stalked in range last out but rallied from further off in previous races, giving jockey Tyler Gaffalione options for where to place him. Obstacle: This Paolo Lobo trainee began his career in South America, first in Brazil and then in Uruguay before shipping north. He hasn’t raced since January – though to Lobo’s credit, he does well both with first-time American starters and horses coming off of significant layoffs. On the other hand, not only is it usually a class rise from group company in Uruguay to graded company at Saratoga, his only attempt against older horses resulted in his defeat last out - and now he faces another group of older, and often quite seasoned, horses.

Suburban Stakes: 3 Best Bets

These are the three best bets in the 2026 Suburban Stakes:

1. Original Sin (10-1)

This race looks wide open, and there isn’t an overly strong argument for the likely chalk horses – meaning, on the other hand, mid-priced or long-shot horses are attractive bets here. And, there’s none more attractive than Original Sin, the up-and-comer for trainer Brendan Walsh.

This four-year-old son of Curlin is coming into his own as the distances get longer. Though he graduated at the one-turn mile last fall at Churchill Downs, got some experience in 1 1/16-mile races, and then has come into his best in his last two starts, both at 1 ⅛ miles. His pedigree suggests he’ll appreciate going longer, too.

His running style should go well in this race, too. He is versatile enough to track in range of the pace or rally from further off, depending on how hard the likes of Phileas Fogg, Forged Steel, and Classicist go early. Tyler Gaffalione has ridden him both ways, as well, meaning there is some rapport there. Class is the question since this is a deeper field than the Blame, but he’s on the right track and can take his game to enough different racetracks to suggest he’ll be able to travel to this one, too.

2. Stars and Stripes (6-1)

Trainer Bill Mott has a pair in here. Parchment Party is the more experienced one, but the combination of a step down in trip and a step up in company means he has a lot to live up to – and loses his regular rider, to boot. More appealing is Stars and Stripes, the newer face from the barn.

This four-year-old son of Not This Time is finding his stride nicely, and he’s another horse who is improving with distance. He graduated at 1 ⅛ miles at Saratoga last year, won again at that distance at Oaklawn two back, and then won his graded-stakes debut going 1 3/16 miles at Keeneland in the Ben Ali last out. He regularly sits a handful of lengths off the pace, a running style that should work out well in the Suburban. And, even though Junior Alvarado has never ridden Stars and Stripes before, Alvarado is Mott’s top-string rider, and his presence reads as a sign of confidence.

3. Tiztastic (12-1)

Trainer Steve Asmussen tried to turn Tiztastic into a turf horse last fall, which made sense given that his pair of wins as a juvenile came over the lawn at Kentucky Downs. However, he was well beaten in four turf races across last summer and this spring. A switch back to the dirt on May 9 brought him back into winning form, however.

That last-out win came at 1 ⅛ miles, but he has form going longer – he won the 1 3/16-mile Louisiana Derby last year. He did so, rallying from near the rear after getting a fast pace in front of him. There is a pace battle likely in this spot, too, though if things get a little calmer than expected up front, he was able to rally into an honest but not fiery pace in that last-out allowance win at Keeneland.

Class is the question; he has not yet proven himself against horses of this level yet, as an older horse. But, especially with jockey Jose Ortiz staying in the irons, if he stays close to his morning line, he will be a fair price to try.

Suburban Stakes FAQ

Q: When is the Suburban Stakes?

A: The Suburban happens Saturday, July 4, 2026, at 4:42 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

Q: Where is the Suburban Stakes?

A: The 2026 Suburban happens at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York. The race is usually part of the July 4 weekend program at Belmont, but as that construction finishes, it will be run at Saratoga once more.

Q: Which trainer has the most wins in the Suburban Stakes?

A: Two trainers have won five editions of the Suburban: Sam Hildreth between 1909 and 1924, and “Sunny” Jim Fitzsimmons between 1922 and 1958. Todd Pletcher has won four times, most recently in 2024 with Crupi, and can tie the record if either Antiquarian or Classicist takes the crown.

Q: Who is the favorite for the Suburban Stakes?

A: Antiquarian was named the 3-1 morning-line favorite for the Suburban. He missed by a head last year, and though he was beaten last out in the Met Mile (G1), he stretches back out to a distance that suits him better than the flat mile. Watch for action on others, though, including Santa Anita Gold Cup winner Forged Steel, for dangerous shipping trainer Saffie Joseph, Jr., as well as Hit Show, a Brad Cox horse with a ton of back class.

Q: Who is the best Suburban Stakes jockey?

A: Eddie Arcaro leads all jockeys with an impressive eight victories in the Suburban between 1945 and 1961. Among jockeys riding in the 2026 edition, John Velazquez leads with four wins, most recently with Crupi in 2024. He can make it five with Antiquarian this year.

Q: Who won the Suburban Stakes in 2025?

A: Phileas Fogg won the 2025 Suburban for trainer Gustavo Rodriguez and jockey Kendrick Carmouche. The same team returns behind Phileas Fogg for a repeat bid in 2026.

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