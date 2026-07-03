Argentina vs. Cape Verde Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Round of 32 Today

Argentina vs Cape Verde Picks in Summary

Enzo Fernandez to Have 1+ Shot on Target (-165)

The Round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup continues today as Argentina battles Cape Verde at 6 p.m. ET.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

Argentina vs Cape Verde Prediction World Cup Today

Cape Verde are huge underdogs and will likely sit back in a low block for long stretches in this match.

We've seen Cape Verde in basically this exact same scenario already this tourney in their opener versus Spain. In that one, Spain ended up taking several shots from outside the box due to Cape Verde being so compact and deep defensively. Midfielders Pedri and Rodri took two shots apiece while Fabian Ruiz -- another midfielder -- fired off five shots. Both of Rodri's attempts missed the target, but Pedri and Ruiz each placed one shot on goal.

That puts me on Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez to record at least one shot on target. He's taken just two shots in the tourney as no Argentina players other than Messi have taken more than four shots (Messi has 15). But with Cape Verde likely to be so deep, Enzo should spend a lot of time on the edge of the penalty area -- just like Spain's midfielders did -- and I like these odds on him to put a shot on target.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans have advanced to the Round of 16. They face Belgium in Seattle at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, July 6.

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

France leads the betting board at +185 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by Argentina at +410 and Spain at +650.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.