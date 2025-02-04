Auburn vs Oklahoma Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 4

The Auburn Tigers (20-1, 8-0 SEC) will host the Oklahoma Sooners (16-5, 3-5 SEC) after winning 11 straight home games.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Auburn vs. Oklahoma Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Tuesday, February 4, 2025 Game time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Arena: Neville Arena

Auburn vs. Oklahoma Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Auburn win (85.1%)

Here's a look at some betting trends for Auburn (-16.5) versus Oklahoma on Tuesday. The total has been set at 153.5 points for this game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Auburn vs. Oklahoma: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Auburn has put together a 13-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

Oklahoma has compiled an 11-10-0 record against the spread this year.

The Tigers have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered six times in nine opportunities at home, and they've covered two times in six opportunities on the road.

The Sooners have been better against the spread on the road (2-2-0) than at home (5-7-0) this season.

Auburn has beaten the spread three times in eight conference games.

Oklahoma's SEC record against the spread is 4-4-0.

Auburn vs. Oklahoma: Moneyline Betting Stats

Auburn has been named as the moneyline favorite 17 times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Tigers have not lost in six games this year when favored by -2778 or better on the moneyline.

Oklahoma has won 57.1% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (4-3).

The Sooners have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +1160 or longer.

Auburn has an implied victory probability of 96.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Auburn vs. Oklahoma Head-to-Head Comparison

Auburn has a +378 scoring differential, topping opponents by 18.0 points per game. It is putting up 84.5 points per game to rank 11th in college basketball and is giving up 66.5 per contest to rank 51st in college basketball.

Johni Broome leads Auburn, averaging 18.3 points per game (57th in the nation).

Oklahoma outscores opponents by 9.7 points per game (posting 80.2 points per game, 52nd in college basketball, and conceding 70.5 per contest, 146th in college basketball) and has a +204 scoring differential.

Jalon Moore's team-leading 18.2 points per game rank him 62nd in college basketball.

The Tigers grab 35.7 rebounds per game (35th in college basketball) while conceding 28.3 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 7.4 boards per game.

Broome leads the team with 11.2 rebounds per game (fourth in college basketball action).

The Sooners are 310th in college basketball at 29.7 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 30.1 their opponents average.

Moore averages 6.0 rebounds per game (320th in college basketball) to lead the Sooners.

Auburn ranks fourth in college basketball with 108.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 30th in college basketball defensively with 85.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Sooners' 103.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 31st in college basketball, and the 91.0 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 148th in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!