Auburn vs Ohio State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 14

The Auburn Tigers (8-1) go up against the Ohio State Buckeyes (6-3) on December 14, 2024. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Auburn vs. Ohio State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, December 14, 2024

Saturday, December 14, 2024 Game time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Arena: State Farm Arena

Auburn vs. Ohio State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Auburn win (76.4%)

Here's a look at some betting insights for Auburn (-11.5) versus Ohio State on Saturday. The total is set at 153.5 points for this game.

Auburn vs. Ohio State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Auburn has put together a 7-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Ohio State has covered six times in nine chances against the spread this season.

The Tigers did a better job covering the spread when playing at home (10-6-0) last season than they did in road tilts (5-5-0).

The Buckeyes were better against the spread at home (8-9-0) than on the road (4-6-0) last season.

Auburn vs. Ohio State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Auburn has yet to lose any of the seven games it has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Tigers have been a -781 moneyline favorite on four occasions this season and won every game.

Ohio State has won one of the three games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (33.3%).

The Buckeyes have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +530 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Auburn has a 88.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Auburn vs. Ohio State Head-to-Head Comparison

Auburn's +179 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 19.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 87 points per game (11th in college basketball) while allowing 67.1 per contest (87th in college basketball).

Johni Broome's 19.6 points per game lead Auburn and rank 27th in the country.

Ohio State is outscoring opponents by 16 points per game, with a +144 scoring differential overall. It puts up 82.2 points per game (56th in college basketball) and gives up 66.2 per outing (64th in college basketball).

Ohio State's leading scorer, Bruce Thornton, is 162nd in the nation, putting up 16.2 points per game.

The Tigers pull down 35.9 rebounds per game (63rd in college basketball) while allowing 27 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 8.9 boards per game.

Broome tops the team with 11.9 rebounds per game (second in college basketball action).

The Buckeyes win the rebound battle by 5.6 boards on average. They record 33.6 rebounds per game, 158th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 28.

Devin Royal leads the Buckeyes with 7.4 rebounds per game (129th in college basketball).

Auburn records 112.8 points per 100 possessions (first in college basketball), while allowing 87 points per 100 possessions (112th in college basketball).

The Buckeyes score 104.9 points per 100 possessions (35th in college basketball), while allowing 84.5 points per 100 possessions (62nd in college basketball).

