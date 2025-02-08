Auburn vs Florida Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 8

The Auburn Tigers (21-1, 9-0 SEC) will attempt to extend a 14-game win streak when they host the Florida Gators (19-3, 6-3 SEC) on February 8, 2025 at Neville Arena.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Auburn vs. Florida Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 8, 2025

Saturday, February 8, 2025 Game time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Arena: Neville Arena

Auburn vs. Florida Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Auburn win (70.4%)

Before you wager on Saturday's Auburn-Florida spread (Auburn -9.5) or total (156.5 points), see the betting trends and insights below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Auburn vs. Florida: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Auburn has covered 14 times in 22 games with a spread this season.

Florida has covered 14 times in 22 matchups with a spread this season.

Against the spread, the Tigers have performed better at home, covering seven times in 10 home games, and two times in six road games.

Against the spread, the Gators have been better at home (7-5-0) than away (2-3-0).

Against the spread, in conference action, Auburn is 4-5-0 this year.

Florida is 4-5-0 against the spread in SEC action this season.

Auburn vs. Florida: Moneyline Betting Stats

Auburn has been listed as the moneyline favorite 18 times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Tigers have been a -450 moneyline favorite on 12 occasions this season and won every game.

Florida has been listed as the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and it lost both games.

The Gators have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +340 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Auburn has a 81.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Auburn vs. Florida Head-to-Head Comparison

Auburn averages 85.1 points per game (seventh in college basketball) while giving up 66.7 per outing (49th in college basketball). It has a +406 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 18.4 points per game.

Johni Broome is 62nd in college basketball with a team-high 18.2 points per game.

Florida's +388 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 17.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 83.4 points per game (17th in college basketball) while allowing 65.8 per outing (39th in college basketball).

Walter Clayton Jr.'s team-leading 17.4 points per game rank him 96th in the country.

The 35.6 rebounds per game the Tigers average rank 34th in the nation, and are 7.5 more than the 28.1 their opponents record per outing.

Broome is fifth in college basketball action with 10.9 rebounds per game to lead the Tigers.

The 40.7 rebounds per game the Gators accumulate rank third in the country, 10.4 more than the 30.3 their opponents collect.

Alex Condon's eight rebounds per game lead the Gators and rank 72nd in the nation.

Auburn puts up 108.9 points per 100 possessions (second in college basketball), while allowing 85.3 points per 100 possessions (32nd in college basketball).

The Gators average 102.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (43rd in college basketball), and give up 80.7 points per 100 possessions (sixth in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!