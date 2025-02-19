Auburn vs Arkansas Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 19

SEC action features the No. 1 Auburn Tigers (23-2, 11-1 SEC) at home against the Arkansas Razorbacks (15-10, 4-8 SEC) on Wednesday, February 19, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Auburn vs. Arkansas Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Game time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Arena: Neville Arena

Auburn vs. Arkansas Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Auburn win (86.6%)

Before you decide to wager on Auburn-Arkansas outing (in which Auburn is a 16.5-point favorite and the total is set at 152.5 points), here are a few betting insights and trends for Wednesday's game.

Auburn vs. Arkansas: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Auburn has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.

Arkansas has put together an 11-14-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Tigers have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered seven times in 11 opportunities at home, and they've covered four times in eight opportunities in road games.

Against the spread, the Razorbacks have been better at home (7-7-0) than away (3-4-0).

Auburn has six wins against the spread in 12 conference games this year.

Arkansas is 6-6-0 against the spread in SEC play this year.

Auburn vs. Arkansas: Moneyline Betting Stats

Auburn has been victorious in 19, or 95%, of the 20 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Tigers have not lost in seven games this year when favored by -2778 or better on the moneyline.

Arkansas has won three of the 10 games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (30%).

The Razorbacks have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +1160 or longer.

Auburn has an implied victory probability of 96.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Auburn vs. Arkansas Head-to-Head Comparison

Auburn outscores opponents by 16.7 points per game (scoring 85.1 per game to rank fifth in college basketball while giving up 68.4 per outing to rank 71st in college basketball) and has a +418 scoring differential overall.

Johni Broome paces Auburn, averaging 18.1 points per game (69th in the country).

Arkansas puts up 76.1 points per game (123rd in college basketball) while allowing 68.9 per contest (87th in college basketball). It has a +179 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 7.2 points per game.

Arkansas' leading scorer, Adou Thiero, ranks 183rd in college basketball, putting up 15.9 points per game.

The 35.4 rebounds per game the Tigers average rank 33rd in college basketball, and are 6.2 more than the 29.2 their opponents pull down per contest.

Broome paces the team with 10.8 rebounds per game (fifth in college basketball action).

The Razorbacks win the rebound battle by an average of 1.1 boards. They are collecting 32.4 rebounds per game (161st in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 31.3.

Thiero is 306th in the nation with 6.1 rebounds per game, leading the Razorbacks.

Auburn's 108.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank fifth in college basketball, and the 87.0 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 43rd in college basketball.

The Razorbacks' 97.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 131st in college basketball, and the 88.5 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 79th in college basketball.

