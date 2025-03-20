Auburn vs Alabama State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament First Round

The No. 1 seed Auburn Tigers (28-5) and the No. 16 seed Alabama State Hornets (20-15) will meet in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at 2:50 p.m. ET. The contest airs on CBS.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Auburn vs. Alabama State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 20, 2025

Thursday, March 20, 2025 Game time: 2:50 p.m. ET

2:50 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Arena: Rupp Arena

Auburn vs. Alabama State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Auburn win (97.4%)

Auburn is a 31.5-point favorite against Alabama State on Thursday and the total has been set at 149.5 points. Here's some betting trends and insights before you decide to wager on the matchup.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Auburn vs. Alabama State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Auburn has covered 18 times in 33 chances against the spread this season.

Alabama State has covered 14 times in 33 chances against the spread this year.

The Tigers have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered eight times in 15 opportunities when playing at home, and they've covered five times in 10 opportunities in away games.

The Hornets have been better against the spread away (7-8-0) than at home (4-6-0) this season.

Auburn vs. Alabama State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Auburn has come away with 24 wins in the 28 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Tigers have yet to play a game this season with better moneyline odds than -100000.

Alabama State is 4-9 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 30.8% of those games).

The Hornets have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +7000 or longer.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Auburn has a 99.9% chance of pulling out a win.

Auburn vs. Alabama State Head-to-Head Comparison

Auburn averages 83.8 points per game (10th in college basketball) while giving up 69.6 per contest (98th in college basketball). It has a +470 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 14.2 points per game.

Johni Broome's team-leading 18.9 points per game ranks 47th in the country.

Alabama State puts up 73.3 points per game (196th in college basketball) while giving up 72.1 per contest (186th in college basketball). It has a +43 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 1.2 points per game.

Amarr Knox is ranked 338th in college basketball with a team-leading 14.4 points per game.

The Tigers record 34.1 rebounds per game (63rd in college basketball) while conceding 29.3 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 4.8 boards per game.

Broome paces the team with 10.6 rebounds per game (eighth in college basketball action).

The Hornets grab 32.3 rebounds per game (159th in college basketball) while conceding 35.5 per outing to opponents. They are outrebounded by 3.2 boards per game.

Antonio Madlock is 139th in college basketball with 7.2 rebounds per game, leading the Hornets.

Auburn ranks sixth in college basketball with 107.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 67th in college basketball defensively with 89 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Hornets score 93.3 points per 100 possessions (250th in college basketball), while allowing 91.7 points per 100 possessions (132nd in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!