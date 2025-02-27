Atlanta Falcons Odds to Win 2026 Super Bowl

Odds updated as of 1:32 p.m.

The Atlanta Falcons' current odds to win the Super Bowl (+5000) rank them 20th in the NFL.

Falcons Postseason Odds

Odds to win the Super Bowl: +5000 (Bet $100 to win $5,000)

Falcons Stats Insights (2024)

On offense, the Falcons ranked sixth in the NFL with 369.8 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 23rd in total defense (345.2 yards allowed per contest).

The Falcons ranked 13th in scoring offense (22.9 points per game) and 23rd in scoring defense (24.9 points allowed per game) last season.

Atlanta sported the 22nd-ranked defense this year in terms of passing yards last season (224.5 allowed per game), and it was better offensively, ranking fifth-best with 239.3 passing yards per game.

The Falcons compiled 130.5 rushing yards per game on offense (10th in the NFL) last season, and they ranked 15th on the other side of the ball with 120.6 rushing yards allowed per game.

In addition to a 45.3% third-down percentage allowed on defense last season, which ranked second-worst in the NFL, Atlanta posted a 17th-ranked third-down conversion rate (39.2%) on offense.

The Falcons put up 5.8 yards per play on offense last season, which ranked them eighth in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they ranked 18th, allowing 5.5 yards per play.

Atlanta ranked 23rd in the NFL with a -6 turnover margin last season after forcing 18 turnovers (16th in the NFL) while committing 24 (24th in the NFL).

