Athletics vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 15

Odds updated as of 10:12 a.m.

The MLB's Sunday slate includes the Oakland Athletics taking on the Chicago White Sox.

Athletics vs White Sox Game Info

Oakland Athletics (65-84) vs. Chicago White Sox (34-115)

Date: Sunday, September 15, 2024

Sunday, September 15, 2024 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: NBCS-CHI

Athletics vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: OAK: (-184) | CHW: (+154)

OAK: (-184) | CHW: (+154) Spread: OAK: -1.5 (-110) | CHW: +1.5 (-110)

OAK: -1.5 (-110) | CHW: +1.5 (-110) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Athletics vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: JP Sears (Athletics) - 11-10, 4.18 ERA vs Sean Burke (White Sox) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Athletics will give the nod to JP Sears (11-10, 4.18 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Sean Burke. Sears' team is 18-11-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Sears has started four games with his team as the moneyline favorite and won each of them. Burke and his team were moneyline underdogs each time he pitched a season ago.

Athletics vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: White Sox win (50.2%)

Athletics vs White Sox Moneyline

Chicago is a +154 underdog on the moneyline, while Oakland is a -184 favorite on the road.

Athletics vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are at +1.5 on the runline against the Athletics. The White Sox are -110 to cover the spread, and the Athletics are -110.

Athletics versus White Sox on Sept. 15 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -104 and the under set at -118.

Athletics vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Athletics have been chosen as favorites in 18 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (66.7%) in those games.

This year Oakland has won two of three games when listed as at least -184 on the moneyline.

The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 69 of their 148 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Athletics are 80-68-0 against the spread in their 148 games that had a posted line this season.

The White Sox have gone 27-109 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 19.9% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +154 or longer, Chicago has a record of 15-69 (17.9%).

The White Sox have played in 144 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-74-5).

The White Sox have covered only 38.9% of their games this season, going 56-88-0 ATS.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker leads Oakland in OBP (.372), slugging percentage (.578) and total hits (149) this season. He has a .301 batting average.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is fourth in slugging.

Rooker hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .348 with a home run and six RBI.

JJ Bleday is hitting .245 with 41 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 62 walks. He's slugging .451 with an on-base percentage of .327.

He is 90th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Lawrence Butler is batting .272 with a .516 slugging percentage and 55 RBI this year.

Butler brings a 22-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is batting .325 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and two RBI.

Shea Langeliers is batting .217 with a .279 OBP and 70 RBI for Oakland this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Vaughn has racked up 127 hits with a .400 slugging percentage, both team-best statistics for the White Sox. He's batting .246 and with an on-base percentage of .298.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average is 87th, his on-base percentage ranks 116th, and he is 94th in slugging.

Andrew Benintendi is batting .225 with 19 doubles, 17 home runs and 38 walks. He's slugging .385 with an on-base percentage of .287.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average places him 124th, his on-base percentage ranks 125th, and he is 110th in slugging.

Gavin Sheets a has .313 on-base percentage to lead the White Sox.

Nicky Lopez is batting .245 with 12 doubles, three triples, a home run and 34 walks.

Athletics vs White Sox Head to Head

9/14/2024: 7-6 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

7-6 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 9/13/2024: 2-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

2-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/7/2024: 3-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

3-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/6/2024: 5-1 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

5-1 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/5/2024: 5-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/27/2023: 6-1 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-1 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/26/2023: 6-2 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-2 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/25/2023: 12-4 OAK (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

12-4 OAK (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/24/2023: 8-5 OAK (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-5 OAK (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/2/2023: 8-7 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

