Athletics vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 25

In MLB action on Friday, the Athletics take on the Chicago White Sox.

Athletics vs White Sox Game Info

Athletics (12-13) vs. Chicago White Sox (6-19)

Date: Friday, April 25, 2025

Friday, April 25, 2025 Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and CHSN

Athletics vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: OAK: (-230) | CHW: (+190)

OAK: (-230) | CHW: (+190) Spread: OAK: -1.5 (-118) | CHW: +1.5 (-102)

OAK: -1.5 (-118) | CHW: +1.5 (-102) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Athletics vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Severino (Athletics) - 1-3, 3.31 ERA vs Tyler Gilbert (White Sox) - 1-1, 7.94 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Athletics will send Luis Severino (1-3) to the mound, while Tyler Gilbert (1-1) will take the ball for the White Sox. Severino and his team are 2-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. This will be Severino's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. Gilbert did not pitch as a moneyline underdog a season ago.

Athletics vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Athletics win (59.7%)

Athletics vs White Sox Moneyline

The Athletics vs White Sox moneyline has the Athletics as a -230 favorite, while the White Sox are a +190 underdog on the road.

Athletics vs White Sox Spread

The Athletics are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the White Sox. The Athletics are -118 to cover, while the White Sox are -102 to cover.

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Athletics-White Sox on April 25, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Athletics vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Athletics have been victorious in five of the eight contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

The Athletics have yet to enter a game this year with shorter moneyline odds than -230.

The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 12 of their 25 games with a total this season.

The Athletics have posted a record of 15-10-0 against the spread this season.

The White Sox have put together a 6-19 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 24% of those games).

The White Sox have gone 1-8 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +190 or longer (11.1%).

The White Sox have combined with their opponents to go over the total 10 times this season for a 10-13-2 record against the over/under.

The White Sox have put together a 12-13-0 record against the spread this season (covering 48% of the time).

Athletics Player Leaders

Tyler Soderstrom has 28 hits, which is tops among Sacramento hitters this season, while batting .292 with 13 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .355 and a slugging percentage of .615.

He ranks 36th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Soderstrom will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .158 with two doubles, two walks and two RBI.

Jacob Wilson has an OPS of .794, fueled by an OBP of .337 and a team-best slugging percentage of .457 this season. He's batting .330.

His batting average ranks 11th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 66th, and his slugging percentage 53rd.

Wilson takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with a walk and two RBI.

Lawrence Butler leads Sacramento in OBP (.358) this season, fueled by 26 hits.

Butler takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .190 with a double, two home runs, a walk and two RBI.

Shea Langeliers is batting .238 with a .312 OBP and 12 RBI for Sacramento this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Sebastian Benintendi is batting .246 with four home runs and five walks. He's slugging .443 with an on-base percentage of .303.

Benintendi enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Luis Robert is batting .138 with two doubles, two home runs and 13 walks. He's slugging .238 with an on-base percentage of .255.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 165th in batting average, 147th in on-base percentage and 160th in slugging percentage.

Brooks Baldwin is batting .250 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.

Lenyn Sosa leads his team with 22 hits and a .291 OBP, with a team-high .373 slugging percentage.

Athletics vs White Sox Head to Head

4/17/2025: 8-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

8-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/16/2025: 3-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/15/2025: 12-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

12-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/15/2024: 4-3 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

4-3 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 9/14/2024: 7-6 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

7-6 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 9/13/2024: 2-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

2-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/7/2024: 3-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

3-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/6/2024: 5-1 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

5-1 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/5/2024: 5-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/27/2023: 6-1 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

