Athletics vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 25
In MLB action on Friday, the Athletics take on the Chicago White Sox.
Athletics vs White Sox Game Info
- Athletics (12-13) vs. Chicago White Sox (6-19)
- Date: Friday, April 25, 2025
- Time: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California
- Coverage: NBCS-CA and CHSN
Athletics vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: OAK: (-230) | CHW: (+190)
- Spread: OAK: -1.5 (-118) | CHW: +1.5 (-102)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Athletics vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Luis Severino (Athletics) - 1-3, 3.31 ERA vs Tyler Gilbert (White Sox) - 1-1, 7.94 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Athletics will send Luis Severino (1-3) to the mound, while Tyler Gilbert (1-1) will take the ball for the White Sox. Severino and his team are 2-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. This will be Severino's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. Gilbert did not pitch as a moneyline underdog a season ago.
Athletics vs White Sox Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Athletics win (59.7%)
Athletics vs White Sox Moneyline
- The Athletics vs White Sox moneyline has the Athletics as a -230 favorite, while the White Sox are a +190 underdog on the road.
Athletics vs White Sox Spread
- The Athletics are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the White Sox. The Athletics are -118 to cover, while the White Sox are -102 to cover.
Athletics vs White Sox Over/Under
- A combined run total of 9 has been set for Athletics-White Sox on April 25, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.
Athletics vs White Sox Betting Trends
- The Athletics have been victorious in five of the eight contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- The Athletics have yet to enter a game this year with shorter moneyline odds than -230.
- The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 12 of their 25 games with a total this season.
- The Athletics have posted a record of 15-10-0 against the spread this season.
- The White Sox have put together a 6-19 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 24% of those games).
- The White Sox have gone 1-8 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +190 or longer (11.1%).
- The White Sox have combined with their opponents to go over the total 10 times this season for a 10-13-2 record against the over/under.
- The White Sox have put together a 12-13-0 record against the spread this season (covering 48% of the time).
Athletics Player Leaders
- Tyler Soderstrom has 28 hits, which is tops among Sacramento hitters this season, while batting .292 with 13 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .355 and a slugging percentage of .615.
- He ranks 36th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging among all qualified hitters in the majors.
- Soderstrom will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .158 with two doubles, two walks and two RBI.
- Jacob Wilson has an OPS of .794, fueled by an OBP of .337 and a team-best slugging percentage of .457 this season. He's batting .330.
- His batting average ranks 11th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 66th, and his slugging percentage 53rd.
- Wilson takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with a walk and two RBI.
- Lawrence Butler leads Sacramento in OBP (.358) this season, fueled by 26 hits.
- Butler takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .190 with a double, two home runs, a walk and two RBI.
- Shea Langeliers is batting .238 with a .312 OBP and 12 RBI for Sacramento this season.
White Sox Player Leaders
- Andrew Sebastian Benintendi is batting .246 with four home runs and five walks. He's slugging .443 with an on-base percentage of .303.
- Benintendi enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a home run, two walks and two RBI.
- Luis Robert is batting .138 with two doubles, two home runs and 13 walks. He's slugging .238 with an on-base percentage of .255.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he is 165th in batting average, 147th in on-base percentage and 160th in slugging percentage.
- Brooks Baldwin is batting .250 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.
- Lenyn Sosa leads his team with 22 hits and a .291 OBP, with a team-high .373 slugging percentage.
Athletics vs White Sox Head to Head
- 4/17/2025: 8-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 4/16/2025: 3-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 4/15/2025: 12-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 9/15/2024: 4-3 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
- 9/14/2024: 7-6 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)
- 9/13/2024: 2-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 8/7/2024: 3-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
- 8/6/2024: 5-1 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
- 8/5/2024: 5-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)
- 8/27/2023: 6-1 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
