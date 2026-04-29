Athletics vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 29

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

The Athletics versus the Kansas City Royals is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game.

Athletics vs Royals Game Info

Athletics (15-14) vs. Kansas City Royals (12-17)

Date: Wednesday, April 29, 2026

Wednesday, April 29, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and Royals.TV

Athletics vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: OAK: (-120) | KC: (+102)

OAK: (-120) | KC: (+102) Spread: OAK: +1.5 (-192) | KC: -1.5 (+158)

OAK: +1.5 (-192) | KC: -1.5 (+158) Total: 10 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Athletics vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Severino (Athletics) - 1-2, 5.17 ERA vs Michael Wacha (Royals) - 2-1, 2.51 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Athletics will send Luis Severino (1-2) to the mound, while Michael Wacha (2-1) will take the ball for the Royals. Severino and his team have a record of 3-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Severino's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Royals have a 2-3-0 ATS record in Wacha's five starts with a set spread. The Royals have been the underdog on the moneyline in three of Wacha's starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.

Athletics vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Athletics win (55.3%)

Athletics vs Royals Moneyline

The Athletics vs Royals moneyline has the Athletics as a -120 favorite, while the Royals are a +102 underdog on the road.

Athletics vs Royals Spread

The Athletics are hosting the Royals and are 1.5 on the runline and -192 to cover, while Kansas City is +158 to cover the spread.

Athletics vs Royals Over/Under

Athletics versus Royals, on April 29, has an over/under of 10, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

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Athletics vs Royals Betting Trends

The Athletics have been chosen as favorites in four games this year and have walked away with the win two times (50%) in those games.

This season, the Athletics have come away with a win one time in three chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 or better on the moneyline.

The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 14 of their 29 games with a total this season.

The Athletics are 17-12-0 against the spread in their 29 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Royals have won three of the 12 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (25%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, the Royals have gone 1-7 (12.5%).

The Royals have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 12 times this season for a 12-15-0 record against the over/under.

The Royals have a 12-15-0 record ATS this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Shea Langeliers leads Sacramento with 37 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .573. He's batting .316 with an on-base percentage of .370.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he is 12th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.

Langeliers has recorded a base hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles.

Carlos Cortes has five doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks. He's batting .387 and slugging .694 with an on-base percentage of .457.

Cortes brings an eight-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .484 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.

Tyler Soderstrom has 23 hits this season and has a slash line of .211/.298/.404.

Nick Kurtz leads Sacramento in OBP (.415) this season, fueled by 23 hits.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has racked up a team-best OBP (.362) and slugging percentage (.439). He's batting .289.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 32nd, his on-base percentage is 41st, and he is 66th in slugging.

Witt enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .310 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs, four walks and seven RBIs.

Maikel Garcia is hitting .269 with six doubles, a triple, two home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .404 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 54th in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage and 88th in slugging percentage.

Carter Jensen leads the Royals with 22 hits.

Vinnie Pasquantino is hitting .167 with three doubles, two triples, three home runs and 16 walks.

Athletics vs Royals Head to Head

4/28/2026: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/28/2025: 9-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

9-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/27/2025: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-2 KC (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/26/2025: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-3 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/15/2025: 3-2 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/14/2025: 4-0 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-0 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/13/2025: 6-4 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-4 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/20/2024: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/19/2024: 5-1 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-1 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/18/2024: 7-5 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

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