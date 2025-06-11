Astros vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 11

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Wednesday includes the Houston Astros facing the Chicago White Sox.

Astros vs White Sox Game Info

Houston Astros (36-30) vs. Chicago White Sox (23-44)

Date: Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Wednesday, June 11, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and CHSN

Astros vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-172) | CHW: (+144)

HOU: (-172) | CHW: (+144) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+125) | CHW: +1.5 (-150)

HOU: -1.5 (+125) | CHW: +1.5 (-150) Total: 8 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Astros vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Gusto (Astros) - 3-3, 4.78 ERA vs Sean Burke (White Sox) - 3-6, 4.03 ERA

The probable pitchers are Ryan Gusto (3-3) for the Astros and Sean Burke (3-6) for the White Sox. Gusto's team is 3-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Gusto starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-5. The White Sox are 8-3-0 against the spread when Burke starts. The White Sox have a 6-5 record in Burke's 11 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Astros vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (65.5%)

Astros vs White Sox Moneyline

Chicago is a +144 underdog on the moneyline, while Houston is a -172 favorite at home.

Astros vs White Sox Spread

The Astros are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the White Sox. The Astros are +125 to cover, and the White Sox are -150.

Astros versus White Sox, on June 11, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Astros vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Astros have won in 24, or 54.5%, of the 44 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Houston has won three of six games when listed as at least -172 on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over in 25 of their 65 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Astros are 34-31-0 against the spread in their 65 games that had a posted line this season.

The White Sox have been the moneyline underdog 63 total times this season. They've gone 21-42 in those games.

Chicago is 10-29 (winning only 25.6% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +144 or longer.

The White Sox have played in 64 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 30 times (30-31-3).

The White Sox have covered 56.2% of their games this season, going 36-28-0 ATS.

Astros Player Leaders

Jeremy Pena has 81 hits and an OBP of .375 to go with a slugging percentage of .484. All three of those stats are best among Houston hitters this season. He has a .319 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is eighth in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.

Isaac Paredes is hitting .247 with seven doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 35 walks, while slugging .457 with an on-base percentage of .346.

His batting average ranks 102nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 54th, and his slugging percentage 53rd.

Jose Altuve is batting .266 with a .399 slugging percentage and 24 RBI this year.

Jake Meyers has three home runs, 16 RBI and a batting average of .300 this season.

Meyers brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .389 with a double and three walks.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has accumulated 54 hits with a .314 on-base percentage, leading the White Sox in both categories. He's batting .233 and slugging .414.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 126th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 108th and he is 92nd in slugging.

Chase Meidroth is hitting .293 with five doubles, two home runs and 23 walks. He's slugging .363 with an on-base percentage of .383.

Andrew Benintendi is batting .241 with six doubles, a triple, six home runs and 15 walks.

Luis Robert is hitting .184 with seven doubles, six home runs and 25 walks.

Astros vs White Sox Head to Head

6/10/2025: 4-2 CHW (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

4-2 CHW (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/4/2025: 5-4 CHW (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-4 CHW (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/3/2025: 8-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

8-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 5/2/2025: 7-3 CHW (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

7-3 CHW (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 8/18/2024: 2-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300)

2-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300) 8/17/2024: 6-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300)

6-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300) 8/16/2024: 5-4 CHW (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

5-4 CHW (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 6/20/2024: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 6/19/2024: 4-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/18/2024: 2-0 CHW (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

