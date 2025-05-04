Astros vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 4

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The Houston Astros are among the MLB squads in action on Sunday, up against the Chicago White Sox.

Astros vs White Sox Game Info

Houston Astros (17-15) vs. Chicago White Sox (9-24)

Date: Sunday, May 4, 2025

Sunday, May 4, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and SCHN

Astros vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-215) | CHW: (+180)

HOU: (-215) | CHW: (+180) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (-126) | CHW: +1.5 (+105)

HOU: -1.5 (-126) | CHW: +1.5 (+105) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Astros vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Lance McCullers (Astros) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Bryse Wilson (White Sox) - 0-1, 5.00 ERA

The Astros will give the ball to Lance McCullers and the White Sox will counter with Bryse Wilson (0-1, 5.00 ERA). McCullers did not pitch as the moneyline favorite last season. Wilson has started just one game with a set spread, which the White Sox failed to cover. The White Sox were the underdog on the moneyline for one Wilson start this season -- they lost.

Astros vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (61.8%)

Astros vs White Sox Moneyline

The Astros vs White Sox moneyline has Houston as a -215 favorite, while Chicago is a +180 underdog at home.

Astros vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are +1.5 on the run line against the Astros. The White Sox are +105 to cover, and the Astros are -126.

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Astros-White Sox contest on May 4, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Astros vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Astros have been chosen as favorites in 23 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (52.2%) in those games.

Houston has been listed as a favorite of -215 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over in 14 of their 32 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Astros have an against the spread mark of 18-14-0 in 32 games with a line this season.

The White Sox have a 9-24 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 27.3% of those games).

Chicago has a record of 4-12 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +180 or longer (25%).

In the 33 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 16 times (16-15-2).

The White Sox have put together a 17-16-0 record ATS this season (covering 51.5% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Jeremy Pena has 34 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .425, both of which are best among Houston hitters this season. He has a .283 batting average and an on-base percentage of .351.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 67th in slugging.

Pena hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .390 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Isaac Paredes leads Houston in OBP (.353) this season, fueled by 30 hits. He's batting .250 while slugging .392.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 78th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 98th in slugging percentage.

Paredes has picked up at least one hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a triple, four walks and an RBI.

Jose Altuve leads Houston in slugging percentage (.386) powered by seven extra-base hits.

Altuve heads into this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .238 with a double, a home run, three walks and five RBI.

Jake Meyers is batting .295 with a .337 OBP and 13 RBI for Houston this season.

Meyers brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .444 with a double, a triple, two home runs, a walk and eight RBI.

White Sox Player Leaders

Luis Robert is hitting .182 with three doubles, five home runs and 19 walks. He's slugging .345 with an on-base percentage of .300.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 156th in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage and 128th in slugging percentage.

Miguel Vargas' .315 on-base percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .219 while slugging .325.

His batting average is 121st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 86th, and he is 138th in slugging.

Andrew Benintendi is hitting .232 with five home runs and eight walks.

Brooks Baldwin's 22 hits lead his team.

Astros vs White Sox Head to Head

5/3/2025: 8-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

8-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 5/2/2025: 7-3 CHW (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

7-3 CHW (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 8/18/2024: 2-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300)

2-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300) 8/17/2024: 6-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300)

6-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300) 8/16/2024: 5-4 CHW (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

5-4 CHW (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 6/20/2024: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 6/19/2024: 4-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/18/2024: 2-0 CHW (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

2-0 CHW (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/14/2023: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/13/2023: 3-1 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

