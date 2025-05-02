Astros vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 2

Odds updated as of 4:20 p.m.

The MLB slate on Friday includes the Houston Astros taking on the Chicago White Sox.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Astros vs White Sox Game Info

Houston Astros (16-14) vs. Chicago White Sox (8-23)

Date: Friday, May 2, 2025

Friday, May 2, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and SCHN

Astros vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-240) | CHW: (+198)

HOU: (-240) | CHW: (+198) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (-140) | CHW: +1.5 (+116)

HOU: -1.5 (-140) | CHW: +1.5 (+116) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Astros vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez (Astros) - 1-3, 4.00 ERA vs Jonathan Cannon (White Sox) - 1-3, 4.50 ERA

The probable pitchers are Framber Valdez (1-3) for the Astros and Jonathan Cannon (1-3) for the White Sox. Valdez's team is 3-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Valdez's team has a record of 1-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The White Sox have gone 1-4-0 ATS in Cannon's five starts with a set spread. The White Sox were the underdog on the moneyline for five Cannon starts this season -- they lost all of the games.

Astros vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (65.3%)

Astros vs White Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for White Sox-Astros, Chicago is the underdog at +198, and Houston is -240 playing on the road.

Astros vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are hosting the Astros, and are +1.5 on the runline. The White Sox are -140 to cover the spread, and the Astros are +116.

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Astros-White Sox game on May 2, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Astros vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Astros have been favorites in 21 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (52.4%) in those contests.

Houston has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -240.

The Astros' games have gone over the total in 12 of their 30 opportunities.

The Astros are 17-13-0 against the spread in their 30 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The White Sox have gone 8-23 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 25.8% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +198 or longer, Chicago has a 1-7 record (winning only 12.5% of its games).

The White Sox have played in 31 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 14 times (14-15-2).

The White Sox have put together a 16-15-0 record against the spread this season (covering 51.6% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Jeremy Pena has 31 hits, which leads Houston hitters this season, while batting .282 with nine extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .355 and a slugging percentage of .436.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 62nd in slugging.

Pena has recorded at least one hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .450 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Isaac Paredes has 28 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .362. He's batting .252 and slugging .405.

Among all qualifying players, he is 76th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging percentage.

Paredes heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with a double, a triple, five walks and an RBI.

Jose Altuve has an OPS of .725, fueled by an OBP of .323 and a team-best slugging percentage of .402 this season.

Yordan Alvarez has been key for Houston with 21 hits, an OBP of .316 plus a slugging percentage of .354.

Alvarez takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with a double, a home run, two walks and five RBI.

White Sox Player Leaders

Luis Robert has three doubles, four home runs and 17 walks while hitting .183. He's slugging .327 with an on-base percentage of .295.

He is 155th in batting average, 116th in on-base percentage and 136th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Robert hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .231 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and seven RBI.

Andrew Benintendi has five home runs and eight walks while batting .231. He's slugging .423 with an on-base percentage of .310.

Miguel Vargas has put up an on-base percentage of .311, a team-high for the White Sox.

Lenyn Sosa's 29 hits and .361 slugging percentage both lead his team.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!