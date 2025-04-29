Astros vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 29

Odds updated as of 2:13 a.m.

The Houston Astros versus the Detroit Tigers is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

Astros vs Tigers Game Info

Houston Astros (15-13) vs. Detroit Tigers (18-11)

Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Tuesday, April 29, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and FDSDET

Astros vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-108) | DET: (-108)

HOU: (-108) | DET: (-108) Spread: HOU: +1.5 (-184) | DET: -1.5 (+152)

HOU: +1.5 (-184) | DET: -1.5 (+152) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Astros vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Gusto (Astros) - 3-1, 2.78 ERA vs Reese Olson (Tigers) - 3-1, 3.29 ERA

The probable starters are Ryan Gusto (3-1) for the Astros and Reese Olson (3-1) for the Tigers. Gusto and his team are 2-1-0 ATS this season when he starts. Gusto's team is 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Tigers are 3-2-0 ATS in Olson's five starts with a set spread. The Tigers were the underdog on the moneyline for two Olson starts this season -- they split the games.

Astros vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (55.9%)

Astros vs Tigers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Astros vs. Tigers reveal Houston as the favorite (-108) and Detroit as the underdog (-108) on the road.

Astros vs Tigers Spread

Astros vs Tigers Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Astros-Tigers on April 29, with the over at -108 and the under at -112.

Astros vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Astros have won in 10, or 52.6%, of the 19 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Houston has come away with a win 10 times in 19 chances when named as a favorite of at least -108 on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 10 of their 28 opportunities.

The Astros have an against the spread record of 16-12-0 in 28 games with a line this season.

The Tigers have won 46.2% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (6-7).

Detroit has a 6-7 record (winning 46.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -108 or longer.

The Tigers have played in 29 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-16-2).

The Tigers have put together a 17-12-0 record ATS this season (covering 58.6% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Jeremy Pena has five doubles, three home runs and nine walks while batting .265. He has an on-base percentage of .333 and a slugging percentage of .402.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 58th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 64th, and he is 83rd in slugging.

Pena has recorded a base hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with two doubles, a walk and three RBI.

Isaac Paredes leads Houston in OBP (.347) this season, fueled by 26 hits. He's batting .248 while slugging .390.

He is 75th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging in the major leagues.

Jose Carlos Altuve leads Houston with 31 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .409.

Yordan Ruben Alvarez is batting .217 with a .319 OBP and 17 RBI for Houston this season.

Alvarez takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with a double, a home run, three walks and five RBI.

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson has put up 26 hits, a team-best for the Tigers. He's batting .245 and slugging .547 with an on-base percentage of .349.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 83rd, his on-base percentage is 51st, and he is 15th in slugging.

Zach McKinstry leads his team with a .426 OBP, and has a club-leading .476 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .321.

His batting average ranks 10th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is sixth, and he is 42nd in slugging.

Kerry Carpenter has three doubles, six home runs and two walks while batting .270.

Gleyber Torres is hitting .269 with two doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

Astros vs Tigers Head to Head

4/28/2025: 8-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 10/2/2024: 5-2 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

5-2 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 10/1/2024: 3-1 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-1 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/16/2024: 4-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/15/2024: 13-5 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

13-5 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/14/2024: 4-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/12/2024: 9-3 HOU (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-3 HOU (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/11/2024: 8-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/10/2024: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/27/2023: 17-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

