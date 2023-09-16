Astros vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 16

Odds updated as of 3:35 PM

The MLB schedule on Saturday includes the Houston Astros taking on the Kansas City Royals.

Astros vs Royals Game Info

Houston Astros (83-65) vs. Kansas City Royals (47-101)

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: BSKC

Astros vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-154) | KC: (+130)

HOU: (-154) | KC: (+130) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+105) | KC: +1.5 (-126)

HOU: -1.5 (+105) | KC: +1.5 (-126) Total: 9 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Astros vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: J.P. France (Astros) - 11-5, 3.61 ERA vs Cole Ragans (Royals) - 6-4, 3.13 ERA

The Astros will give the nod to J.P. France (11-5, 3.61 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Ragans (6-4, 3.13 ERA). France's team is 12-9-0 against the spread this season in his starts. France's team is 9-7 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Royals have a 5-4-0 record against the spread in Ragans' starts. The Royals have been the underdog on the moneyline in six of Ragans' starts this season, and they went 2-4 in those games.

Astros vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (54.7%)

Astros vs Royals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Astros vs. Royals reveal Houston as the favorite (-154) and Kansas City as the underdog (+130) despite being the home team.

Astros vs Royals Spread

The Royals are hosting the Astros, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Royals are +105 to cover the spread, and the Astros are -126.

Astros vs Royals Over/Under

Astros versus Royals on September 16 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at -100.

Astros vs Royals Betting Trends

The Astros have been chosen as favorites in 101 games this year and have walked away with the win 56 times (55.4%) in those games.

Houston has a record of 34-20 when favored by -154 or more this year.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over in 77 of their 147 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Astros are 75-72-0 against the spread in their 147 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Royals have been the moneyline underdog 125 total times this season. They've finished 38-87 in those games.

Kansas City has a 25-63 record (winning just 28.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +130 or longer.

The Royals have played in 146 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 69 times (69-72-5).

The Royals have put together a 62-84-0 record against the spread this season (covering 42.5% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has 149 hits and an OBP of .370, both of which rank first among Houston hitters this season. He has a .284 batting average and a slugging percentage of .507.

Among qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 15th in slugging.

Alex Bregman has hit 23 homers this season while driving in 94 runs. He's batting .267 this season and slugging .446 with an on-base percentage of .363.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 55th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 72nd in slugging percentage.

Yordan Alvarez has 106 hits this season and has a slash line of .295/.409/.579.

Alvarez takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with a double, a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Jeremy Pena is batting .268 with a .328 OBP and 49 RBI for Houston this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has accumulated a team-best slugging percentage (.500) while leading the Royals in hits (163). He's batting .278 and with an on-base percentage of .320.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 96th, and he is 19th in slugging.

Salvador Perez has 19 doubles, 21 home runs and 18 walks while hitting .251. He's slugging .413 with an on-base percentage of .291.

His batting average ranks 92nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 132nd, and he is 97th in slugging.

Maikel Garcia a has .324 on-base percentage to pace the Royals.

MJ Melendez is hitting .232 with 28 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 53 walks.

Astros vs. Royals Head to Head

9/15/2023: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

4-2 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 7/7/2022: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265)

5-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265) 7/6/2022: 7-4 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

7-4 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 7/5/2022: 9-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

9-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 7/4/2022: 7-6 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

7-6 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 6/5/2022: 7-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

7-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 6/4/2022: 6-0 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

6-0 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/3/2022: 10-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

