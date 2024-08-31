Astros vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 31
Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.
MLB action on Saturday includes the Houston Astros taking on the Kansas City Royals.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Astros vs Royals Game Info
- Houston Astros (73-62) vs. Kansas City Royals (75-61)
- Date: Saturday, August 31, 2024
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas
- Coverage: SCHN
Astros vs Royals Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: HOU: (-180) | KC: (+152)
- Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+128) | KC: +1.5 (-154)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Astros vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi (Astros) - 6-9, 4.39 ERA vs Cole Ragans (Royals) - 10-8, 3.28 ERA
The probable pitchers are Yusei Kikuchi (6-9) for the Astros and Cole Ragans (10-8) for the Royals. When Kikuchi starts, his team is 10-17-0 against the spread this season. Kikuchi's team has a record of 9-8 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Royals have a 12-13-0 ATS record in Ragans' 25 starts with a set spread. The Royals have been the moneyline underdog in nine of Ragans' starts this season, and they went 5-4 in those matchups.
Astros vs Royals Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Astros win (60.6%)
Astros vs Royals Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Royals-Astros, Kansas City is the underdog at +152, and Houston is -180 playing at home.
Astros vs Royals Spread
- The Royals are +1.5 on the run line against the Astros. The Royals are -154 to cover, and the Astros are +128.
Astros vs Royals Over/Under
- An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Astros-Royals on August 31, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Bet on Houston Astros vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!
Astros vs Royals Betting Trends
- The Astros have been victorious in 54, or 56.8%, of the 95 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This year Houston has won 17 of 22 games when listed as at least -180 on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Astros have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 53 of 135 chances this season.
- The Astros are 67-68-0 against the spread in their 135 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Royals have won 48.4% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (31-33).
- Kansas City has played as a moneyline underdog of +152 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.
- The Royals have played in 133 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-67-1).
- The Royals have a 74-59-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.6% of the time).
Astros Player Leaders
- Yordan Alvarez has 147 hits and an OBP of .399, both of which are tops among Houston hitters this season. He has a .312 batting average and a slugging percentage of .561.
- He ranks fourth in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
- Alvarez will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is hitting .400 with a double, three home runs, three walks and six RBI.
- Jose Altuve has an OPS of .794, fueled by an OBP of .351 and a team-best slugging percentage of .443 this season. He's batting .298.
- He is 10th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging among qualified hitters.
- Alex Bregman has collected 131 base hits, an OBP of .316 and a slugging percentage of .445 this season.
- Yainer Diaz has been key for Houston with 144 hits, an OBP of .324 plus a slugging percentage of .454.
- Diaz heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .227 with a home run and an RBI.
Royals Player Leaders
- Bobby Witt Jr. has accumulated a team-best OBP (.393) and slugging percentage (.609), while leading the Royals in hits (185, while batting .341).
- He ranks first in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Salvador Perez has 26 doubles, 25 home runs and 38 walks while batting .277. He's slugging .482 with an on-base percentage of .337.
- His batting average is 27th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 42nd, and he is 23rd in slugging.
- Maikel Garcia is hitting .241 with 23 doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.
- Paul DeJong is batting .238 with 17 doubles, 24 home runs and 22 walks.
Astros vs Royals Head to Head
- 8/30/2024: 3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 8/29/2024: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 4/11/2024: 13-3 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 4/10/2024: 11-2 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 4/9/2024: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 9/24/2023: 6-5 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)
- 9/23/2023: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)
- 9/22/2023: 7-5 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)
- 9/17/2023: 7-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)
- 9/16/2023: 10-8 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.