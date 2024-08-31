Astros vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 31

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the Houston Astros taking on the Kansas City Royals.

Astros vs Royals Game Info

Houston Astros (73-62) vs. Kansas City Royals (75-61)

Date: Saturday, August 31, 2024

Saturday, August 31, 2024 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN

Astros vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-180) | KC: (+152)

HOU: (-180) | KC: (+152) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+128) | KC: +1.5 (-154)

HOU: -1.5 (+128) | KC: +1.5 (-154) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Astros vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi (Astros) - 6-9, 4.39 ERA vs Cole Ragans (Royals) - 10-8, 3.28 ERA

The probable pitchers are Yusei Kikuchi (6-9) for the Astros and Cole Ragans (10-8) for the Royals. When Kikuchi starts, his team is 10-17-0 against the spread this season. Kikuchi's team has a record of 9-8 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Royals have a 12-13-0 ATS record in Ragans' 25 starts with a set spread. The Royals have been the moneyline underdog in nine of Ragans' starts this season, and they went 5-4 in those matchups.

Astros vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (60.6%)

Astros vs Royals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Royals-Astros, Kansas City is the underdog at +152, and Houston is -180 playing at home.

Astros vs Royals Spread

The Royals are +1.5 on the run line against the Astros. The Royals are -154 to cover, and the Astros are +128.

Astros vs Royals Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Astros-Royals on August 31, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Astros vs Royals Betting Trends

The Astros have been victorious in 54, or 56.8%, of the 95 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Houston has won 17 of 22 games when listed as at least -180 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Astros have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 53 of 135 chances this season.

The Astros are 67-68-0 against the spread in their 135 games that had a posted line this season.

The Royals have won 48.4% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (31-33).

Kansas City has played as a moneyline underdog of +152 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Royals have played in 133 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-67-1).

The Royals have a 74-59-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.6% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has 147 hits and an OBP of .399, both of which are tops among Houston hitters this season. He has a .312 batting average and a slugging percentage of .561.

He ranks fourth in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Alvarez will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is hitting .400 with a double, three home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Jose Altuve has an OPS of .794, fueled by an OBP of .351 and a team-best slugging percentage of .443 this season. He's batting .298.

He is 10th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Alex Bregman has collected 131 base hits, an OBP of .316 and a slugging percentage of .445 this season.

Yainer Diaz has been key for Houston with 144 hits, an OBP of .324 plus a slugging percentage of .454.

Diaz heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .227 with a home run and an RBI.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has accumulated a team-best OBP (.393) and slugging percentage (.609), while leading the Royals in hits (185, while batting .341).

He ranks first in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Salvador Perez has 26 doubles, 25 home runs and 38 walks while batting .277. He's slugging .482 with an on-base percentage of .337.

His batting average is 27th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 42nd, and he is 23rd in slugging.

Maikel Garcia is hitting .241 with 23 doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.

Paul DeJong is batting .238 with 17 doubles, 24 home runs and 22 walks.

Astros vs Royals Head to Head

8/30/2024: 3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/29/2024: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/11/2024: 13-3 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

13-3 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/10/2024: 11-2 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

11-2 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/9/2024: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/24/2023: 6-5 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

6-5 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 9/23/2023: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 9/22/2023: 7-5 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

7-5 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 9/17/2023: 7-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

7-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 9/16/2023: 10-8 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

