Astros vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 8

Odds updated as of 7:13 a.m.

On Wednesday in MLB, the Houston Astros are playing the Colorado Rockies.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Astros vs Rockies Game Info

Houston Astros (6-6) vs. Colorado Rockies (5-6)

Date: Wednesday, April 8, 2026

Wednesday, April 8, 2026 Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: Rockies.TV and SCHN

Astros vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-156) | COL: (+132)

HOU: (-156) | COL: (+132) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (-105) | COL: +1.5 (-115)

HOU: -1.5 (-105) | COL: +1.5 (-115) Total: 11.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Astros vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristian Javier (Astros) - 0-1, 12.96 ERA vs Michael Lorenzen (Rockies) - 0-1, 14.73 ERA

The Astros will give the ball to Cristian Javier (0-1, 12.96 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Michael Lorenzen (0-1, 14.73 ERA). Javier has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Javier's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Lorenzen has started two games with set spreads, and the Rockies went 1-1-0. The Rockies were named the moneyline underdog for two Lorenzen starts this season -- they lost both.

Astros vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (67.6%)

Astros vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Astros-Rockies, Houston is the favorite at -156, and Colorado is +132 playing at home.

Astros vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are at +1.5 on the runline against the Astros. The Rockies are -115 to cover the spread, and the Astros are -105.

Astros vs Rockies Over/Under

A total of 11.5 runs has been set for the Astros-Rockies game on April 8, with the over available at +100 and the under at -122.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Astros have come away with three wins in the eight contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Houston has a record of 1-4 when favored by -156 or more this year.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over the total this season in nine of their 12 opportunities.

The Astros are 6-6-0 against the spread in their 12 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rockies have won 45.5% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (5-6).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +132 or longer, Colorado has a record of 5-6 (45.5%).

The Rockies have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 11 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in three of those games (3-8-0).

The Rockies have covered 81.8% of their games this season, going 9-2-0 ATS.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston with 12 hits and an OBP of .519 this season. He has a .324 batting average and a slugging percentage of .730.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 22nd in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Christian Walker has hit three homers this season while driving in 13 runs. He's batting .326 this season and slugging .652 with an on-base percentage of .392.

Among all qualifying players, he is 20th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage.

Walker brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, three home runs, two walks and six RBIs.

Jose Altuve has 14 hits this season and has a slash line of .341/.491/.585.

Cam Smith has been key for Houston with 12 hits, an OBP of .417 plus a slugging percentage of .575.

Smith enters this game on an eight-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .364 with two doubles, three home runs, six walks and six RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

T.J. Rumfield has racked up an on-base percentage of .450, a slugging percentage of .639, and has 14 hits, all club-bests for the Rockies (while batting .389).

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 12th in slugging.

Rumfield takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a triple, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Troy Johnston is batting .324 with two doubles, two home runs and a walk. He's slugging .559 with an on-base percentage of .343.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage.

Willi Castro is hitting .250 with three doubles, a home run and four walks.

Mickey Moniak is batting .278 with three home runs.

Astros vs Rockies Head to Head

4/7/2026: 5-1 COL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-1 COL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/6/2026: 9-7 COL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

9-7 COL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/28/2025: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 8/27/2025: 4-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

4-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 8/26/2025: 6-1 COL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300)

6-1 COL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300) 7/3/2025: 7-6 COL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

7-6 COL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/2/2025: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 7/1/2025: 6-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/26/2024: 7-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

7-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/25/2024: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

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