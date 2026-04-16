Astros vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 16

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

On Thursday in MLB, the Houston Astros are playing the Colorado Rockies.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Astros vs Rockies Game Info

Houston Astros (8-11) vs. Colorado Rockies (6-12)

Date: Thursday, April 16, 2026

Thursday, April 16, 2026 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and Rockies.TV

Astros vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-198) | COL: (+166)

HOU: (-198) | COL: (+166) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+105) | COL: +1.5 (-126)

HOU: -1.5 (+105) | COL: +1.5 (-126) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Astros vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Weiss (Astros) - 0-2, 7.36 ERA vs Juan Mejia (Rockies) - 0-2, 5.40 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Ryan Weiss (0-2) to the mound, while Juan Mejia (0-2) will answer the bell for the Rockies. Weiss did not pitch as the moneyline favorite in any games last season. Mejia's team was never a moneyline underdog a season ago in games he pitched.

Astros vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (66.2%)

Astros vs Rockies Moneyline

The Astros vs Rockies moneyline has Houston as a -198 favorite, while Colorado is a +166 underdog on the road.

Astros vs Rockies Spread

The Astros are hosting the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Astros are +105 to cover the runline, with the Rockies being -126.

Astros vs Rockies Over/Under

Astros versus Rockies, on April 16, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Astros have won in five, or 45.5%, of the 11 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Oddsmakers have given Houston the best odds of winning it has seen this season, with a -198 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 13 of their 19 opportunities.

The Astros are 8-11-0 against the spread in their 19 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rockies have a 6-12 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 33.3% of those games).

Colorado is 2-3 (winning 40% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +166 or longer.

The Rockies have played in 18 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total seven times (7-11-0).

The Rockies have gone 11-7-0 against the spread this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston with 21 hits and an OBP of .488, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .762. He's batting .333.

He is seventh in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging among qualified batters in MLB.

Alvarez hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and four RBIs.

Christian Walker is batting .303 with six doubles, four home runs and nine walks. He's slugging .576 with an on-base percentage of .382.

He is 29th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Jose Altuve has collected 19 base hits, an OBP of .405 and a slugging percentage of .455 this season.

Cam Smith is batting .288 with a .368 OBP and 10 RBI for Houston this season.

Smith heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .389 with three doubles, a walk and four RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

T.J. Rumfield has racked up a team-best OBP (.343) and slugging percentage (.433). He's batting .283.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, he ranks 49th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 72nd in slugging percentage.

Mickey Moniak is hitting .250 with a double, five home runs and a walk. He's slugging .650 with an on-base percentage of .262.

Troy Johnston is batting .298 with three doubles, two home runs and four walks.

Hunter Goodman's 15 hits lead his team.

Astros vs Rockies Head to Head

4/15/2026: 3-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

3-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 4/14/2026: 7-6 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

7-6 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/8/2026: 9-1 COL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

9-1 COL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/7/2026: 5-1 COL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-1 COL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/6/2026: 9-7 COL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

9-7 COL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/28/2025: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 8/27/2025: 4-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

4-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 8/26/2025: 6-1 COL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300)

6-1 COL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300) 7/3/2025: 7-6 COL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

7-6 COL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/2/2025: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

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