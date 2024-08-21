Astros vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 21

Odds updated as of 1:11 p.m.

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Astros vs Red Sox Game Info

Houston Astros (68-57) vs. Boston Red Sox (66-59)

Date: Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Wednesday, August 21, 2024 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: MLB Network

Astros vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-112) | BOS: (-104)

HOU: (-112) | BOS: (-104) Spread: HOU: +1.5 (-176) | BOS: -1.5 (+146)

HOU: +1.5 (-176) | BOS: -1.5 (+146) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Astros vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander (Astros) - 3-2, 3.95 ERA vs Cooper Criswell (Red Sox) - 5-4, 4.56 ERA

The Astros will call on Justin Verlander (3-2) versus the Red Sox and Cooper Criswell (5-4). When Verlander starts, his team is 4-6-0 against the spread this season. Verlander's team is 3-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Criswell starts, the Red Sox have gone 9-4-0 against the spread. The Red Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline in eight of Criswell's starts this season, and they went 6-2 in those games.

Astros vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (54.5%)

Astros vs Red Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Red Sox-Astros, Boston is the underdog at -104, and Houston is -112 playing at home.

Astros vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Astros. The Red Sox are +146 to cover, while the Astros are -176 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Astros-Red Sox on August 21, with the over at -114 and the under at -106.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Boston Red Sox on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Astros have won in 51, or 56.7%, of the 90 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Houston has come away with a win 51 times in 88 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Astros have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 50 of 125 chances this season.

The Astros are 62-63-0 against the spread in their 125 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Red Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline 59 total times this season. They've gone 30-29 in those games.

Boston is 27-26 (winning 50.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The Red Sox have played in 123 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-51-5).

The Red Sox have gone 58-65-0 against the spread this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston in OBP (.398) and total hits (136) this season. He's batting .308 batting average while slugging .552.

Among the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is 10th in slugging.

Alex Bregman is hitting .261 with 25 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 36 walks, while slugging .445 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage.

Jose Altuve has hit 16 homers with a team-high .438 SLG this season.

Altuve heads into this game with five games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Yainer Diaz is batting .301 with a .326 OBP and 71 RBI for Houston this season.

Diaz brings a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .364 with three home runs and four RBI.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran has a team-best .512 slugging percentage. He's batting .293 with an on-base percentage of .350.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 15th in slugging.

Rafael Devers' 128 hits and .375 OBP both lead his team. He has a batting average of .297 while slugging .585.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 13th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage.

Ceddanne Rafaela is batting .262 with 17 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 15 walks.

Tyler O'Neill is batting .262 with 16 doubles, 22 home runs and 40 walks.

Astros vs Red Sox Head to Head

8/20/2024: 6-5 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-5 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/19/2024: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/11/2024: 10-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

10-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/10/2024: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/9/2024: 8-4 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-4 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/30/2023: 7-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/29/2023: 6-2 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-2 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/28/2023: 13-5 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

13-5 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/24/2023: 17-1 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

17-1 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/23/2023: 7-5 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.