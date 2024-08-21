Astros vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 21
Odds updated as of 1:11 p.m.
Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Astros vs Red Sox Game Info
- Houston Astros (68-57) vs. Boston Red Sox (66-59)
- Date: Wednesday, August 21, 2024
- Time: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas
- Coverage: MLB Network
Astros vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: HOU: (-112) | BOS: (-104)
- Spread: HOU: +1.5 (-176) | BOS: -1.5 (+146)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)
Astros vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander (Astros) - 3-2, 3.95 ERA vs Cooper Criswell (Red Sox) - 5-4, 4.56 ERA
The Astros will call on Justin Verlander (3-2) versus the Red Sox and Cooper Criswell (5-4). When Verlander starts, his team is 4-6-0 against the spread this season. Verlander's team is 3-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Criswell starts, the Red Sox have gone 9-4-0 against the spread. The Red Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline in eight of Criswell's starts this season, and they went 6-2 in those games.
Astros vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Astros win (54.5%)
Astros vs Red Sox Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Red Sox-Astros, Boston is the underdog at -104, and Houston is -112 playing at home.
Astros vs Red Sox Spread
- The Red Sox are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Astros. The Red Sox are +146 to cover, while the Astros are -176 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Astros vs Red Sox Over/Under
- A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Astros-Red Sox on August 21, with the over at -114 and the under at -106.
Bet on Houston Astros vs. Boston Red Sox on FanDuel today!
Astros vs Red Sox Betting Trends
- The Astros have won in 51, or 56.7%, of the 90 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- This season Houston has come away with a win 51 times in 88 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Astros have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 50 of 125 chances this season.
- The Astros are 62-63-0 against the spread in their 125 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Red Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline 59 total times this season. They've gone 30-29 in those games.
- Boston is 27-26 (winning 50.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.
- The Red Sox have played in 123 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-51-5).
- The Red Sox have gone 58-65-0 against the spread this season.
Astros Player Leaders
- Yordan Alvarez leads Houston in OBP (.398) and total hits (136) this season. He's batting .308 batting average while slugging .552.
- Among the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is 10th in slugging.
- Alex Bregman is hitting .261 with 25 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 36 walks, while slugging .445 with an on-base percentage of .318.
- Among all qualifying players, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage.
- Jose Altuve has hit 16 homers with a team-high .438 SLG this season.
- Altuve heads into this game with five games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI.
- Yainer Diaz is batting .301 with a .326 OBP and 71 RBI for Houston this season.
- Diaz brings a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .364 with three home runs and four RBI.
Red Sox Player Leaders
- Jarren Duran has a team-best .512 slugging percentage. He's batting .293 with an on-base percentage of .350.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 15th in slugging.
- Rafael Devers' 128 hits and .375 OBP both lead his team. He has a batting average of .297 while slugging .585.
- Including all qualified hitters, he is 13th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage.
- Ceddanne Rafaela is batting .262 with 17 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 15 walks.
- Tyler O'Neill is batting .262 with 16 doubles, 22 home runs and 40 walks.
Astros vs Red Sox Head to Head
- 8/20/2024: 6-5 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 8/19/2024: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 8/11/2024: 10-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 8/10/2024: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 8/9/2024: 8-4 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 8/30/2023: 7-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 8/29/2023: 6-2 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 8/28/2023: 13-5 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 8/24/2023: 17-1 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 8/23/2023: 7-5 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.