Astros vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 18

Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.

The Houston Astros will take on the Texas Rangers in MLB action on Sunday.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Astros vs Rangers Game Info

Houston Astros (23-22) vs. Texas Rangers (25-22)

Date: Sunday, May 18, 2025

Sunday, May 18, 2025 Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: Roku

Astros vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-142) | TEX: (+120)

HOU: (-142) | TEX: (+120) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+122) | TEX: +1.5 (-146)

HOU: -1.5 (+122) | TEX: +1.5 (-146) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Astros vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez (Astros) - 2-4, 3.54 ERA vs Jack Leiter (Rangers) - 3-2, 4.34 ERA

The probable pitchers are Framber Valdez (2-4) for the Astros and Jack Leiter (3-2) for the Rangers. Valdez's team is 4-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Valdez's team has won 37.5% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-5). The Rangers have gone 4-2-0 ATS in Leiter's six starts that had a set spread. The Rangers have been the moneyline underdog in five of Leiter's starts this season, and they went 2-3 in those matchups.

Astros vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (50.6%)

Astros vs Rangers Moneyline

The Astros vs Rangers moneyline has Houston as a -142 favorite, while Texas is a +120 underdog at home.

Astros vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are hosting the Astros, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rangers are +122 to cover the spread, and the Astros are -146.

Astros vs Rangers Over/Under

The Astros-Rangers contest on May 18 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -100 and the under at -122.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Astros have won in 17, or 54.8%, of the 31 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Houston has been victorious seven times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have hit the over in 19 of their 45 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Astros are 24-21-0 against the spread in their 45 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers have compiled an 8-15 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 34.8% of those games).

Texas has a 1-7 record (winning just 12.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

In the 47 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Rangers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 15 times (15-31-1).

The Rangers have put together a 27-20-0 record ATS this season (covering 57.4% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Jeremy Pena has 52 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .451, both of which rank first among Houston hitters this season. He has a .301 batting average and an on-base percentage of .356.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 56th in slugging.

Isaac Paredes leads Houston in OBP (.375) this season, fueled by 42 hits. He's batting .259 while slugging .420.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 73rd in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and 81st in slugging percentage.

Paredes enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with two home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Jake Meyers has 38 hits this season and has a slash line of .292/.354/.400.

Meyers takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a walk.

Jose Altuve is batting .246 with a .297 OBP and 14 RBI for Houston this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Wyatt Langford paces the Rangers with 35 hits. He's batting .255 and slugging .496 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he is 81st in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage.

Josh Smith has a .372 OBP while slugging .439. Both are team-highs. He has a batting average of .303.

His batting average ranks 17th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 35th, and he is 64th in slugging.

Josh Jung is batting .283 with six doubles, a triple, seven home runs and seven walks.

Adolis Garcia has 10 doubles, six home runs and 10 walks while batting .221.

Astros vs Rangers Head to Head

5/17/2025: 5-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/16/2025: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

6-3 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 5/15/2025: 1-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

1-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/7/2024: 6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/6/2024: 4-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/5/2024: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/14/2024: 4-2 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-2 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/13/2024: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/12/2024: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/14/2024: 8-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!