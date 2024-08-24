Astros vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 24

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

The Baltimore Orioles will take on the Houston Astros in MLB action on Saturday.

Orioles vs Astros Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (75-55) vs. Houston Astros (69-59)

Date: Saturday, August 24, 2024

Saturday, August 24, 2024 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: SCHN

Orioles vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-110) | HOU: (-106)

BAL: (-110) | HOU: (-106) Spread: BAL: +1.5 (-184) | HOU: -1.5 (+152)

BAL: +1.5 (-184) | HOU: -1.5 (+152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Orioles vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Albert Suarez (Orioles) - 6-4, 3.18 ERA vs Framber Valdez (Astros) - 13-5, 3.20 ERA

The Orioles will give the nod to Albert Suarez (6-4, 3.18 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Astros will counter with Framber Valdez (13-5, 3.20 ERA). Suarez and his team are 8-9-0 ATS this season when he starts. Suarez's team has won 63.6% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (7-4). When Valdez starts, the Astros are 14-8-0 against the spread. The Astros are 2-1 in Valdez's three starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Orioles vs Astros Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (50.6%)

Orioles vs Astros Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Astros-Orioles, Houston is the underdog at -106, and Baltimore is -110 playing at home.

Orioles vs Astros Spread

The Astros are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Orioles. The Astros are +152 to cover, while the Orioles are -184 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Orioles vs Astros Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Orioles-Astros on August 24, with the over being +102 and the under -124.

Orioles vs Astros Betting Trends

The Orioles have come away with 56 wins in the 92 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Baltimore has a record of 56-36 when favored by -110 or more this year.

Contests with the Orioles have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 69 of 122 chances this season.

The Orioles are 69-53-0 against the spread in their 122 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Astros have compiled a 17-16 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 51.5% of those games).

Houston has a 15-16 record (winning 48.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -106 or longer.

In the 128 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Astros, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 51 times (51-73-4).

The Astros have collected a 63-65-0 record against the spread this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has 144 hits and an OBP of .371 to go with a slugging percentage of .550. All three of those stats rank first among Baltimore hitters this season. He has a .284 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is ninth in slugging.

Anthony Santander has 20 doubles, two triples, 38 home runs and 41 walks. He's batting .238 and slugging .526 with an on-base percentage of .305.

Among all qualified, he is 98th in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.

Adley Rutschman has 120 hits this season and has a slash line of .262/.326/.419.

Rutschman enters this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .176 with a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Ryan O'Hearn has been key for Baltimore with 94 hits, an OBP of .348 plus a slugging percentage of .436.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has racked up an on-base percentage of .395 and has 138 hits, both team-best marks for the Astros. He's batting .306 and slugging .545.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, his batting average is fifth, his on-base percentage is fourth, and he is 11th in slugging.

Jose Altuve's .441 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .299 with an on-base percentage of .352.

Including all qualified players, he is ninth in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging percentage.

Alex Bregman is batting .258 with 25 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 37 walks.

Yainer Diaz is batting .303 with 21 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 19 walks.

Orioles vs Astros Head to Head

8/23/2024: 7-5 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-5 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/22/2024: 6-0 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-0 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/23/2024: 8-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/22/2024: 5-1 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-1 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 6/21/2024: 14-11 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

14-11 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/20/2023: 2-1 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-1 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/19/2023: 9-5 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-5 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/18/2023: 8-7 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

8-7 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/10/2023: 5-4 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/9/2023: 8-2 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

