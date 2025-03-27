Astros vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 27

Odds updated as of 11:12 a.m.

Thursday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Houston Astros and the New York Mets.

Astros vs Mets Game Info

Houston Astros (0-0) vs. New York Mets (0-0)

Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025

Thursday, March 27, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and SNY

Astros vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-130) | NYM: (+110)

HOU: (-130) | NYM: (+110) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+164) | NYM: +1.5 (-200)

HOU: -1.5 (+164) | NYM: +1.5 (-200) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Astros vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez (Astros) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Clay Holmes (Mets) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Astros will call on Framber Valdez versus the Mets and Clay Holmes. In 29 games he pitched with a spread last season, Valdez and his team finished with a 16-13-0 record ATS. Valdez appeared in 24 games last season as the moneyline favorite and his team finished with a record of 17-7 in those contests. Holmes and his team were moneyline underdogs in every game he pitched a season ago.

Astros vs Mets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (53%)

Astros vs Mets Moneyline

New York is a +110 underdog on the moneyline, while Houston is a -130 favorite at home.

Astros vs Mets Spread

The Mets are +1.5 on the spread (-200 to cover), and Houston is +164 to cover the runline.

Astros vs Mets Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Astros-Mets on March 27, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Astros vs Mets Betting Trends

The Astros were chosen as favorites in 117 games last year and walked away with the win 66 times (56.4%) in those games.

Last season Houston came away with a win 56 times in 93 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents hit the over in 65 of their 163 games with a total last season.

The Mets were the underdog on the moneyline 72 times last season. They finished 32-40 in those games.

New York went 21-21 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer (50%).

The Mets combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 90 times last season for a 90-75-5 record against the over/under.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez had 170 hits and an OBP of .392 last season.

Jose Altuve had an OPS of .790, fueled by an OBP of .350 and a slugging percentage of .439.

Yainer Diaz ended his last campaign with 175 hits, an OBP of .325, plus a slugging percentage of .441.

Isaac Paredes slashed .238/.346/.393 and finished with an OPS of .739.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto put up an on-base percentage of .419 and had 166 hits last season.

Francisco Lindor had a .500 slugging percentage while batting .273.

Pete Alonso hit .240 with 31 doubles, 34 home runs and 70 walks a season ago.

Brandon Nimmo hit .224 with 25 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 77 walks.

