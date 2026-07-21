Astros vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 21

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Houston Astros will face the Miami Marlins in MLB action on Tuesday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup.

Astros vs Marlins Game Info

Houston Astros (48-54) vs. Miami Marlins (52-49)

Date: Tuesday, July 21, 2026

Tuesday, July 21, 2026 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and Marlins.TV

Astros vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-134) | MIA: (+116)

HOU: (-134) | MIA: (+116) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+152) | MIA: +1.5 (-184)

HOU: -1.5 (+152) | MIA: +1.5 (-184) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Astros vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tatsuya Imai (Astros) - 5-4, 6.06 ERA vs Tyler Phillips (Marlins) - 2-4, 3.48 ERA

The probable starters are Tatsuya Imai (5-4) for the Astros and Tyler Phillips (2-4) for the Marlins. Imai's team is 7-6-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Imai's team has been victorious in 80% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-1. When Phillips starts, the Marlins are 5-4-0 against the spread. The Marlins are 2-3 in Phillips' five starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Astros vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (54.9%)

Astros vs Marlins Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Astros vs. Marlins reveal Houston as the favorite (-134) and Miami as the underdog (+116) on the road.

Astros vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are at the Astros, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Marlins are +152 to cover the spread, and the Astros are -184.

Astros vs Marlins Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Astros-Marlins game on July 21, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Astros have won in 16, or 44.4%, of the 36 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Houston has won six of 18 games when listed as at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Astros' games have gone over the total in 54 of their 102 opportunities.

The Astros are 48-54-0 against the spread in their 102 games that had a posted line this season.

The Marlins have been the underdog on the moneyline 53 total times this season. They've gone 20-33 in those games.

Miami has a record of 10-16 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer (38.5%).

The Marlins have played in 100 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 52 times (52-46-2).

The Marlins have a 53-47-0 record ATS this season (covering 53% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston with 118 hits and an OBP of .432, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .651. He's batting .324.

Among the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Alvarez has hit safely in seven games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is batting .359 with four doubles, four home runs, seven walks and eight RBIs.

Christian Walker has 19 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 33 walks. He's batting .233 and slugging .455 with an on-base percentage of .310.

He is 118th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging in MLB.

Isaac Paredes has collected 89 base hits, an OBP of .351 and a slugging percentage of .419 this season.

Paredes enters this matchup with six games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .282 with two doubles, a triple, six walks and three RBIs.

Jose Altuve has 12 home runs, 29 RBI and a batting average of .235 this season.

Altuve has hit safely in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with a double, two home runs and three RBIs.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez has put up a slugging percentage of .505 and has 130 hits, both team-best numbers for the Marlins. He's batting .335 and with an on-base percentage of .368.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, his batting average is first, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 20th in slugging.

Liam Hicks is hitting .288 with nine doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 33 walks. He's slugging .457 with an on-base percentage of .360.

Including all qualifying players, he is 18th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage.

Xavier Edwards has an on-base percentage of .379, a team-best for the Marlins.

Javier Sanoja has 18 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 14 walks while hitting .272.

Astros vs Marlins Head to Head

7/20/2026: 8-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/6/2025: 6-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/5/2025: 7-3 HOU (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-3 HOU (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/4/2025: 8-2 HOU (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-2 HOU (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/11/2024: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 7/10/2024: 9-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

9-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 7/9/2024: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 8/16/2023: 12-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

12-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/15/2023: 6-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/14/2023: 5-1 MIA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

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