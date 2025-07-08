Astros vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 8
Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.
MLB action on Tuesday includes the Houston Astros playing the Cleveland Guardians.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Astros vs Guardians Game Info
- Houston Astros (55-36) vs. Cleveland Guardians (41-48)
- Date: Tuesday, July 8, 2025
- Time: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas
- Coverage: SCHN and CLEG
Astros vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: HOU: (-210) | CLE: (+176)
- Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+105) | CLE: +1.5 (-126)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)
Astros vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown (Astros) - 9-3, 1.82 ERA vs Joey Cantillo (Guardians) - 1-0, 3.41 ERA
The Astros will give the ball to Hunter Brown (9-3, 1.82 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Guardians will counter with Joey Cantillo (1-0, 3.41 ERA). When Brown starts, his team is 11-6-0 against the spread this season. Brown's team has been victorious in 78.6% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 11-3. Cantillo has started only one game with a set spread, which the Guardians covered. The Guardians were named the moneyline underdog for one Cantillo start this season -- they lost.
Astros vs Guardians Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Astros win (71.4%)
Astros vs Guardians Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Astros vs. Guardians reveal Houston as the favorite (-210) and Cleveland as the underdog (+176) on the road.
Astros vs Guardians Spread
- The Astros are hosting the Guardians and are favored by 1.5 runs (+105 to cover) on the runline. Cleveland is -126 to cover.
Astros vs Guardians Over/Under
- The over/under for the Astros versus Guardians game on July 8 has been set at 7.5, with +102 odds on the over and -124 odds on the under.
Bet on Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!
Astros vs Guardians Betting Trends
- The Astros have come away with 37 wins in the 62 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- Houston has a record of 4-1 when favored by -210 or more this year.
- The Astros and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 37 of their 90 opportunities.
- The Astros are 47-43-0 against the spread in their 90 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Guardians have won 38.6% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (22-35).
- Cleveland has played in three games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +176 or longer without claiming a victory.
- The Guardians have had an over/under set by bookmakers 87 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 37 of those games (37-47-3).
- The Guardians have collected a 43-44-0 record ATS this season (covering 49.4% of the time).
Astros Player Leaders
- Isaac Paredes is hitting .257 with 12 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 44 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .355 and a slugging percentage of .474.
- He ranks 82nd in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Paredes has recorded at least one hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .318 with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and four RBIs.
- Jose Altuve is batting .268 with 12 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 31 walks, while slugging .451 with an on-base percentage of .328.
- Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 60th, his on-base percentage 80th, and his slugging percentage 59th.
- Jake Meyers has 89 hits this season and has a slash line of .308/.369/.405.
- Yainer Diaz has 12 home runs, 37 RBI and a batting average of .245 this season.
Guardians Player Leaders
- Jose Ramirez has a team-high OBP (.361), and leads the Guardians in hits (97). He's batting .298 and slugging.
- He ranks 12th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.
- Steven Kwan paces his team with a .415 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .297 with an on-base percentage of .356.
- He is 13th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and 88th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.
- Carlos Santana is batting .232 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 39 walks.
- Angel Martinez has 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and eight walks while hitting .238.
Astros vs Guardians Head to Head
- 7/7/2025: 7-5 CLE (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 6/8/2025: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 6/7/2025: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 6/6/2025: 4-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 9/28/2024: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 9/27/2024: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 5/2/2024: 8-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 5/1/2024: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 4/30/2024: 10-9 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 8/2/2023: 3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!