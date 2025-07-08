Astros vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 8

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

MLB action on Tuesday includes the Houston Astros playing the Cleveland Guardians.

Astros vs Guardians Game Info

Houston Astros (55-36) vs. Cleveland Guardians (41-48)

Date: Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Tuesday, July 8, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and CLEG

Astros vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-210) | CLE: (+176)

HOU: (-210) | CLE: (+176) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+105) | CLE: +1.5 (-126)

HOU: -1.5 (+105) | CLE: +1.5 (-126) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Astros vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown (Astros) - 9-3, 1.82 ERA vs Joey Cantillo (Guardians) - 1-0, 3.41 ERA

The Astros will give the ball to Hunter Brown (9-3, 1.82 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Guardians will counter with Joey Cantillo (1-0, 3.41 ERA). When Brown starts, his team is 11-6-0 against the spread this season. Brown's team has been victorious in 78.6% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 11-3. Cantillo has started only one game with a set spread, which the Guardians covered. The Guardians were named the moneyline underdog for one Cantillo start this season -- they lost.

Astros vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (71.4%)

Astros vs Guardians Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Astros vs. Guardians reveal Houston as the favorite (-210) and Cleveland as the underdog (+176) on the road.

Astros vs Guardians Spread

The Astros are hosting the Guardians and are favored by 1.5 runs (+105 to cover) on the runline. Cleveland is -126 to cover.

Astros vs Guardians Over/Under

The over/under for the Astros versus Guardians game on July 8 has been set at 7.5, with +102 odds on the over and -124 odds on the under.

Astros vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Astros have come away with 37 wins in the 62 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Houston has a record of 4-1 when favored by -210 or more this year.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 37 of their 90 opportunities.

The Astros are 47-43-0 against the spread in their 90 games that had a posted line this season.

The Guardians have won 38.6% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (22-35).

Cleveland has played in three games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +176 or longer without claiming a victory.

The Guardians have had an over/under set by bookmakers 87 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 37 of those games (37-47-3).

The Guardians have collected a 43-44-0 record ATS this season (covering 49.4% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Isaac Paredes is hitting .257 with 12 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 44 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .355 and a slugging percentage of .474.

He ranks 82nd in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Paredes has recorded at least one hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .318 with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Jose Altuve is batting .268 with 12 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 31 walks, while slugging .451 with an on-base percentage of .328.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 60th, his on-base percentage 80th, and his slugging percentage 59th.

Jake Meyers has 89 hits this season and has a slash line of .308/.369/.405.

Yainer Diaz has 12 home runs, 37 RBI and a batting average of .245 this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has a team-high OBP (.361), and leads the Guardians in hits (97). He's batting .298 and slugging.

He ranks 12th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Steven Kwan paces his team with a .415 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .297 with an on-base percentage of .356.

He is 13th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and 88th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Carlos Santana is batting .232 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 39 walks.

Angel Martinez has 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and eight walks while hitting .238.

Astros vs Guardians Head to Head

7/7/2025: 7-5 CLE (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-5 CLE (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/8/2025: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/7/2025: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/6/2025: 4-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/28/2024: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 HOU (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/27/2024: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-2 HOU (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/2/2024: 8-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/1/2024: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/30/2024: 10-9 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

10-9 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/2/2023: 3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

