Astros vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 19

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

On Sunday in MLB, the Houston Astros are playing the St. Louis Cardinals.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Astros vs Cardinals Game Info

Houston Astros (8-13) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (11-8)

Date: Sunday, April 19, 2026

Sunday, April 19, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and Cardinals.TV

Astros vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-142) | STL: (+120)

HOU: (-142) | STL: (+120) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+146) | STL: +1.5 (-178)

HOU: -1.5 (+146) | STL: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Astros vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Mike Burrows (Astros) - 1-3, 6.55 ERA vs Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals) - 0-1, 4.29 ERA

The Astros will call on Mike Burrows (1-3) versus the Cardinals and Matthew Liberatore (0-1). Burrows and his team are 1-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. Burrows' team is 0-2 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Cardinals have a 2-2-0 ATS record in Liberatore's four starts that had a set spread. The Cardinals are 3-1 in Liberatore's four starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Astros vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (57.9%)

Astros vs Cardinals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cardinals-Astros, St. Louis is the underdog at +120, and Houston is -142 playing at home.

Astros vs Cardinals Spread

The Astros are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Cardinals. The Astros are +146 to cover, and the Cardinals are -178.

Astros vs Cardinals Over/Under

Astros versus Cardinals on April 19 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Astros have won in five, or 38.5%, of the 13 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Houston has a record of 4-6 when favored by -142 or more this year.

The Astros and their opponents have hit the over in 14 of their 21 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Astros have posted a record of 8-13-0 against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have won nine of the 16 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (56.2%).

St. Louis is 2-3 (winning 40% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The Cardinals have played in 19 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-7-1).

The Cardinals have collected a 10-9-0 record against the spread this season (covering 52.6% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has 24 hits and an OBP of .479 to go with a slugging percentage of .750. All three of those stats are tops among Houston hitters this season. He has a .333 batting average, as well.

He is eighth in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and second in slugging among qualifying batters in baseball.

Alvarez hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Christian Walker is hitting .278 with six doubles, four home runs and 10 walks. He's slugging .528 with an on-base percentage of .369.

He ranks 53rd in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Jose Altuve has 22 hits this season and has a slash line of .293/.404/.493.

Altuve has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .273 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Cam Smith is batting .264 with a .349 OBP and 10 RBI for Houston this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker has a slugging percentage of .685 and has 23 hits, both team-best numbers for the Cardinals. He's batting .315 and with an on-base percentage of .375.

Including all the qualified players in the majors, he ranks 18th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage.

Jordan Walker brings a 12-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .326 with a double, six home runs, three walks and eight RBIs.

Alec Burleson has four doubles, two home runs and 12 walks while batting .292. He's slugging .431 with an on-base percentage of .388.

His batting average is 33rd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 27th, and he is 72nd in slugging.

JJ Wetherholt is hitting .232 with a double, three home runs and 13 walks.

Ivan Herrera has a .398 on-base percentage to pace his team.

Astros vs Cardinals Head to Head

4/17/2026: 9-4 STL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-4 STL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/16/2025: 4-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/15/2025: 2-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

2-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/14/2025: 8-3 STL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-3 STL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/5/2024: 4-2 STL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-2 STL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/4/2024: 8-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

8-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/3/2024: 7-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

7-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/29/2023: 14-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

14-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/28/2023: 10-7 HOU (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

10-7 HOU (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/27/2023: 4-2 STL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

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