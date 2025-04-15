Astros vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 15

Odds updated as of 4:16 p.m.

On Tuesday in MLB, the Houston Astros are playing the St. Louis Cardinals.

Astros vs Cardinals Game Info

Houston Astros (7-9) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (8-8)

Date: Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Tuesday, April 15, 2025 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: FDSMWX and SCHN

Astros vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-126) | STL: (+108)

HOU: (-126) | STL: (+108) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+136) | STL: +1.5 (-164)

HOU: -1.5 (+136) | STL: +1.5 (-164) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Astros vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown (Astros) - 1-1, 2.00 ERA vs Erick Fedde (Cardinals) - 1-1, 4.20 ERA

The probable starters are Hunter Brown (1-1) for the Astros and Erick Fedde (1-1) for the Cardinals. Brown and his team have a record of 1-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Brown's team is 0-2 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Cardinals have a 1-2-0 ATS record in Fedde's three starts with a set spread. The Cardinals were named the moneyline underdog for two Fedde starts this season -- they split the games.

Astros vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (50.4%)

Astros vs Cardinals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cardinals-Astros, St. Louis is the underdog at +108, and Houston is -126 playing on the road.

Astros vs Cardinals Spread

The Astros are at the Cardinals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Astros are +136 to cover the runline, with the Cardinals being -164.

Astros vs Cardinals Over/Under

Astros versus Cardinals, on April 15, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Astros vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Astros have been favorites in 10 games this season and have come away with the win four times (40%) in those contests.

Houston has a record of 2-4 when favored by -126 or more this year.

The Astros and their opponents have hit the over in seven of their 16 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 16 games with a line this season, the Astros have a mark of 7-9-0 against the spread.

The Cardinals have won 63.6% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (7-4).

St. Louis is 2-1 (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

The Cardinals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 10 times this season for a 10-5-1 record against the over/under.

The Cardinals have put together an 8-8-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve leads Houston with a slugging percentage of .424, fueled by three extra-base hits. He has a .288 batting average and an on-base percentage of .324.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he is 47th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage, and 81st in slugging.

Isaac Paredes leads the Astros in OBP (.375) and total hits (16) this season. He's batting .262 while slugging .426.

Among qualified hitters, he is 68th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 78th in slugging percentage.

Jeremy Pena has collected 12 base hits, an OBP of .288 and a slugging percentage of .379 this season.

Pena heads into this game with six games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 outings he is batting .256 with a double, two home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Yordan Alvarez is batting .222 with a .338 OBP and nine RBI for Houston this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Nolan Arenado is hitting .316 with six doubles, two home runs and nine walks. He's slugging .526 with an on-base percentage of .409.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 37th in slugging.

Brendan Donovan leads his team with 25 hits and a .420 OBP, with a team-best .563 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .391.

His batting average is second among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 14th, and he is 19th in slugging.

Lars Nootbaar has two doubles, two home runs and 12 walks while batting .279.

Victor Scott II is batting .259 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and six walks.

Astros vs Cardinals Head to Head

4/14/2025: 8-3 STL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-3 STL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/5/2024: 4-2 STL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-2 STL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/4/2024: 8-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

8-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/3/2024: 7-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

7-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/29/2023: 14-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

14-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/28/2023: 10-7 HOU (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

10-7 HOU (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/27/2023: 4-2 STL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

