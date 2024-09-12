Astros vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 12

Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.

The Houston Astros will take on the Oakland Athletics in MLB action on Thursday.

Astros vs Athletics Game Info

Houston Astros (77-68) vs. Oakland Athletics (64-82)

Date: Thursday, September 12, 2024

Thursday, September 12, 2024 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN

Astros vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-235) | OAK: (+194)

HOU: (-235) | OAK: (+194) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (-114) | OAK: +1.5 (-105)

HOU: -1.5 (-114) | OAK: +1.5 (-105) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Astros vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez (Astros) - 14-6, 2.97 ERA vs Mitch Spence (Athletics) - 7-9, 4.42 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Framber Valdez (14-6) to the mound, while Mitch Spence (7-9) will answer the bell for the Athletics. Valdez and his team have a record of 15-10-0 against the spread when he starts. Valdez's team has been victorious in 70% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 14-6. The Athletics have a 10-10-0 record against the spread in Spence's starts. The Athletics have been the moneyline underdog in 17 of Spence's starts this season, and they went 5-12 in those matchups.

Astros vs Athletics Moneyline

Houston is the favorite, -235 on the moneyline, while Oakland is a +194 underdog on the road.

Astros vs Athletics Spread

The Athletics are at the Astros, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Athletics are -114 to cover the spread, and the Astros are -105.

Astros vs Athletics Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Astros-Athletics on Sept. 12, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Astros vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Astros have been chosen as favorites in 105 games this year and have walked away with the win 58 times (55.2%) in those games.

This season Houston has come away with a win six times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -235 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Astros have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 59 of 145 chances this season.

In 145 games with a line this season, the Astros have a mark of 71-74-0 against the spread.

The Athletics have a 51-77 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 39.8% of those games).

Oakland has a 6-6 record (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +194 or longer.

The Athletics have played in 145 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-76-2).

The Athletics have gone 79-66-0 ATS this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston in OBP (.397) and total hits (160) this season. He's batting .313 batting average while slugging .569.

He ranks fifth in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging among qualifying hitters in the majors.

Alvarez has recorded at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .409 with a double, two home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

Jose Altuve leads Houston in slugging percentage (.450) thanks to 47 extra-base hits. He's batting .302 with an on-base percentage of .357.

He ranks eighth in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Alex Bregman is batting .259 with a .445 slugging percentage and 65 RBI this year.

Yainer Diaz has been key for Houston with 155 hits, an OBP of .324 plus a slugging percentage of .449.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has totaled 144 hits with a .371 on-base percentage and a .577 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Athletics. He's batting .299.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average is ninth, his on-base percentage is 13th, and he is fifth in slugging.

JJ Bleday is batting .244 with 39 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 58 walks. He's slugging .449 with an on-base percentage of .322.

He is 93rd in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Lawrence Butler has 22 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 30 walks while hitting .269.

Shea Langeliers has 16 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 33 walks while batting .223.

Astros vs Athletics Head to Head

9/11/2024: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

5-4 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 9/10/2024: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-3 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 7/24/2024: 8-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/23/2024: 8-2 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-2 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/22/2024: 4-0 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-0 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/26/2024: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/25/2024: 3-1 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-1 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/24/2024: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 5/16/2024: 8-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

8-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/15/2024: 3-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

