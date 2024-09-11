Astros vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 11

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Houston Astros face the Oakland Athletics.

Astros vs Athletics Game Info

Houston Astros (77-67) vs. Oakland Athletics (63-82)

Date: Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Wednesday, September 11, 2024 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: NBCS-CA

Astros vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-235) | OAK: (+194)

HOU: (-235) | OAK: (+194) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (-114) | OAK: +1.5 (-105)

HOU: -1.5 (-114) | OAK: +1.5 (-105) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Astros vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown (Astros) - 11-7, 3.41 ERA vs Joey Estes (Athletics) - 6-7, 4.46 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Hunter Brown (11-7) to the mound, while Joey Estes (6-7) will take the ball for the Athletics. Brown's team is 12-15-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Brown's team is 11-10 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Athletics have a 12-8-0 record against the spread in Estes' starts. The Athletics have been the moneyline underdog in 17 of Estes' starts this season, and they went 7-10 in those games.

Astros vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (65.5%)

Astros vs Athletics Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Athletics-Astros, Oakland is the underdog at +194, and Houston is -235 playing at home.

Astros vs Athletics Spread

The Astros are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Astros are -114 to cover, and the Athletics are -105.

Astros vs Athletics Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Astros-Athletics on Sept. 11, with the over at -102 and the under at -120.

Astros vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Astros have been victorious in 58, or 55.8%, of the 104 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Houston has come away with a win six times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -235 on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have hit the over in 58 of their 144 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Astros have an against the spread record of 71-73-0 in 144 games with a line this season.

The Athletics have put together a 50-77 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 39.4% of those games).

Oakland has a 6-6 record (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +194 or longer.

The Athletics have combined with opponents to go over the total 66 times this season for a 66-76-2 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have put together a 78-66-0 record against the spread this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has 158 hits and an OBP of .396, both of which rank first among Houston hitters this season. He has a .312 batting average and a slugging percentage of .570.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he is fifth in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

Jose Altuve has an OPS of .811, fueled by an OBP of .359 and a team-best slugging percentage of .452 this season. He's batting .304.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him seventh, his on-base percentage 19th, and his slugging percentage 46th.

Altuve heads into this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .390 with five doubles, a home run, four walks and six RBI.

Alex Bregman is batting .257 with a .443 slugging percentage and 65 RBI this year.

Yainer Diaz is batting .300 with a .326 OBP and 81 RBI for Houston this season.

Diaz has safely hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with three doubles, two walks and three RBI.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has accumulated an on-base percentage of .371, a slugging percentage of .579, and has 142 hits, all club-highs for the Athletics (while batting .298).

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 10th, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is fourth in slugging.

JJ Bleday is hitting .244 with 39 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 58 walks. He's slugging .452 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 89th in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage.

Lawrence Butler is hitting .270 with 22 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 30 walks.

Shea Langeliers has 16 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .223.

Astros vs Athletics Head to Head

9/10/2024: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-3 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 7/24/2024: 8-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/23/2024: 8-2 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-2 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/22/2024: 4-0 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-0 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/26/2024: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/25/2024: 3-1 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-1 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/24/2024: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 5/16/2024: 8-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

8-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/15/2024: 3-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

3-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 5/14/2024: 2-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

