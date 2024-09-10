Astros vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 10

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

The Houston Astros versus the Oakland Athletics is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

Astros vs Athletics Game Info

Houston Astros (77-66) vs. Oakland Athletics (62-82)

Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Tuesday, September 10, 2024 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: NBCS-CA

Astros vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-190) | OAK: (+160)

HOU: (-190) | OAK: (+160) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+104) | OAK: +1.5 (-125)

HOU: -1.5 (+104) | OAK: +1.5 (-125) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Astros vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Arrighetti (Astros) - 7-12, 4.82 ERA vs JP Sears (Athletics) - 11-10, 4.34 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Spencer Arrighetti (7-12) to the mound, while JP Sears (11-10) will take the ball for the Athletics. When Arrighetti starts, his team is 11-14-0 against the spread this season. Arrighetti's team has won 41.2% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (7-10). The Athletics have a 17-11-0 ATS record in Sears' 28 starts with a set spread. The Athletics are 9-15 in Sears' 24 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Astros vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (62.8%)

Astros vs Athletics Moneyline

Oakland is the underdog, +160 on the moneyline, while Houston is a -190 favorite at home.

Astros vs Athletics Spread

The Athletics are at the Astros, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Athletics are +104 to cover the spread, and the Astros are -125.

Astros vs Athletics Over/Under

Astros versus Athletics on Sept. 10 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -114 and the under set at -106.

Astros vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Astros have been favorites in 103 games this season and have come away with the win 58 times (56.3%) in those contests.

Houston has a record of 12-4 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -190 or more on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over in 58 of their 143 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Astros have posted a record of 71-72-0 against the spread this season.

The Athletics are 49-77 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 38.9% of those games).

Oakland has a record of 12-21 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +160 or longer (36.4%).

The Athletics have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 66 times this season for a 66-75-2 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have put together a 77-66-0 record against the spread this season (covering 53.8% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has 156 hits and an OBP of .397, both of which are best among Houston hitters this season. He has a .311 batting average and a slugging percentage of .573.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he is fifth in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

Jose Altuve has hit 19 homers this season while driving in 60 runs. He's batting .301 this season and slugging .449 with an on-base percentage of .356.

He ranks seventh in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging among qualified batters.

Altuve brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .500 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Alex Bregman has 134 hits this season and has a slash line of .259/.315/.447.

Bregman enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .188 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Yainer Diaz has 16 home runs, 81 RBI and a batting average of .299 this season.

Diaz enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with two doubles, three walks and three RBI.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has totaled 141 hits with a .373 on-base percentage and a .583 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Athletics. He's batting .299.

He is eighth in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

JJ Bleday has 38 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 58 walks while hitting .243. He's slugging .450 with an on-base percentage of .322.

He is currently 95th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Lawrence Butler has 22 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 30 walks while hitting .270.

Shea Langeliers has 16 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 33 walks while batting .223.

Astros vs Athletics Head to Head

7/24/2024: 8-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/23/2024: 8-2 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-2 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/22/2024: 4-0 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-0 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/26/2024: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/25/2024: 3-1 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-1 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/24/2024: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 5/16/2024: 8-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

8-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/15/2024: 3-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

3-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 5/14/2024: 2-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

2-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 5/13/2024: 9-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

