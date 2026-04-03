Astros vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 3

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The Athletics versus the Houston Astros is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Athletics vs Astros Game Info

Athletics (1-5) vs. Houston Astros (5-2)

Date: Friday, April 3, 2026

Friday, April 3, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and SCHN2

Athletics vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: OAK: (-108) | HOU: (-108)

OAK: (-108) | HOU: (-108) Spread: OAK: +1.5 (-170) | HOU: -1.5 (+140)

OAK: +1.5 (-170) | HOU: -1.5 (+140) Total: 10 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Athletics vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs (Athletics) - 0-0, 3.38 ERA vs Cristian Javier (Astros) - 0-0, 11.57 ERA

The Athletics will call on Jeffrey Springs against the Astros and Cristian Javier. Springs helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Springs has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. Javier has started just one game with a set spread, which the Astros covered. The Astros have not been the underdog on the moneyline when Javier starts this season.

Athletics vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Athletics win (50.3%)

Athletics vs Astros Moneyline

The Athletics vs Astros moneyline has the Athletics as a -108 favorite, while the Astros are a -108 underdog on the road.

Athletics vs Astros Spread

Athletics vs Astros Over/Under

A total of 10 runs has been set for the Athletics-Astros contest on April 3, with the over available at -102 and the under at -120.

Bet on Athletics vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!

Athletics vs Astros Betting Trends

The Athletics have yet to play a game this season while posted as the odds-on favorite.

The Athletics have yet to enter a game this year with shorter moneyline odds than -108.

The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in one of their six games with a total this season.

The Athletics have an against the spread mark of 3-3-0 in six games with a line this season.

The Astros have been the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and they won both games.

The Astros have played as a moneyline underdog of -108 or longer in just two games this season, which they won both.

The Astros have played in seven games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total five times (5-2-0).

The Astros have covered 71.4% of their games this season, going 5-2-0 against the spread.

Athletics Player Leaders

Shea Langeliers has nine hits and an OBP of .400 to go with a slugging percentage of 1.000. All three of those stats rank first among Sacramento hitters this season. He has a .375 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is second in slugging.

Langeliers hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with three home runs, a walk and six RBIs.

Max Muncy is batting .182 with two doubles, a home run and a walk, while slugging .409 with an on-base percentage of .217.

Among qualifiers, he is 143rd in batting average, 175th in on-base percentage and 83rd in slugging percentage.

Jacob Wilson has collected five base hits, an OBP of .200 and a slugging percentage of .320 this season.

Wilson heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with three doubles and two RBIs.

Andy Ibanez has no home runs, but two RBI and a batting average of .222 this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has racked up a team-best OBP (.563) and slugging percentage (.917), and paces the Astros in hits (10, while batting .417).

Including all qualifying players in MLB, he ranks sixth in batting average, second in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage.

Alvarez hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last seven outings he is batting .417 with three doubles, three home runs, six walks and six RBIs.

Jose Altuve is batting .348 with a double, two home runs and eight walks. He's slugging .652 with an on-base percentage of .516.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 23rd in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage.

Carlos Correa has a double, a home run and three walks while hitting .296.

Christian Walker has five doubles and three walks while batting .320.

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