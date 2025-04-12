Astros vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 12

Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the Houston Astros facing the Los Angeles Angels.

Astros vs Angels Game Info

Houston Astros (6-7) vs. Los Angeles Angels (8-5)

Date: Saturday, April 12, 2025

Saturday, April 12, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and FDSSC

Astros vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-142) | LAA: (+120)

HOU: (-142) | LAA: (+120) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+146) | LAA: +1.5 (-178)

HOU: -1.5 (+146) | LAA: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Astros vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Gusto (Astros) - 1-0, 1.13 ERA vs Tyler Anderson (Angels) - 0-0, 4.50 ERA

The Astros will give the ball to Ryan Gusto (1-0, 1.13 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Angels will turn to Tyler Anderson. Gusto did not appear in a game when his team was the moneyline favorite last season. Anderson has started two games with set spreads, and the Angels covered in both opportunities. The Angels were named the moneyline underdog for two Anderson starts this season -- they won both.

Astros vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (61.1%)

Astros vs Angels Moneyline

Houston is the favorite, -142 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +120 underdog on the road.

Astros vs Angels Spread

The Angels are at the Astros, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Angels are +146 to cover the spread, and the Astros are -178.

Astros vs Angels Over/Under

Astros versus Angels, on April 12, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -124 and the under +102.

Astros vs Angels Betting Trends

The Astros have been victorious in three of the seven contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Houston has won one of three games when listed as at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over the total this season in five of their 13 opportunities.

The Astros have posted a record of 6-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Angels have won six of the 10 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (60%).

Los Angeles has won all three games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer.

The Angels have combined with opponents to go over the total nine times this season for a 9-4-0 record against the over/under.

The Angels have collected a 7-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve leads Houston in OBP (.383), slugging percentage (.500) and total hits (19) this season. He has a .339 batting average.

Among all qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 15th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.

Altuve will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .311 with three home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Jeremy Pena is hitting .196 with a double, two home runs and five walks, while slugging .348 with an on-base percentage of .296.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 138th in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage and 123rd in slugging percentage.

Pena has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Isaac Paredes leads Houston in OBP (.383) this season, fueled by 14 hits.

Paredes heads into this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .417 with a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Yordan Alvarez has one home run, nine RBI and a batting average of .222 this season.

Alvarez has hit safely in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .375 with a home run, five walks and five RBI.

Angels Player Leaders

Kyren Paris is hitting .419 with a double, a triple, five home runs and five walks. He's slugging 1.000 with an on-base percentage of .514.

Mike Trout has a double, six home runs and eight walks while hitting .208. He's slugging .604 with an on-base percentage of .322.

He is currently 120th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Logan O'Hoppe has a slugging percentage of .698 and has 14 hits, both team-high marks for the Angels.

Taylor Ward is batting .222 with a double, three home runs and four walks.

Astros vs Angels Head to Head

4/11/2025: 14-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

14-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/22/2024: 9-8 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

9-8 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 9/21/2024: 10-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

10-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 9/20/2024: 9-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

9-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 9/19/2024: 3-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

3-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 9/15/2024: 6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 9/14/2024: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/13/2024: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 6/9/2024: 9-7 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-7 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/8/2024: 6-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

