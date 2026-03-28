Astros vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 28

Odds updated as of 2:14 a.m.

In MLB action on Saturday, the Houston Astros play the Los Angeles Angels.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Astros vs Angels Game Info

Houston Astros (0-2) vs. Los Angeles Angels (2-0)

Date: Saturday, March 28, 2026

Saturday, March 28, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and FDSW

Astros vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-174) | LAA: (+146)

HOU: (-174) | LAA: (+146) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+118) | LAA: +1.5 (-142)

HOU: -1.5 (+118) | LAA: +1.5 (-142) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Astros vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristian Javier (Astros) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Reid Detmers (Angels) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Astros will look to Cristian Javier versus the Angels and Reid Detmers. Javier and his team were 3-5-0 ATS in his eight appearances with a spread last season. Javier and his team won 50% of the games he started as the moneyline favorite last season, with a record of 1-1. Detmers never pitched as a moneyline underdog a season ago.

Astros vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (62.1%)

Astros vs Angels Moneyline

Houston is a -174 favorite on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +146 underdog on the road.

Astros vs Angels Spread

The Astros are hosting the Angels and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Astros are +118 to cover the runline, with the Angels being -142.

Astros vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for Astros-Angels on March 28 is 8.5. The over is -118, and the under is -104.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Angels Betting Trends

The Astros won in 53, or 53.5%, of the 99 contests they were named as odds-on favorites in the last year.

Last season Houston came away with a win seven times in 15 chances when named as a favorite of at least -174 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents hit the over in 72 of their 161 games with a total last season.

The Angels went 52-69 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline last season (winning 43% of those games).

In games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +146 or longer last year, Los Angeles went 15-23 (39.5%).

The Angels played in 160 games with a set over/under last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 84 times (84-71-5).

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve had a .442 slugging percentage last season thanks to 51 extra-base hits.

Jeremy Pena finished with an OBP of .363 and 150 total hits.

Last season, Yainer Diaz finished with 20 home runs, 70 RBI and a batting average of .256 last season.

Christian Walker slashed .238/.297/.421 and finished with an OPS of .717.

Angels Player Leaders

Jo Adell had 124 hits and a batting average of .236 a season ago.

Nolan Schanuel slugged .389 while batting .264.

Zach Neto accumulated a slugging percentage of .474 and a batting average of .257 last season.

Mike Trout had a .359 OBP and batted .232.

Astros vs Angels Head to Head

3/27/2026: 6-2 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

6-2 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 3/26/2026: 3-0 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-0 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/28/2025: 6-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/27/2025: 6-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/26/2025: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-3 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/1/2025: 8-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/31/2025: 3-0 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-0 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/30/2025: 4-1 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-1 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 8/29/2025: 2-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/22/2025: 8-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

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