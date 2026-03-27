Astros vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 27

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

MLB action on Friday includes the Houston Astros facing the Los Angeles Angels.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Astros vs Angels Game Info

Houston Astros (0-1) vs. Los Angeles Angels (1-0)

Date: Friday, March 27, 2026

Friday, March 27, 2026 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: Apple TV+

Astros vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-168) | LAA: (+142)

HOU: (-168) | LAA: (+142) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+128) | LAA: +1.5 (-154)

HOU: -1.5 (+128) | LAA: +1.5 (-154) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Astros vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Mike Burrows (Astros) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Yusei Kikuchi (Angels) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Astros will look to Mike Burrows versus the Angels and Yusei Kikuchi. In 19 games he pitched with a spread last season, Burrows and his team finished with an 11-8-0 record ATS. Burrows and his team won 50% of the games he started as the moneyline favorite last season, with a record of 3-3. Last season in games Kikuchi pitched his team finished 18-15-0 against the spread. Kikuchi and his team went 7-14 in the 21 games he appeared in when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Astros vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (66%)

Astros vs Angels Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Angels-Astros, Los Angeles is the underdog at +142, and Houston is -168 playing at home.

Astros vs Angels Spread

The Astros are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Angels. The Astros are +128 to cover the spread, while the Angels are -154.

Astros vs Angels Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Astros-Angels on March 27, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Angels Betting Trends

The Astros were chosen as favorites in 99 games last year and walked away with the win 53 times (53.5%) in those games.

Last season Houston came away with a win nine times in 18 chances when named as a favorite of at least -168 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents hit the over in 72 of their 161 games with a total last season.

The Angels put together a 52-69 record in games last season when they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 43% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +142 or longer last year, Los Angeles went 18-24 (42.9%).

The Angels played in 160 games with a set over/under last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 84 times (84-71-5).

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve had a .442 slugging percentage last season thanks to 51 extra-base hits.

Jeremy Pena had 150 hits and an OBP of .363.

Last season, Yainer Diaz finished with 20 home runs, 70 RBI and a batting average of .256 last season.

Christian Walker slashed .238/.297/.421 and finished with an OPS of .717.

Angels Player Leaders

Jo Adell had 124 hits with a batting average of .236 last season.

Nolan Schanuel had a .389 slugging percentage while batting .264.

Zach Neto put up a slugging percentage of .474 and a batting average of .257 last season.

Mike Trout had a .359 OBP and batted .232.

Astros vs Angels Head to Head

3/26/2026: 3-0 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-0 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/28/2025: 6-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/27/2025: 6-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/26/2025: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-3 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/1/2025: 8-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/31/2025: 3-0 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-0 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/30/2025: 4-1 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-1 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 8/29/2025: 2-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/22/2025: 8-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/21/2025: 9-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

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