Army vs Temple Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025

The Army Black Knights versus the Temple Owls is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

Army vs Temple Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Army: (-245) | Temple: (+200)

Army: (-245) | Temple: (+200) Spread: Army: -6.5 (-118) | Temple: +6.5 (-104)

Army: -6.5 (-118) | Temple: +6.5 (-104) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Army vs Temple Betting Trends

Against the spread, Army is 4-4-0 this year.

As a 6.5-point or greater favorite, Army has one win ATS (1-2) this season.

Two of Army's eight games have hit the over.

Temple has covered the spread six times in nine games.

Temple is 3-1 as 6.5-point or bigger underdogs in 2025.

Of nine Temple games so far this season, seven have gone over the total.

Army vs Temple Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Black Knights win (77.9%)

Army vs Temple Point Spread

Army is favored by 6.5 points over Temple. Army is -118 to cover the spread, with Temple being -104.

Army vs Temple Over/Under

A combined point total of 46.5 has been set for Army-Temple on Nov. 8, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Army vs Temple Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Army vs. Temple reveal Army as the favorite (-245) and Temple as the underdog (+200).

Army vs. Temple Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Army 23.4 105 23.1 44 49.0 8 Temple 31.4 32 28.1 102 52.1 9

Army vs. Temple Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Saturday, November 8, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: West Point, New York

West Point, New York Stadium: Michie Stadium

