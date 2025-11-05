FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

Army vs Temple Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025

Army vs Temple Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025

The Army Black Knights versus the Temple Owls is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Army vs Temple Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Army: (-245) | Temple: (+200)
  • Spread: Army: -6.5 (-118) | Temple: +6.5 (-104)
  • Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Army vs Temple Betting Trends

  • Against the spread, Army is 4-4-0 this year.
  • As a 6.5-point or greater favorite, Army has one win ATS (1-2) this season.
  • Two of Army's eight games have hit the over.
  • Temple has covered the spread six times in nine games.
  • Temple is 3-1 as 6.5-point or bigger underdogs in 2025.
  • Of nine Temple games so far this season, seven have gone over the total.

Army vs Temple Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Black Knights win (77.9%)

Army vs Temple Point Spread

Army is favored by 6.5 points over Temple. Army is -118 to cover the spread, with Temple being -104.

Army vs Temple Over/Under

A combined point total of 46.5 has been set for Army-Temple on Nov. 8, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Army vs Temple Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Army vs. Temple reveal Army as the favorite (-245) and Temple as the underdog (+200).

Army vs. Temple Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Army23.410523.14449.08
Temple31.43228.110252.19

Army vs. Temple Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, November 8, 2025
  • Game time: 12 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Location: West Point, New York
  • Stadium: Michie Stadium

Check out even more in-depth Army vs. Temple analysis on FanDuel Research.

